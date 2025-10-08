Dynamic SR and Trendline Indicator

The MTF Support/Resistance & Trendline Analyzer is a powerful multi-timeframe indicator that automatically detects key support and resistance levels, draws dynamic trendlines, and provides a real-time market structure dashboard — all in one clean, lightweight display.

It combines fractal logic and price action detection across three timeframes to give you a unified view of market direction and structure. Whether you trade reversals, breakouts, or trends, this tool highlights the zones that matter most — clearly and instantly.

Use it to:

  • Identify high-probability S/R zones before price reaches them.

  • Spot emerging trendline breaks across multiple timeframes.

  • Confirm bullish or bearish bias using the built-in market summary dashboard.

  • Align your trading decisions with higher timeframe momentum and structure.

This Free Version includes all core features for real-time analysis. A Pro Version will soon expand with alerts, smart confluence scoring, and automated signal marking.

Features

🔹 Multi-Timeframe Structure

  • Analyze 3 custom timeframes (e.g. H4, H1, M15) simultaneously.

  • Each timeframe color-coded for clarity (editable).

  • Dynamic switching — instantly adapts when chart timeframe changes.

🔹 Enhanced Support & Resistance Detection

  • Uses hybrid fractal swing logic for precision.

  • Displays up to two major support and resistance levels per timeframe.

  • Automatic filtering of duplicate levels to reduce clutter.

  • Adjustable lookback period, minimum touches, and proximity sensitivity.

🔹 Smart Trendline Generation

  • Automatically draws uptrend and downtrend lines using swing points.

  • Adjustable angle, touch tolerance, and bar lookback.

  • Option to project lines forward using ray extension.

🔹 Integrated Market Dashboard

  • Displays trend status, structure, and key levels for each timeframe.

  • Color-coded trend icons (🟢🟠🔴⚪) for quick interpretation.

  • Market summary panel shows:

    • Overall bias (Bullish, Bearish, or Neutral)

    • Alignment status across timeframes

    • Actionable recommendation (Look for longs, shorts, or wait)

🔹 Real-Time Updates

  • Automatically refreshes every tick for live structure tracking.

  • Optimized to be lightweight — no lag even on multiple charts.

🔹 Customizable Design

  • Full color control for lines, text, and dashboard.

  • Choose display corner, panel width, and offsets.

  • Toggle S/R, trendlines, or dashboard visibility individually.

Use Cases

  • Swing traders confirming higher timeframe bias.

  • Scalpers identifying intraday reversals near key S/R.

  • Price action traders looking for structure-aligned setups.

  • Strategy testers validating breakout or retest logic visually.

Tips

  • Use H4-H1-M15 for swing to intraday setups.

  • Use H1-M30-M5 for scalping setups.

  • Combine with volume or candlestick confirmation for best results.


