Strifor RiskManager
- Utilitaires
- Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
- Version: 1.10
Strifor Risk-Manager is a powerful tool designed for traders who value strict risk management and trading discipline.
It automatically tracks daily, weekly, and monthly results, warns about limit breaches, and helps maintain consistency in any trading system.
Suitable for scalping, intraday trading, swing trading, mid-term strategies, and both manual and algorithmic trading.
Key Features
1. Flexible Risk Limits
-
Daily risk: percent or USD
-
Weekly risk: percent or USD
-
Monthly risk: percent or USD
-
Priority mode: percentage or fixed value
-
Limit expansion restriction (Cap flex by max limit)
2. Trade Result Tracking
-
Real-time PnL display for each period
-
Commission and swap inclusion
-
Option to increase available limits using profits
-
Net-loss counting option (Use net loss)
3. Advanced Settings
-
Risk calculation from account balance or manual base
-
Include or exclude open positions
-
Trade filtering by symbol
-
Week start selection: Monday or Sunday
-
Display mode: full or compact
-
Positioning options: corner selection and offset adjustments
On-Chart Display
The panel shows all essential metrics in real time:
-
Risk Status
-
Daily limit and remaining value
-
Weekly limit and remaining value
-
Monthly limit and remaining value
-
Current PnL for each period
Example Display:
Status: All good Daily risk: 5.0% ($1600) Current result: 0.0% ($0) Remaining for the day: 5.0% ($1600) Weekly risk: 8.0% ($2561) Current result: 3.2% ($1029) Remaining for the week: 8.0% ($2561) Monthly risk: 12.0% ($3841) Current result: 0.0% ($0) Remaining for the month: 12.0% ($3841)
Input Parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|Daily risk percent
|Daily limit in percent
|Weekly risk percent
|Weekly limit in percent
|Monthly risk percent
|Monthly limit in percent
|Daily risk USD
|Daily limit in USD
|Weekly risk USD
|Weekly limit in USD
|Monthly risk USD
|Monthly limit in USD
|Cap flex by max limit
|Restrict dynamic limit expansion
|Use net loss
|Count losses until zero
|Manual base
|Manual base for calculations
|Risk base mode
|Balance or manual
|Include open positions
|Include open positions in calculations
|Include commissions
|Include commissions and swaps
|Week starts Sunday
|Week starts on Sunday
|Filter by symbol
|Filter trades by symbols
|Compact mode
|Compact panel mode
|Aggregation mode
|Grouping by closing time
|Offset, Corner
|Panel positioning
Advantages
-
Clear and intuitive risk visualization
-
Full control over daily, weekly, and monthly limits
-
Works with all instruments: forex, metals, indices, CFD
-
Supports hedging and netting account types
-
Flexible symbol filtering
-
Suitable for any trading style
Compatibility
-
MetaTrader 5
-
All instrument types
-
Hedging & netting support
Strifor Risk-Manager is a reliable assistant for traders who want systematic, disciplined, and controlled trading.
It reduces the chance of exceeding limits, improves discipline, and provides instant feedback about the account state across all periods.