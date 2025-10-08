Dynamic SR and Trendline Indicator

The MTF Support/Resistance & Trendline Analyzer is a powerful multi-timeframe indicator that automatically detects key support and resistance levels, draws dynamic trendlines, and provides a real-time market structure dashboard — all in one clean, lightweight display.

It combines fractal logic and price action detection across three timeframes to give you a unified view of market direction and structure. Whether you trade reversals, breakouts, or trends, this tool highlights the zones that matter most — clearly and instantly.

Use it to:

Identify high-probability S/R zones before price reaches them.

Spot emerging trendline breaks across multiple timeframes.

Confirm bullish or bearish bias using the built-in market summary dashboard.

Align your trading decisions with higher timeframe momentum and structure.

This Free Version includes all core features for real-time analysis. A Pro Version will soon expand with alerts, smart confluence scoring, and automated signal marking.

Features

🔹 Multi-Timeframe Structure

Analyze 3 custom timeframes (e.g. H4, H1, M15) simultaneously.

Each timeframe color-coded for clarity (editable).

Dynamic switching — instantly adapts when chart timeframe changes.

🔹 Enhanced Support & Resistance Detection

Uses hybrid fractal swing logic for precision.

Displays up to two major support and resistance levels per timeframe.

Automatic filtering of duplicate levels to reduce clutter.

Adjustable lookback period, minimum touches, and proximity sensitivity.

🔹 Smart Trendline Generation

Automatically draws uptrend and downtrend lines using swing points.

Adjustable angle , touch tolerance , and bar lookback .

Option to project lines forward using ray extension.

🔹 Integrated Market Dashboard

Displays trend status, structure, and key levels for each timeframe.

Color-coded trend icons (🟢🟠🔴⚪) for quick interpretation.

Market summary panel shows: Overall bias (Bullish, Bearish, or Neutral) Alignment status across timeframes Actionable recommendation (Look for longs, shorts, or wait)



🔹 Real-Time Updates

Automatically refreshes every tick for live structure tracking.

Optimized to be lightweight — no lag even on multiple charts.

🔹 Customizable Design

Full color control for lines, text, and dashboard.

Choose display corner, panel width, and offsets.

Toggle S/R, trendlines, or dashboard visibility individually.

Use Cases

Swing traders confirming higher timeframe bias.

Scalpers identifying intraday reversals near key S/R.

Price action traders looking for structure-aligned setups.

Strategy testers validating breakout or retest logic visually.

Tips