Quantum Range Executor
- 专家
- Guad Bibar
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
Quantum Range Executor is a manually controlled Expert Advisor designed for disciplined range-trading execution in sideways market conditions.
The EA uses Bollinger Band price interaction to identify mean-reversion opportunities and manages risk with an ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit framework. It is intended to be enabled selectively by the trader when market conditions are suitable, rather than running continuously.
Key Features
-
Mean-reversion execution based on Bollinger Band price interaction
-
ATR-based stop loss and take profit with configurable risk-to-reward ratio
-
One trade at a time (no grids, no martingale, no averaging)
-
Optional volatility filter to reduce activity during market expansion
-
Built-in range break protection that disables trading when conditions change
-
Manual enable/disable control for flexible use
-
Fixed lot sizing and transparent risk handling
Intended Use
-
Designed for manual range trading
-
Best used when the trader identifies a sideways or consolidating market
-
Not intended for strong trending conditions
Important Information
-
This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits.
-
Trading involves risk and can result in losses.
-
Results depend on market conditions, broker execution, and user settings.
-
Demo testing is strongly recommended before using on a live account.
Quantum Range Executor focuses on controlled execution, flexibility, and risk awareness, providing traders with a structured tool to support their own market analysis rather than fully automated decision-making.