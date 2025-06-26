Fujiyama
- Experts
- Treccante LLC
- Version: 250.625
There may be a problem with the EA.
The account has been restricted without any particular explanation, and I am unable to delete the EA.
As I will be conducting an investigation, please be careful when using it.
We recommend testing on a demo account.
A high-performance EA “FUJIYAMA” developed with cutting-edge correlation coefficient analysis algorithms, which increased $10,000 to over $1,000,000 in just a year and a half!
It analyzes EURUSD/GBPUSD movements at a high level, achieving an overwhelming win rate of 84.65% and a profit factor of 13.04.
With a maximum drawdown of just 7.34%, risk management is secure.
It has a proven track record recognized by professional traders, supporting stable asset management.
This EA is currently erupting like a volcano, perfectly capturing the market trends since the post-COVID era of 2024!
With its unique strength-setting parameters, users can aim for asset building from low to high risk according to their own preferences!
Limited time only: Free to start for the release campaign!
The price will increase after a certain number of downloads, so download now while it's free!
Experience next-generation trading with "FUJIYAMA" today!
благодарю автора за такую замечательную работу . самый результативный советник... открывает позиции редко но метко.. плохо что нет стопа для самых экстремальных ситуаций на рынке