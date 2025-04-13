Währungen / SBSW
SBSW: D/B/A Sibanye-Stillwater Limited ADS
8.73 USD 0.16 (1.87%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von SBSW hat sich für heute um 1.87% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 8.50 bis zu einem Hoch von 8.77 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die D/B/A Sibanye-Stillwater Limited ADS-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
8.50 8.77
Jahresspanne
3.05 9.85
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 8.57
- Eröffnung
- 8.76
- Bid
- 8.73
- Ask
- 9.03
- Tief
- 8.50
- Hoch
- 8.77
- Volumen
- 6.342 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.87%
- Monatsänderung
- 6.46%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 85.74%
- Jahresänderung
- 101.62%
