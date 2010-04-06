EA Close All Set TPSL All Panel

EA Close All Set TPSL All MT5 is a professional utility tool for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders manage orders quickly and efficiently.
With a clean on-chart control panel, you can close trades or set Take Profit / Stop Loss levels for all orders with just one click.

      [MT4 Version ---> click.]

🔑 Key Features

  • On-Chart Control Panel – Light gray background with simple and intuitive design.

  • Close All Orders – Instantly close all active Buy, Sell, and Pending orders.

  • Set TP All – Apply Take Profit to all current market orders at once.

  • Set SL All – Apply Stop Loss to all current market orders at once.

  • Real-time Update – New TP/SL values are applied immediately without refreshing.

  • Customizable Appearance – Change panel and button colors to match your chart style.

📘 How to Use

  1. Save the file as .mq5 in the  MQL5/Experts  folder.

  2. Compile the file in MetaEditor and launch MetaTrader 5.

  3. Attach EA to any chart you want to manage.

  4. Use the panel buttons to control orders or input new TP/SL values.

⚙️ Input Parameters

  • TakeProfit – Default TP value

  • StopLoss – Default SL value

  • Magic – Magic number (0 = apply to all orders).

  • Panel/Buttons Colors – Adjust panel background and button colors.

💡 Example Use Cases

  • Close all trades instantly when market conditions change.

  • Apply a global TP/SL to multiple open orders without editing each one.

  • Manage orders quickly during high-volatility events (e.g. news releases).

📌 Why Choose This Tool?

Managing multiple trades can be time-consuming and risky.
With EA Close All Set TPSL All, you gain:

  • Faster execution with one-click buttons.

  • Better risk control by setting TP/SL in bulk.

  • Simple, user-friendly interface suitable for all traders.

⚠️ Important Notes

  • This is a utility EA – it does not open trades automatically.

  • Works on any symbol and any timeframe.

  • Designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) only.



