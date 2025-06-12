XAUUSD jorgeaiea MT4

XAUUSD Jorgeaiea – Smart Scaling EA

Signail: https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2310994?source=Site+Signals+My

XAUUSD Jorgeaiea is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold trading with an optimized progressive scalping strategy. It combines trend analysis, dynamic risk control, and advanced profit management, offering solid and reliable trading even in adverse market conditions.





✔️ Ideal for those looking for a professional tool, with automatic management, target visualization, and capital protection.





⚡ Powerful, stable, and proven: the XAUUSD Jorgeaiea EA is developed for consistency with low risk. Info: jorgeaiea.com





Set: The expert advisor trades on all timeframes (1, 5, 15, 30, 1h, 4h, 1d) and uses EMA to validate trend-based entries. The distance between positions can be modified to reduce risk and prevent overleverage. The input double ProfitToClose must be the same value as the input double TrailingThreshold (we'll provide a very profitable SET example below).





Recommended configuration:

//+-------------------------------------------+

//| EA Inputs |

//+-------------------------------------------+

input double ProfitToClose = 100.0; // Total profit (in USD) to close all trades

input int EMAPeriod = 200; // EMA period to detect market trend

input int MagicNumber = 123456; // Unique ID for trades (Magic Number)

input double InitialLot = 0.01; // Initial lot size for the first order

input int Slippage = 30; // Maximum slippage in points

input double MaxLotPerTrade = 1.00; // Maximum lot size allowed per trade





input int MaxOpenPositions = 30; // Maximum number of open trades at the same time

input double MinMarginLevel = 300.0; // Minimum margin level (%) required to open new trades





// Scaling tiers configuration

input int Tier1_UptoPosition = 10; // First tier: applies up to this number of positions

input int Tier2_UptoPosition = 18; // Second tier: applies up to this number of positions





input double Tier1_LotMultiplier = 1.0; // Lot multiplier for Tier 1

input double Tier2_LotMultiplier = 2.0; // Lot multiplier for Tier 2

input double Tier3_LotMultiplier = 7.0; // Lot multiplier for Tier 3 and beyond





input double Tier1_DistanceUSD = 4.0; // Minimum USD distance between trades (Tier 1)

input double Tier2_DistanceUSD = 8.0; // Minimum USD distance between trades (Tier 2)

input double Tier3_DistanceUSD = 25.0; // Minimum USD distance between trades (Tier 3 and beyond)





// Trailing stop configuration

input double TrailingThreshold = 100.0; // Profit level (USD) to activate trailing stop

input double ProtectionPercent = 80.0; // Percentage of maximum profit to protect before closing all trades



