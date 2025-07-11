GEN Support and Resistance

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller   The GEN indicator is a multifunctional technical analysis tool for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It is designed to automatically identify and display key Support and Resistance (S&R) levels and detect False Breakout signals, providing clear and visual trading cues directly on your chart.

Its primary goal is to help traders identify potential price reversal points and avoid market traps when the price fails to decisively break through key levels.

Key Features

  • Dual S&R Detection Systems: The indicator includes two independent S&R modules (S&R #1 and S&R #2), each configurable with different sensitivities ( pivotBarsA and pivotBarsB ). This allows you to monitor both long-term and short-term S&R levels simultaneously.

  • False Breakout Detection: A powerful feature that identifies when the price momentarily breaches a support or resistance level, only to quickly reverse. This signal is highly effective for trading against the initial breakout direction.

  • Dynamic Line Management: Newly formed S&R lines are drawn longer, while older lines automatically shorten. This helps you focus on the most relevant levels at the current time.

  • Clear Visual Signals:

    • Resistance levels are marked with horizontal lines and red/blue dot arrows.

    • Support levels are marked with horizontal lines and green/blue dot arrows.

    • Sell (Bearish) False Breakout signals are indicated by a short red trend line and a large arrow pointing down.

    • Buy (Bullish) False Breakout signals are indicated by a short lime green trend line and a large arrow pointing up.

  • Full Customization: Nearly all parameters can be adjusted, from pivot sensitivity, the number of lines displayed, and line length to colors, allowing you to tailor the indicator to your specific trading style.

How It Works

1. Support & Resistance (S&R) Detection

The indicator uses the classic pivot point method to find S&R levels.

  • A resistance level is identified when a candle's high is higher than the highs of a specified number of candles to its left and right (determined by the pivotBarsA or pivotBarsB input).

  • A support level is identified when a candle's low is lower than the lows of its surrounding candles.

A larger pivotBars value will result in more significant, selective S&R levels (suitable for higher timeframes). Conversely, a smaller value will detect more minor S&R levels (ideal for scalping or lower timeframes).

2. False Breakout Detection

This logic is more complex and is the core strength of this indicator:

  1. Swing Identification: The indicator looks for the most recent swing highs and swing lows within a specific period (input prd ).

  2. Signal Condition: A "False Breakout" signal will only appear if there have been at least two consecutive swings in the same direction. For instance, a buy signal (up arrow) requires two confirmed swing lows.

  3. False Breakout Action:

    • Sell Signal (False Breakout Up): Occurs when the price temporarily breaks below the last support level ( val_supp ), but the following candle closes back above that level. This indicates that sellers failed to push the price down and buyers have taken control.

    • Buy Signal (False Breakout Down): Occurs when the price temporarily breaks above the last resistance level ( val_resist ), but the following candle closes back below it. This suggests that buyers have run out of momentum and sellers are entering the market.

  4. Time Filters: Signals are also filtered by minperiod (minimum bars between signals) and maxperiod (the duration for which a swing level is valid to trigger a signal) to reduce cluttered signals.

Input Guide

  • enableSNR1 / enableSNR2 : To activate or deactivate each S&R module.

  • pivotBarsA / pivotBarsB : Sets the sensitivity for S&R detection. A higher value = more selective.

  • maxLines1 / maxLines2 : The maximum number of S&R lines to display on the chart.

  • lineLength1 / shortLineLength1 : Sets the length (in bars) for new (long) and old (short) S&R lines.

  • prd : The lookback period for the False Breakout logic.

  • minperiod : The minimum number of bars between consecutive False Breakout signals.

  • maxperiod : Determines how long (in bars) a swing level remains valid for generating a breakout signal.

  • Aggressive Mode (a) : An experimental mode that inverts the high/low search logic. It is recommended to leave this as false for standard use.


eryuechunshen
672
