TradeVisualizer

The Trade Visualizer indicator brings your trading data to life by plotting complete trade histories directly onto your MT5 charts. Whether you’re analyzing your own performance or exploring signals from MQL5 traders, this tool transforms raw trade data into clear, intuitive visuals. Each trade is represented by entry and exit arrows, connected lines, and detailed tooltips showing prices, profit, volume, and pips — allowing you to instantly understand the behavior and performance of any trading strategy.

Features:

• Seamlessly integrates with the latest ProTrading Analytics Excel Template v1.7, where all backtests, live trades, and MQL5 signal histories are deeply analyzed before visualization.
• Compare multiple traders or strategies on the same symbol using different Trader IDs.
• Fully customizable colors, line styles, and arrow sizes for buy/sell entries and exits.
• Automatically adjusts time zones between CSV and broker (via GMT offsets).
• Supports flexible symbol mapping and aliases for different broker suffixes.
• Ideal for visually analyzing strategy logic, trade timing, and entry/exit precision.

📩 Note: If you downloaded this indicator, send us a message with your email address to receive your special free copy of the Trade Visualizer Template

🚀 Launch Offer: To celebrate the release of Trade Visualizer, we’re running an exclusive 40% OFF promotion on our Excel ProTrading Analytics Template v1.7 

“Launch price: $55 (only 3 copies available!). Next price: $75. Final price: $149.”


