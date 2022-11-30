Bybit Scalper

1

Strategy Bybit Scalper - fully automated cryptocurrency trading algorithm, the main direction of the trading advisor for trading on the Bybit crypto exchange, IC Markets and other crypto exchanges and low spread brokers. The algorithm bybit scalping does not use dangerous trading methods - martingale, grid and averaging, it always uses only fixed stop loss, take profit and built-in trailing stop.

To trade, install the adviser on the M1, M5, M15, H1 chart, cryptocurrency (BTCUSD (Bitcoin), BTCUSDT, ETHUSDT), minimum deposit $100.

Recommended settings are available in the discussion.
If possible, settings for other pairs and brokers will be added to the discussion.

You may be interested in my other products: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/vypchela/seller

After purchase! Contact me in private messages to receive a bonus.

Advisor settings:

  1. Magic - magic number.
  2. Spread - the maximum allowable spread in trading.
  3. Virtual(Stoploss,Takeprofit) - virtual stop.
  4. Lot - fixed lot in trade.
  5. Takeprofit - Take profit on ATR.
  6. Stoploss - Stoploss on ATR.

== Other Settings ==

  1. Buy - level for buy orders.
  2. Sell - level for sell orders.
  3. Index Period - period.
  4. Min body Pips - the minimum size of a candle.
  5. Offset - order placement distance.
  6. Expiration - holding time for placed orders.

== Trailing Stop Settings ==

  • Trailing Stop, points
  • Profit in points when TS should kick in.
== Trailing pending orders ==
"If you want to move a pending order, use the enabled filter."

Modify

Distance Pips
Step Pips

== Time Filter ==

  • Start Hour - start of trading in hours.
  • Start Minute - start of trading in minutes.
  • End Hour - end of trading in hours.
  • End Minute - end of trading in minutes.

== Weekday Filter ==

  • Monday = true;
  • Tuesday = true;
  • Wednesday = true;
  • Thursday = true;
  • Friday = true;
  • Saturday = true;
  • Sunday = true;

    1. Comment.
    2. Slippage

      Don't miss out, sales are limited.



      Produits recommandés
      Aroon Cross Signal EA MT4
      AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
      Experts
      Important notes: 1-"You can test the EA for free in demo mode directly from your terminal. Please make sure you're satisfied before making a purchase." 2-"Live results for the EA are available in the signal shared in the comments section." Aroon Cross Signal EA v1.50 - The Ultimate Grid Trading System Revolutionary Grid Trading Powered by Advanced Aroon Signal Technology Transform your trading with the most sophisticated grid trading system ever developed for MetaTrader 4. The Aroon Cro
      Grid HLevel
      Sergey Ermolov
      Experts
      Version MT5  |  Indicateur Valable ZigZag   |   FAQ L'Expert Advisor  Grid HLevel  est parfait pour les traders qui veulent faire un profit stable sur le marché Forex chaque mois. L'Expert Advisor fonctionne selon la stratégie de la moyenne et je vous conseille de l'utiliser correctement. L'utiliser "correctement" signifie ouvrir des transactions avec la moyenne au point de renversement du marché et négocier uniquement dans la direction d'une tendance globale. En ce qui concerne la direction de
      EA Golden King
      Maksym Shyshatskyi
      Experts
      Golden King Expert Advisor est un programme de trading automatisé conçu spécifiquement pour le marché Forex avec une stratégie de scalping unique axée principalement sur le trading de l'or (XAU/USD). Cet EA est conçu pour les traders qui recherchent un moyen rapide et à haute fréquence de gagner de l'argent sur les fluctuations du prix de l'or. Les principales caractéristiques du « Roi d'Or » : Stratégie de scalping : Cet EA utilise une stratégie de scalping, ce qui signifie qu'il ouvre et fe
      Gold Expert VR
      Huynh Van Cong Luan
      Experts
      Gold Expert VR – Your Ultimate Automated Scalping Solution! Gold Expert VR is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) meticulously designed for scalping during periods of   low market volatility . This EA integrates self-adaptive market algorithms with reinforcement learning elements to optimize trading decisions while minimizing risks.   Key Features of Gold Expert VR: Advanced Self-Adaptive Algorithms:   Automatically identifies bespoke entry points and utilizes multiple advanced filters f
      Ilan Spirit
      Denis Kudryashov
      Experts
      Ilan Spirit Советник  Ilan Spirit -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей от сигналов новостного индикатора. Ilan Spirit можно использовать либо на
      Exp Tick Hamster MT4
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      3.62 (13)
      Experts
      Expert avec optimisation automatique de tous les paramètres pour n'importe quel symbole de trading pour MetaTrader 4. Échange d'EA sans paramètres ! Tick   Hamster     - Il s'agit d'un   expert en trading automatisé pour les débutants et les utilisateurs qui ne souhaitent pas créer de conseiller ! Faites l'expérience du trading automatisé sans tracas avec notre conseiller expert adapté aux débutants. Pas besoin de vous soucier de configurations compliquées : notre expert s’occupe de tout pour vo
      MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
      Andre Tavares
      Experts
      MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
      Heishi Forex Expert Advisor
      Rene Schulthess
      Experts
      ***        10 years profitable backtest on EURUSD (Jan 2010 - Jan 2020)    ***    ***        10 years profitable backtest on GBPUSD (Jan 2010 - Jan 2020)    ***   Just try it, in use by myself! USE ON 5 DIGIT BROKERS (1.12345)            5 MIN FRAME ONLY DEFAULT SETTINGS ARE  READY FOR USE            DESIGNED FOR   EURUSD GBPUSD others possible see backtests    The EA calculates promising entry points according a carefully developed algorithm, based on moving averages and many other factors
      Night Trader EURUSD
      Ugur Oezcan
      4.21 (29)
      Experts
      The EA can trade multiple currencies. Please check our signals ( https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ugur-edin/seller ) for detailed information. No grid or martingale! No manual configuration or adjustment needed! Every trade is protected by stop loss. This Expert Advisor only trades for a short time frame at night, during the ending of the New York session. It uses low volatility moments and enters trades based on indicators. It then manages those trades with dynamic stop losses and take profits als
      Wolf Stream
      Vadym Nemo
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Робот Wolf Stream имеет в своей основе особенность "видеть" график так, как его видит человек. Именно поэтому он точно считывает настроение игроков. Страхи и надежды у толпы формируются в текущей момент, в текущих ситуациях. Робот реагирует на них и действует оптимальным образом для каждой из ситуаций.  Торговля в реальном времени принесла 103% прирост с 26 июля 2021 года (3.5 месяца) На рынке есть множество фаз, которые по характеру своему в корне отличаются друг от друга. Поэтому необходим инд
      Ilanis
      Mikhail Sergeev
      4.74 (27)
      Experts
      Ilanis is and Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
      Arrow Constructor
      Anton Nazarov
      Experts
      We present to your attention an expert who trades on indicators! It will become an indispensable assistant in building your trading strategy : it does not matter whether you trade manually or prefer to trust the work of robots — it will be useful for every trader. With it, you can test any arrow indicator , check the effectiveness of signals , and choose the best parameters for the selected instrument. The Expert Advisor trades on the signals of arrow indicators, processes any indicators that
      Hunter Scalper Night
      Mikhail Pisarev
      2.33 (3)
      Experts
      Полностью автоматический советник, предназначенный для скальпинга в период низкой волатильности рынка. Советник использует расширенный алгоритм точек входа, а так же несколько дополнительных фильтров для входа и выхода из рынка. Советник не требует оптимизации и дополнительной настройки. Не использует мартингейл, сетки ордеров. Торгует в основном ночью. Рабочий тайм-фрейм М15. Минимальный депозит 100$ MaxSpread - Максимально допустимый спред для открытия позиции MaxSlippage - Проскальзывание 
      Magic Grid
      Aliaksandr Charkes
      4.52 (27)
      Experts
      Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
      FREE
      Air gold so good H1
      Mr Pornchai Boonsom
      Experts
      Air gold so good H1   is created based on price movements and time as well as mathematical ideals. EA doesn't use dangerous technologies like martingale, grid. There is stable take  profit and stop loss. Such a system allows you to quickly increase your account balance and keep your losses in place. Profit and loss for each broker is not the same, try to test before using it. Don't rush to buy an EA, test it to be sure and like it before you buy it. The Expert is very simple to use. You don't ne
      Max ScalperSpeed
      Paranchai Tensit
      Experts
      Max ScalperSpeed   is a fully automated expert advisor. This system has been developed to improve the efficiency of generating more returns. Rely on scalping trading strategies and recovery strategies with appropriate trading frequencies, and also able to work well in all market conditions, whether trend or sideways, able to trade full time in all conditions. Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs. Added a proportional lot size adjustment function, where users can choose to ad
      Macd Pro I
      Steve Zoeger
      Experts
      MACD Pro I EA https://youtu.be/2wCzTFIGNp4 =============== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. The Ea is based on the MACD Indicator and 3 more and has been kept simple. ========================================= Maybe better to go for small profit, set it on higher time frames then you can use it for more pairs at the same time. =========================================== => works on all Time Frames but i would recommend the
      Fearless EA
      Matheus Cavalcante Montenegro
      Experts
      EA-Fearless is an advanced and powerful Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) . The current version incorporates optimized algorithms that identify precise market entry and exit points. The system is based on two proprietary indicators carefully calibrated to the unique behavior of the gold market, providing highly accurate signals with cross-validation to maximize the probability of success in your trades. ️ ATTENTION: This EA was developed exclusively to operate on th
      Forex Daily Scalping EA
      Nguyen Nghiem Duy
      Experts
      Forex Daily Scalping EA is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM PARAMETERS: PRICE - the price distance to be covered in the allotted time period; TIME - time allotted in seconds; HL_PERIOD - n
      Axell
      Sergei Ozerov
      Experts
      A-xell is a   trading system based on a complex mathematical model that generates signals for opening deals. The strategy is based on changing the current time series of quotes by reading the patterns in it. The EA transforms a series of prices using the   Wavelet   algorithm to find patterns in frequencies and amplitudes. The EA opens one deal in a certain direction and places virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit, and also uses forced closing of orders when a situation occurs when the movement
      Master Gold Reaper
      George Aguilor
      Experts
      Master Gold Reaper EA - Automated Gold Trading Solution Introduction Master Gold Reaper is a powerful automated trading advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) traders who want to simplify their trading and take advantage of opportunities around the clock. Built on advanced algorithms and tested in multiple market conditions, this EA helps traders automate entries, manage risks, and secure profits with minimal manual intervention. The Problem Traders Face Trading gold can be highly pro
      Night Zen
      Anton Iudakov
      Experts
      A multi-currency scalping robot at night. In the second version, only EURCHF is traded. Signal version 1.0 (Multiplier = 1) Night Zen - the night scalper uses low-volatility areas on the chart to search for a potential price reversal. The Expert Advisor enters the market with only one transaction if all conditions are met. To protect trades, the EA sets a fixed Stop Loss. The adviser can close a deal both on Take Profit and on the strategy embedded in it. The Expert Advisor trades on the m15 tim
      Unicorn XU
      Andrii Garkusha
      Experts
      Description of the strategy: A highly professionally developed strategy from a trader with 25 years of experience. The strategy is based on the breakdown of levels. It has been thoroughly tested over a 20-year history using the entire range of stress tests (spread widening, slippage, application in other markets, changes in parameters, etc.). Average annual return 362%. Maximum drawdown 41.3%. In portfolio mode, the average annual return is 225%, drawdown 15.2%. Work with a single entry with ta
      Blue CARA MT4
      Duc Anh Le
      Experts
      | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
      Fxdolarix
      Andrey Kozak
      Experts
      Fxdolarix est un robot scalper automatique pour GBPUSD M5. A été testé sur un compte réel pendant 3 mois. Le robot utilise une stratégie de scalping axée sur les mouvements de prix intrajournaliers à court terme. L'accent principal est mis sur l'identification des moments de volatilité à court terme et l'exécution de transactions rapides. Le robot utilise des indicateurs tels que : iMACD, iMA, iStochastic. À l'aide de ces indicateurs, le robot identifie la direction de la tendance et, avec l'ai
      Reverse Grid
      Paranchai Tensit
      Experts
      Reverse Grid is adopted from the dynamic grid trading system. The system has a mechanism for positioning, buying and selling according to trends. The system does not use a specific percentage to stop losses, but instead uses zone management methods to reduce the increase of drawdown. Passed 5 years back test of real tick data (2015-2020) Key Features Timeframe: M15 Currency pairs: EURUSD Use only five-digit accounts Initial deposit: $ 1000   It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:5
      Experts Advisors Arjuna
      David Antonius
      Experts
      Meet Arjuna, the ultimate trading companion designed to navigate the complex world of financial markets with precision and confidence. Crafted for both novice and experienced traders, Arjuna embodies the spirit of a warrior—relentless, strategic, and unwavering in pursuit of success. With cutting-edge technology at its core, this robot harnesses advanced algorithms to analyze market trends and execute trades at the perfect moment, maximizing profit potential while managing risk intelligently. Ar
      Project Oro
      Giacomo Donati
      Experts
      Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/project_oro_ea Project Oro is a trading algorithm project that I began approximately six years ago. After countless painful and excruciating hours of coding, it is finally ready to be released to the public. The Expert Advisor (EA) is built on a proprietary and unique technique that analyzes the behavior and movement of candlesticks and the price action within the gold market. It searches for short windows of opportunity to strike and exits tr
      Gold Eternals
      Tran Thanh Tuyen
      Experts
      I am glad to welcome you on the page of my product.  Gold Eternals EA   is a fully automated EA designed to trade   GOLD . It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators.  Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used.  Suitable for any broker conditions.  If you do not have experience using EA, you can
      Forex Edge EA
      Carlo Forni
      Experts
      FOREX EDGE EA is an Expert Advisor that uses two Moving Averages as a signal to enter the market. It compares two Moving Averages of different periods and enters the market in the following ways: • Mode Cross: BUY when Moving Average Fast crosses over Moving Average Slow - SELL when Moving Average Fast crosses under Moving Average Slow; • Mode Simple: BUY when Moving Average Fast is higher than Moving Average Slow - SELL when Moving Average Fast is lower than Moving Average Slow; • Mode Manually
      Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
      AI Forex Robot MT4
      MQL TOOLS SL
      5 (4)
      Experts
      AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
      Goldex AI
      Mateo Perez Perez
      4.37 (27)
      Experts
      Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
      Aura Black Edition
      Stanislav Tomilov
      4.62 (21)
      Experts
      Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
      Trend AI EA
      Ramil Minniakhmetov
      4.94 (34)
      Experts
      L'EA Trend Ai est conçu pour fonctionner avec l'indicateur Trend Ai. Ce dernier effectue sa propre analyse de marché en combinant l'identification des tendances, des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes de retournement, et prend en charge tous les signaux de l'indicateur de manière entièrement automatique ! L'EA intègre de nombreux paramètres externes entièrement ajustables, permettant au trader de personnaliser l'expert selon ses préférences. Dès l'apparition du point vert, l'EA se pré
      EA Gold Stuff
      Vasiliy Strukov
      4.73 (1064)
      Experts
      EA Gold Stuff est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour le trading d'or. L'opération est basée sur des ordres d'ouverture utilisant l'indicateur Gold Stuff, ainsi l'EA fonctionne selon la stratégie "Trend Follow", ce qui signifie suivre la tendance. Les résultats en temps réel peuvent être consultés ici. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir les réglages et un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, v
      Vortex Gold MT4
      Stanislav Tomilov
      5 (6)
      Experts
      Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
      XG Gold Robot MT4
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.41 (37)
      Experts
      The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
      Quantum Emperor MT4
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.85 (170)
      Experts
      Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demande
      The Gold Reaper MT4
      Profalgo Limited
      4.58 (31)
      Experts
      PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
      Capybara
      Sergey Kasirenko
      4.67 (46)
      Experts
      Capybara EA est un système automatisé avancé de suivi des tendances basé sur l'indicateur Hama. Si le marché devient baissier et que l'indicateur devient rouge, l'EA vendra, si le marché devient haussier et l'indicateur devient bleu, l'EA achètera. L'EA peut détecter avec précision le début des tendances haussières et baissières et contrôlera les transactions ouvertes dans un style martingale/grille jusqu'à ce qu'elles atteignent TP. Paires recommandées : toutes les paires majeures comme l'eurus
      GOLD Dahab MT4
      Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
      5 (1)
      Experts
      An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
      AW Recovery EA
      AW Trading Software Limited
      4.39 (84)
      Experts
      L'Expert Advisor est un système conçu pour récupérer les positions non rentables. L'algorithme de l'auteur verrouille une position perdante, la divise en plusieurs parties distinctes et ferme chacune d'elles séparément. Une configuration facile, un lancement différé en cas de baisse, un verrouillage, la désactivation d'autres Expert Advisors, une moyenne avec filtrage des tendances et la fermeture partielle d'une position perdante sont intégrés dans un seul outil C'est l'utilisation des pertes
      Indicement MT4
      Profalgo Limited
      5 (2)
      Experts
      Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading professionne
      Scalp Unscalp MT4
      Connor Michael Woodson
      3.5 (4)
      Experts
      Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 99 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : EU
      DS Gold Robot MT4
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.5 (10)
      Experts
      Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
      Infinity Trader EA
      Lachezar Krastev
      5 (15)
      Experts
      BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
      Quantum Dark Gold
      Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
      4 (3)
      Experts
      Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
      Golden Mirage mt4
      Michela Russo
      Experts
      Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
      Gold on Ichimoku
      Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
      5 (1)
      Experts
      The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
      Big Forex Players MT4
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.8 (41)
      Experts
      We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
      The Infinity EA MT4
      Abhimanyu Hans
      3.73 (30)
      Experts
      Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD et XAUUSD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique, une tech
      Aurum Trader
      Vasiliy Strukov
      5 (3)
      Experts
      EA Aurum Trader   combine une stratégie d'évasion et de suivi de tendance avec un maximum de deux transactions par jour. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre Support solide et de notre indicateur de scanner de tendance, veuillez envoyer un mp. Moi!  Veuillez noter que je ne vends pas mes EA ou sets spéciaux sur telegram, ils ne sont disponibles que sur Mql5 et mes fichiers de sets ne sont disponibles que su
      Cherma Mt4
      Hicham Chergui
      2.62 (13)
      Experts
      CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading de l’or basé sur l’intelligence artificielle Cherma MT4 est un système de trading automatisé avancé, conçu spécifiquement pour trader l’or (XAUUSD) en unité de temps de 5 minutes. Il repose entièrement sur l’intelligence artificielle pour analyser le marché et identifier les points d’entrée et de sortie avec précision. Ce robot de trading s’adresse aux traders en quête d’une stratégie de scalping rapide et efficace, en exécutant des diza
      Fundamental hunter
      Sara Sabaghi
      Experts
      Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
      Atlantis Scalper EA mt4
      Sergey Kasirenko
      Experts
      Atlantis EA suit une stratégie de cassure spécifiquement conçue pour l'or afin de tirer profit des fortes variations de prix qui surviennent lorsque le marché de l'or franchit des seuils clés d'offre et de demande. Il ne s'agit ni d'une stratégie de martingale ni d'une stratégie de grille. L'EA utilise un stop suiveur et intègre un stop automatique en cas de changement de tendance. Cet EA recherche les configurations de trading optimales 24h/24. Paire recommandée : XAU/USD (unités de temps : M1
      AW Classic MACD EA
      AW Trading Software Limited
      3.5 (4)
      Experts
      Système de trading entièrement automatisé. Un indicateur classique est utilisé comme signaux   MACD , qui combine un indicateur de tendance avec un oscillateur pour détecter les points d'entrée. Utilise la moyenne, la fonction de fermeture du premier et du dernier panier d'ordres et la fonction de calcul automatique du lot. Possède un tableau de bord avancé et trois types de notifications. Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   /   Instruction  ->   HERE   Avantages: Système de tr
      EA Black Dragon
      Ramil Minniakhmetov
      4.76 (560)
      Experts
      EA Black Dragon fonctionne sur l'indicateur Black Dragon. L'EA ouvre un trade par la couleur de l'indicateur, il est alors possible d'augmenter le réseau d'ordres ou de travailler avec un stop loss. IMPORTANT! Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour recevoir des instructions et un bonus ! Le suivi du travail réel, ainsi que mes autres développements sont consultables ici : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Tous les paramètres peuvent être trouvés ici! Paramètres entrant
      EA Gold NRJ
      Fanur Galamov
      4.55 (11)
      Experts
      1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
      HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
      Martin Alejandro Bamonte
      3.67 (3)
      Experts
      VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
      Open lock
      Sergey Likho
      4.07 (43)
      Experts
      The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
      Plus de l'auteur
      AI Engine Crypto
      Yuriy Kuzmin
      Experts
      Купите AI Engine Crypto + Бонус AI Engine Crypto MT4 или Price Gold!!! Если в вашем инвестиционном портфеле уже есть хотя бы пара топовых советников, то лучшим дополнением для них станет  AI Engine Crypto — эффективный проверенный временем с открытыми параметрами для оптимизации советник (EA) предназначенный для торговли криптовалютой на платформе Meta Trader 5. С применением нейронных сетей и торговых уровней, этот советник предназначен для скальпинга на бирже Bybit (BTCUSD, ETHUSD  и др). Стр
      Price Gold
      Yuriy Kuzmin
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Финальная цена: $999. Успей купить раньше, сэкономь и получи Бонус AI Engine Crypto MT5 или AI Engine Crypto MT4!!! !!! Запрашивайте скидку в личных сообщениях. Привет всем любителям торговли золотом, представляю новый торговый советник - Price Gold, разработанный специально для торговой платформы МТ5. Автоматизированный советник для трейдеров умеющих ожидать и эмоционально готовых к торговле на рынке, эксперт в большем случае для долгосрочной торговли Советник разработан на пользовательских ин
      Fibonacci Grid
      Yuriy Kuzmin
      Experts
      After purchasing, you can request and receive any two of my products for free! После покупки вы можете запросить и получить два любых моих продукта бесплатно! Expert Advisor for automatic trading by Fibonacci levels with the ability to average orders. Experienced traders can create their own trading strategy, the ability to change the settings of the Fibonacci grid, set additional Fibonacci levels, change the time interval, change the distance between orders in the grid (averaging). Options: M
      Buy Sell Bands
      Yuriy Kuzmin
      Utilitaires
      Advisor for manual and automatic trading on the trend lines of the Bollinger Bands indicator. The Expert Advisor draws trend lines from the middle band for a specified number of candles. You may be interested in my other products: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/vypchela/seller Comments are welcome!  Recommended Broker . This Expert Advisor is available only on the MQL5 website! Options: Magic Number is a magic number. Profit - take profit Stop - stop loss. Lot - risk Limit - the maximum allowed
      FREE
      Multicurrency Night Hunter
      Yuriy Kuzmin
      Experts
      After purchasing, you can request and receive any two of my products for free! После покупки вы можете запросить и получить два любых моих продукта бесплатно! Multicurrency Night Hunter is a multi-currency, simple EA with simple settings that works only at night on small rollbacks during a calmer market period. The basis of the trading advisor are indicators: ATR, Moving Average. The EA has the main parameters for self-optimization. Default currency pair USDCHF, timeframe: М5. Recommendations:
      Crypto Fibonacci
      Yuriy Kuzmin
      Experts
      Торговый робот предназначен для торговли криптовалютой по уровням Фибоначчи на рынке Форекс. Безопасность в торговле: постоянный стоплосс, тейкпрофит, защита от повышенного спреда, а лгоритм не использует опасные методы торговли - мартингейл, сетку и усреднение . Достоинством советника является торговля Мани Менеджмент (система управления капиталом) автоматический расчет лота на основе размера вашего депозита, автоматическая установка и перемещение уровней Фибоначчи. Установка отложенных ордеров
      FREE
      AI Engine Crypto MT4
      Yuriy Kuzmin
      Experts
      Если в вашем инвестиционном портфеле уже есть хотя бы пара топовых советников, то лучшим дополнением для них станет AI Engine Crypto MT4  — эффективный с открытыми параметрами для оптимизации советник (EA) предназначенный для торговли криптовалютой на платформе Meta Trader 4. С применением нейронных сетей и торговых уровней, этот советник предназначен для скальпинга на биржах -  Tickmill, IC Markets (BTCUSD, ETHUSD и др).  Стратегия сосредоточена на небольших колебаниях цен анализируя рыночные у
      FREE
      Buy Sell MT5
      Yuriy Kuzmin
      Utilitaires
      The utility is designed for manual placement of pending orders at the high and low of yesterday. The program has a built-in trailing stop, virtual take profit and stop loss. Unworked orders are deleted at the end of the day or manually. You may be interested in my other products:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/vypchela/seller Settings: == Settings ==" Magic Number - a magic number. Profit - fixed take profit. Stop - fixed stop loss. Lot - fixed lot. Slippage - slippage. Offset - price Price Per
      FREE
      ATR Multicurrency
      Yuriy Kuzmin
      Experts
      Fully automated multi-currency trading algorithm that works only at night during a calmer market period with a unique market entry point search system. Does not use dangerous trading methods - martingale, grid and averaging. The main parameters for self-optimization are available in the EA settings. Default currency pairs USDCHF,GBPUSD,EURUSD, recommended TF: M5. Recommendations: in the Market Watch window, the currency pairs used in trading should be loaded. Attach an adviser to one chart (USDC
      FREE
      EA Progress
      Yuriy Kuzmin
      Experts
      After purchasing, you can request and receive any two of my products for free! После покупки вы можете запросить и получить два любых моих продукта бесплатно! An advisor for automatic trading based on Fibonacci levels with the ability to average orders. Experienced traders can create their own trading strategy, the ability to change the Fibonacci grid settings, change the distance between orders in the grid (averaging), it is possible to check other currency pairs for trading, and most importa
      Stock Index Trader EA MT5
      Yuriy Kuzmin
      Experts
      A new unique trading strategy Stock Index Trader, has been introduced, designed for trading the US30 index. The trading robot works on the timeframe (M30, H1) . The strategy does not use indicators with the exception of stop loss and take profit (floating, works according to ATR). The strategy works on Candlestick patterns, such as Piercing lines - a reversal pattern of Japanese candlesticks with additional installed filters and other popular patterns. The advisor does not use grid or martingale
      Filtrer:
      Anha06100
      262
      Anha06100 2023.05.31 08:10 
       

      yet another crap EA with a dev that never responds

      Yuriy Kuzmin
      11432
      Réponse du développeur Yuriy Kuzmin 2023.05.31 16:24
      You have been given a sufficient number of answers, sorry that this is not for you.
      Répondre à l'avis