Send Orders At Time MT4

This new time-based strategy enable you to schedule precise buy/sell orders at any predefined time, allowing you to execute trades based on timing rather than technical analysis. 

The system automatically can determines the order type (buy or sell) based on technical confirmations provided by RSI and moving averages.

You have the freedom to adjust and customize all parameters related to Buy and Sell criteria, as well as enable or disable technical filters .

Link to MT5 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/109954

Download Free indicator to visualize any MT5/MT4 signals in your chart https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152555

SendOrder at Time Strategy:

  • Buy Condition: Time + RSI value is above (52) + MA short periode is above MA Long periode .
  • Sell Condition: Time + RSI value is below (48) + MA short periode is below MA Long periode .

Descriptions for all inputs can be found in the input section of the strategy tester. Feel free to download this version to conduct your own testing. Keep in mind that there may be more optimal or suboptimal settings.

If you ever have any questions or need further assistance, please don't hesitate to reach out.

acer56
171
acer56 2023.12.16 04:24 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
2799
Réponse du développeur Abdeljalil El Kedmiri 2023.12.16 12:51
Thank you for your honest feedback!
Répondre à l'avis