Valute / SBSW
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
SBSW: D/B/A Sibanye-Stillwater Limited ADS
9.53 USD 0.80 (9.16%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SBSW ha avuto una variazione del 9.16% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.95 e ad un massimo di 9.54.
Segui le dinamiche di D/B/A Sibanye-Stillwater Limited ADS. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SBSW News
- Air Lease, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Apollo Asset Management (NYSE:APO), Air Lease (NYSE:AL)
- Sibanye Stillwater stock price target raised to $8.50 by BMO Capital
- Sibanye Stillwater Stock's Diversification Strategy Pays Off (NYSE:SBSW)
- Sibanye Stillwater Limited 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:SBSW)
- Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- JM Smucker, Baidu And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session - BitMine Immersion Techs (AMEX:BMNR), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)
- Why MongoDB Shares Are Trading Higher By 31%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF), Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ:BINI)
- Lithium Junior Miners News For The Month Of August 2025
- Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW): A Bull Case Theory
- Sibanye-Stillwater’s call for US tariff on Russian palladium may add to price volatility
- Undercovered Dozen: Christian Dior, Coca-Cola, Trinity Capital, Amgen And More
- Sibanye Stillwater Is More Than A Gold Miner, And I’m Long Because Of It (NYSE:SBSW)
- Sibanye Stillwater's Market Positioning Should Drastically Improve (NYSE:SBSW)
- Neo Energy Metals provides update on financial audit and acquisitions
- Lithium Junior Miners News For The Month Of June 2025
- SBSW, BRVO, ELR: Platinum’s Price Hits 10-Year High as ‘Gold Fatigue’ Takes Hold - TipRanks.com
- Sibanye Stillwater files Form 6-K with SEC
- Lithium Junior Miners News For The Month Of May 2025
- D-Wave Quantum And Advance Auto Parts Are Among Top 7 Mid-Cap Gainers Last Week (May 19-May 23): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? - Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS)
- Sibanye Stillwater's Turnaround Ignites, The Upside Is Still There (NYSE:SBSW)
- Agilysys, Amer Sports, X Financial And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Amer Sports (NYSE:AS), Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)
- Hertz Global And Webull Stocks Are Among Top Mid-Cap Gainers Last Week (Apr 14-Apr 18): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? - Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ)
- Autoliv Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Hertz Global, Perion Network And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Autoliv (NYSE:ALV), Webull (NASDAQ:BULL)
- These Mid-Cap Stocks Outshone The Market Volatility Last Week (Apr 7-Apr 11): Are These In Your Portfolio? - AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV), Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)
Intervallo Giornaliero
8.95 9.54
Intervallo Annuale
3.05 9.85
- Chiusura Precedente
- 8.73
- Apertura
- 8.97
- Bid
- 9.53
- Ask
- 9.83
- Minimo
- 8.95
- Massimo
- 9.54
- Volume
- 9.818 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 9.16%
- Variazione Mensile
- 16.22%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 102.77%
- Variazione Annuale
- 120.09%
20 settembre, sabato