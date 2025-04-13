Divisas / SBSW
SBSW: D/B/A Sibanye-Stillwater Limited ADS
8.57 USD 0.04 (0.46%)
Sector: Materias Primas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SBSW de hoy ha cambiado un -0.46%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 8.48, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 8.84.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas D/B/A Sibanye-Stillwater Limited ADS. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
8.48 8.84
Rango anual
3.05 9.85
- Cierres anteriores
- 8.61
- Open
- 8.51
- Bid
- 8.57
- Ask
- 8.87
- Low
- 8.48
- High
- 8.84
- Volumen
- 6.185 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.46%
- Cambio mensual
- 4.51%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 82.34%
- Cambio anual
- 97.92%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B