Outside Bar MT4

This outside bar indicator is the opposite of the inside bar.

So what this MT4 outside bar indicator does is identifies outside bars for you as they form on your charts.

Outside bar is a famous trading pattern in which the bar carry higher high and lower low compared with the previous bar, also known as mother bar.

To trade based on Outside Bars, simply place buy stop order above the high price level of a bullish Outside Bar, and sell stop order should be placed below the low price level of a bearish Outside Bar.





Inputs

AlertOn - enable alerts

- enable alerts EmailAlert - enable email alerts

- enable email alerts PushAlert - enable push notifications



