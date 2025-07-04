Forex Trend Commander MT5

3

"FOLLOWING THE MARKET TREND TOOL FOR PROFESSIONAL TRADERS!" 

Most traders expect the market to move in their direction which leads to broken hopes and a loss of patience when the market is moving sideways.

Preserving capital when the market makes a sideways move and following the trend is a skill you must possess if you ever hope to become a profitable trader.

Forex Trend Commander is the indicator that can help you to overcome the difficulties in trading. Indicator that shows a strong market trend and which you can add to your trading arsenal right now.

The indicator detects the change in the direction of the trend and gives clear entry signals through multidimensional confirmation of the TREND. You can use Forex Trend Commander and trade with the trend standing on the side of the true pros.


The indicator displays powerful visual signals on-screen and sends buy or sell signals to mobile phones or emails.

The indicator also provides opportunities for Exit and can be used by beginners and professional traders for intraday and scalping. The choice is entirely yours!


See how the indicator works visually using the strategy tester!

Forex Trend Commander is a powerful tool for lovers of scalping for intraday trading on M5, M15, Pairs All: MT4 version


WHY TRADE WITH FOREX TREND COMMANDER

  • Generates more winning trades than losing ones to trade successfully! Guaranteed.
  • Clearly defined ENTRIES and EXITS to follow the market.
  • Catches all major moves before they happen on all currency pairs and time frames.
  • You will have a better idea of ​​​​where the market is going depending on market conditions regardless of whether the market is moving up, down or sideways.
  • The indicator does not repaint when the bar is closed and works on any timeframe and symbol.
  • The indicator is suitable for scalping on smaller timeframes and intraday trading.
  • Real-time alerts system, push alerts, email alerts including visual on-screen alerts.
  • Filtering out market noise and filtering out most consolidation zones.


      MODE OF TRADE, IDEAS AND COMMERCIAL TACTICS

      Growth is important for successful trading, profit is focusing on money management! Maximize the risk reward ratio in trading by combining Low with High timeframe: Blog

      • You have a buy signal to open a buy order - when a new buy arrow appears.
      • You have a sell signal to open a sell order - when a new sell arrow appears.


      PARAMETERS: 

      Please contact me sending a message if you have any questions!

      • Deviations - number of bars used by the indicator to calculate the arrows.
      • LINEPERIOD - number of bars used by the indicator to calculate trend line.
      • Arrow - number of bars used by the indicator to calculate the arrows.
      • AlertOn - enable to work alerts.
      • EmailAlert - enable to work email alerts.
      • PushAlert - enable to work push notifications.


      Are you trading successfully right now? If not, get Forex Trend Commander the indicator with which your trading every month can end with a positive result!

      The price of this offer will rise and may increase at any time. Take advantage of this exceptional opportunity, don't miss your chance Now!


      Additional bonus: Two Moving Averages Trading System! If you have ever traded with moving averages and wondered how you could trade successfully with only two MAs this system is for you! The best moving averages trading system!


      For further customization and inquiries, please contact us! email:nedyalka123@abv.bg

      Spark690
      231
      Spark690 2025.08.17 10:52 
       

      так себе индикатор, на волатильных парах работает плохо, больше минуса чем плюса, евро более менее нормально.

      Rispondi alla recensione