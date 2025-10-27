Golden Symphony
- Experts
- Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
MT4 Scalper: A Golden Symphony
In a world of rapid financial flows, where seconds decide the fate of capital, the MT4 scalper is not just a trading tool, but a conductor, directing a complex orchestra of market fluctuations. It's not just a program; it's a golden symphony, in which each note represents a separate trade, and the harmony represents a stable profit.
A Golden Symphony: a metaphor embodying the elegance and efficiency of the algorithm. Gold symbolizes stability, value, and wealth, while the symphony represents the complexity and harmony of the trading process, where many factors simultaneously influence the outcome. The MT4 scalper is a carefully crafted composition, where every variable is fine-tuned to achieve optimal performance.
Key Features:
A tight stop loss reduces potential losses in the event of unfavorable price movement.
Optimized for tight spreads – ideal for ECN accounts and brokers with low spreads.
Customizable risk management system – the ability to adapt parameters to individual preferences.
Automatic position size calculation – adapts the transaction volume depending on the deposit and market conditions.
Fast order execution – suitable for high-frequency trading and scalping.
An effective entry algorithm is to analyze price dynamics and liquidity before opening a position.
Adaptable to various market conditions – backtested.
General_Config="==== General setting ===="
MagicNumber=12345
Risk=1
LotSize=0.01
UseStopLoss=true
StopLoss=8
UseTakeProfit=true
TakeProfit=5600
Trail_Config="==== Trail setting ===="
Fx_Trailing=true
Tral=1
TralStart=3
MaxTrades=3
Time_Config="==== Time setting ===="
TradingHours=false
Start_Hour=1
Finish_Hour=23
Grid_Config="==== Grid setting ===="
TakeProfit_Grid=100
Use_Grid=false
Lot_Koef=1
otstup_bot=2100
OrdersLimit=10
Filter_Config="==== MT4 Filter setting ===="
Indicator_1=false
Indicator_2=false
PA_Filter=false
BBands_Filter=false
Sar_Filter=false
Macd_Filter=false
MA_Filter=false
B_Bears_Filter=false
RSI_Filter=false
nf="========== News Filter =========="
NewsFilter=false
CloseBeforeNews=false
NewsImpLow=true
NewsImpMed=true
NewsImpHigh=true
StopBeforeNews=60
StartAfterNews=60
Currencies_Check="USD"