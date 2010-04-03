Show Days of The week MT5

Key Features 

  • Start Date Control

    • Choose a specific date from which labels begin to appear.

    • Prevents clutter from old history data.

    • Ideal for focusing on recent or relevant trading periods.

  • Latest N Days Limiter

    • Input option to display labels only for the most recent N days.

    • Keeps your chart uncluttered during long backtests.

    • Example: Set LatestDays = 10 to only show the last 10 trading sessions.

  • Font Customization

    • Set your preferred font name (default: Arial).

    • Adjust font size for readability.

    • Choose label color to match your chart theme.

    • Option to rotate text horizontally, vertically, or diagonally using orientation input.

  • Label Placement (Hour of Day)

    • Select the specific hour within each day to place the label.

    • Default = 12:00 noon, keeping labels visually centered within the day’s candles.

    • Fully customizable (0–23 hours).

  • Day Selection (Toggle ON/OFF)

    • Individual switches for each weekday: Sunday through Saturday.

    • Full control over which days you want labeled.

    • Example: Show only Monday–Friday for Forex, or include Saturday/Sunday for crypto.

  • Day Format Options

    • Toggle between short (e.g., Mon) and full (e.g., Monday) weekday names.

    • Short format is compact and fits better on busy charts.

    • Full format is clearer for presentation or reporting.

  • Centered Placement

    • Labels automatically position themselves at the vertical midpoint of the visible price range.

    • Adjusts dynamically whenever you scroll or zoom.

    • Ensures labels are always legible and evenly aligned.

  • Auto Refresh

    • Internal timer updates labels automatically once per day.

    • Keeps the current day’s label always fresh.

    • Additionally, chart events (like zoom/scroll) trigger re-centering instantly.

  • Self-Cleaning Objects

    • Automatically deletes old labels that no longer match your settings.

    • Prevents leftover objects from cluttering your chart.

    • Keeps everything neat and consistent.

  • Lightweight and Non-Intrusive

    • Does not use buffers or plots — only lightweight text objects.

    • Zero impact on your chart calculations.

    • Works alongside any other indicator or EA without conflict.

Why Use DailyLabel.mq5?

  • Better Time Awareness:
    Quickly see what day of the week you’re analyzing without having to check crosshairs or the time scale.

  • Cleaner Backtesting:
    When scrolling through historical data, day labels help you immediately identify where Mondays or Fridays fall, which can be useful for strategies tied to weekly cycles.

  • Reduced Mental Load:
    No need to count bars or constantly look at the bottom time axis — the labels provide direct context.

  • Customization for Any Market:
    Works for Forex, stocks, commodities, or crypto.
    You decide which days matter — for example, disabling weekends in Forex.

Practical Use Cases

  1. Intraday Traders:
    Easily track sessions (e.g., see Mondays at a glance to adjust for weekly opens).

  2. Swing Traders:
    Use the labels to mark weekly pivots and plan entry/exit strategies around specific weekdays.

  3. Crypto Traders:
    Crypto trades 7 days a week — you can enable Saturday and Sunday labels if you wish.

  4. Education / Presentation:
    Makes your charts cleaner and easier to explain to others during webinars, reports, or trading groups.

  5. Backtest Review:
    Perfect for visually reviewing how your strategy performs on specific days of the week.

Technical Details

  • Indicator Type: Custom (uses chart objects, no buffers).

  • Chart Window: Works directly in the main candlestick chart window.

  • Performance: Lightweight — labels are simple objects, minimal CPU load.

  • Compatibility: MetaTrader 5, any symbol, any timeframe.

Inputs (Quick Reference)

  • StartDate → First date to draw labels.

  • LatestDays → Limit number of most recent days shown.

  • Orientation → Horizontal, Vertical, or Diagonal.

  • FontName / FontSize / FontColor → Full customization.

  • LabelHour → Hour inside the day for label placement (default = 12).

  • ShowSunday – ShowSaturday → Toggle each day ON/OFF.

  • FullDayNames → Choose between “Mon” or “Monday”.


