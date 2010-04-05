Golden Clunes MT4

EA Golden CLUNES is a robust trading strategy designed for XAUUSD or GOLD and the M30 time frame. The EA creates pending stop trade orders using the Highest-Lowest, Bollinger Bands indicators and parameters based on the market environment. It uses a fixed SL, PT and an activation trailing stop. The EA was tested with several Monte Carlo robustness tests and optimized. Bektest was made on ticks data with a 15-year history 2007-20022. There is no need to set any parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned to the UTC+2 time zone. Since it uses pending orders, it is suitable for all time zones. The strategy makes an average of 55-60 trades per year and is suitable in combination with other strategies in the trading portfolio see my other products. To set the correct risk management and calculate the size of the position, the strategy uses a Stoploss of 1100 pips.


Features

-each deal is protect  by stop orders (Stop Loss and Take Profit)
-both a fixed lot an a free margin percentaga are used
-No martingale , no grid , no skalp
-user-frendly setigs
-all settings optimized
-longterm strategy
-Good risk reward ratio 1:2,8

Settings 

CustomComment= Golden CLUNES - custom coment in hystory
MagicNumber                                - strategy identification number
mmLots                                        - money menagement , the size of the open position in lots
ExitOnFriday                                 - closing the position on Friday enable or disable 
FridayExitTime                              - closing time
LimitTimeRange                            - time of pending trade orders
SignalTimeRangeFrom                   - time in range from
SignalTimeRangeTo                       - time in range to
UseSQTickSize                              - enable or disable custom tick size 
MainChartTickSizeSQ                    - tick size value
