Three Soldiers

The three white soldiers and the three black crows candlestick patterns are reversal patterns that predict a change in the direction of a trend.

The pattern consists of three consecutive long-bodied candlesticks that open within the previous candle's real body and a close that exceeds the previous candle's.

It's important to note that both formations are only valid when they appear after a strong uptrend or a downtrend, while their efficiency decreases in choppy markets.





Inputs

AlertOn - enable alerts;

- enable alerts; EmailAlert - enable email alerts;

- enable email alerts; PushAlert - enable push notifications;



