Buy Sell Breakout Price
- Indicateurs
- Syamsurizal Dimjati
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
RITZ BUY SELL BREAKOUT PRICE
Adaptive Breakout, Volatility & RSI Engine
This indicator is a multi-layer breakout analysis system that combines swing logic, trend confirmation, ATR volatility filtering, RSI strength analysis, volume power mapping, and an integrated economic-news overlay.
It is designed for traders who want clean, high-quality breakout signals with market-condition validation.
Key Features
1. Smart Breakout Engine
-
Swing-based breakout detection
-
EMA-9 trend confirmation
-
Adjustable breakout sensitivity for aggressive or conservative setups
2. ATR Volatility Filter
-
Adaptive ATR environment filter
-
Minimum volatility threshold to avoid low-energy markets
-
Reduces noise and false breakouts
3. RSI Market Analysis
-
Multi-timeframe RSI
-
Overbought/oversold detection
-
Adjustable sensitivity for anomaly spotting
-
Volume & fake-breakout confirmation
4. Integrated Economic Calendar (Ritz MQL5™)
-
High/medium/low/unknown impact events plotted on chart
-
Helps avoid risky entries during news
-
Lookback/lookahead control
5. Advanced Visual Layer
-
Adaptive breakout arrows
-
Trend dashboard
-
Extended support/resistance breakout lines
-
Historical level tracking
-
Volume gradient heat-map (bull & bear strength)
6. Complete Notification Suite
-
Popup alerts
-
Mobile push notifications
-
Custom alert delay to prevent spam
Best For
-
Breakout trading
-
Trend continuation setups
-
Volatility-based scalping
-
Multi-timeframe confluence
-
News-aware technical trading
-
Precision entry timing
For Maximum Analysis USE WITH INDICATORS :
1. Kaufmans AMA Candle or MACD SnR Candle
2. Equilibrium Matrix
Multi-Layer Breakout Analyzer is an advanced, all-in-one breakout detection system engineered for traders who demand precision, stability, and multi-dimension market confirmation.
It combines adaptive swing breakout logic, EMA trend flow, ATR volatility filtering, RSI market pressure analysis, and intelligent volume-gradient visualization — all inside a single unified engine.
Designed to operate reliably across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices, this indicator interprets market structure through multiple layers of confirmation, ensuring that each breakout signal is backed by trend strength, volatility pressure, and volume behavior.
With integrated Ritz Economic Calendar™, traders get real-time news awareness directly on the chart, allowing breakouts to be validated or avoided during high-impact market conditions.
The system includes smart visual arrows, extended breakout levels, historical mapping, dashboard information, and multi-channel alerts that work seamlessly across all timeframes.
Whether the market is trending, compressing, ranging, or experiencing false-break traps, RITZ Multi-Layer Breakout Analyzer adapts instantly — filtering noise, strengthening signal quality, and guiding the trader with clean, structured visual output.
This is a complete breakout ecosystem designed for scalpers, intraday traders, and swing traders who need institutional-grade signal confirmation without complexity.