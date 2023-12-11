DMF Ai Ftmo Challenge and Prop Firms pass Safely

5 
CM = "DMF_AI_EA_ROBOT";
Strategy = 1 
ElapsedSECONDS = 7
 MaxDailyProfit = 3500
 MaxDailyLoss = -1500 
MaxMonthlyProfit=10000
 LS= 1.3
 CSL=1.3 
ESL=1.3 
PF= 50 
STP=50
 CPF=50
 TND= 50
 Lot= 150
BLS= 150
CLS= 150
TradingBetween = 16:30-23:30
 Risk_Triger=+010
 Mg = 2001 
MAX Range Allowed = 100000 
Bars For Range =    1

🛠️⚙️  backtesting parameters provided Above; for ftmo broker only, account size 100K, Pair USTECHCASH100 Timeframe= H1 or H4. for other brokers and pairs contact support.

 if encounter error 130 kindly change spread to 100 from current spread. 

📍For Countries with Prop firms MT4 restrictions we support trade copying from MT4 to DXTrader, Matchtrader, TradeLocker, and Ctrader.

🚫 Our tool is only sold in official mql5 market, not even on Ebay beware of scammers and do not fall victim out of curiosity.

✅ Note contact our supportt elegram(DMF_aggressive) for further assistance on how to setup 

DMF AI EA ROBOT FOR PROPS FIRMS CHALLENGE, EVALUATION TEST PASSING SAFELY. FTMO ETC

This is not a new product in the market but a unique Version created separately to reduce cost.

This Robot was built to work conveniently with Censored accounts , with Best Risk Management,

✅ Trading with Daily maximum loss and daily maximum profit Protections

✅ takes advantage of News spikes

✅ Fully Automated

✅ Varieties of Strategies to choose from

✅ Easily customizable to 100s of strategies


❌ No Martingale

❌  No Grid

❌ Hedging


Note: this is for use, on both challenge account and funded account not just passing the challenge. Best of luck

For censored prop firms  message us to get a personal custom version of our EA



Do well to reach us for further assistant Telegram: @DMF_aggressive


Best Regard ITace (Mr. Marve)


Avis 5
142818530
30
142818530 2024.11.04 20:17 
 

great support

Bilal J
105
Bilal J 2024.08.21 17:56 
 

The fantastic EA fulfills its functions. The sold helped me adjust and configure the very friendly bot.

Livio Yves Chathuant
983
Livio Yves Chathuant 2024.03.13 09:15 
 

I give a 10/10 I am an ftmo demo on a 100k account, in 8 days I finished the challenge +5.15%, the developer very serious he helped me a lot to configure the bot, very kind and fast . I give 5 stars. https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix?share=1f659d8769a0&lang=en

Dmf AI EA
Ransom Dikpen Egene
Experts
DMF AI EA ROBOT Most Efficient Trading System Specifically Designed best for NASDAQ (USTECH100) with hidden tricks in beating the market rule. Many Newbies asks why trade just USTECH100(NASDAQ) well what we tell you is our robot works and support all other currency pairs and commodities what you should have in mind is 1 pair of currency can give you all you need in the fx market not by desiring to trade multipairs  what is important is knowing what you are doing in the market! Features: > Unique
