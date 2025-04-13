Devises / SBSW
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
SBSW: D/B/A Sibanye-Stillwater Limited ADS
9.53 USD 0.80 (9.16%)
Secteur: Matériaux de base Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de SBSW a changé de 9.16% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 8.95 et à un maximum de 9.54.
Suivez la dynamique D/B/A Sibanye-Stillwater Limited ADS. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SBSW Nouvelles
- Air Lease, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Apollo Asset Management (NYSE:APO), Air Lease (NYSE:AL)
- Sibanye Stillwater stock price target raised to $8.50 by BMO Capital
- Sibanye Stillwater Stock's Diversification Strategy Pays Off (NYSE:SBSW)
- Sibanye Stillwater Limited 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:SBSW)
- Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- JM Smucker, Baidu And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - BitMine Immersion Techs (AMEX:BMNR), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)
- Why MongoDB Shares Are Trading Higher By 31%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF), Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ:BINI)
- Lithium Junior Miners News For The Month Of August 2025
- Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW): A Bull Case Theory
- Sibanye-Stillwater’s call for US tariff on Russian palladium may add to price volatility
- Undercovered Dozen: Christian Dior, Coca-Cola, Trinity Capital, Amgen And More
- Sibanye Stillwater Is More Than A Gold Miner, And I’m Long Because Of It (NYSE:SBSW)
- Sibanye Stillwater's Market Positioning Should Drastically Improve (NYSE:SBSW)
- Neo Energy Metals provides update on financial audit and acquisitions
- Lithium Junior Miners News For The Month Of June 2025
- SBSW, BRVO, ELR: Platinum’s Price Hits 10-Year High as ‘Gold Fatigue’ Takes Hold - TipRanks.com
- Sibanye Stillwater files Form 6-K with SEC
- Lithium Junior Miners News For The Month Of May 2025
- D-Wave Quantum And Advance Auto Parts Are Among Top 7 Mid-Cap Gainers Last Week (May 19-May 23): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? - Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS)
- Sibanye Stillwater's Turnaround Ignites, The Upside Is Still There (NYSE:SBSW)
- Agilysys, Amer Sports, X Financial And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Amer Sports (NYSE:AS), Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)
- Hertz Global And Webull Stocks Are Among Top Mid-Cap Gainers Last Week (Apr 14-Apr 18): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? - Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ)
- Autoliv Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Hertz Global, Perion Network And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Autoliv (NYSE:ALV), Webull (NASDAQ:BULL)
- These Mid-Cap Stocks Outshone The Market Volatility Last Week (Apr 7-Apr 11): Are These In Your Portfolio? - AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV), Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)
Range quotidien
8.95 9.54
Range Annuel
3.05 9.85
- Clôture Précédente
- 8.73
- Ouverture
- 8.97
- Bid
- 9.53
- Ask
- 9.83
- Plus Bas
- 8.95
- Plus Haut
- 9.54
- Volume
- 9.818 K
- Changement quotidien
- 9.16%
- Changement Mensuel
- 16.22%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 102.77%
- Changement Annuel
- 120.09%
20 septembre, samedi