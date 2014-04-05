Order Flow Pro

Unlock Institutional Insights with Synthetic Order Flow

Order Flow Pro is a comprehensive, all-in-one analysis suite designed to reveal the hidden market sentiment inside every candle. By utilizing standard Tick Data from your broker, this tool synthesizes professional-grade Order Flow metrics without requiring expensive Level 2 data feeds.

It combines Footprint Charts, Volume Profile, CVD, and VWAP into a single, highly optimized indicator. Whether you are a scalper or a day trader, you can now spot aggressive buying/selling, trapped traders, and potential reversals in real-time.

🚀 Key Features:

  • 📊 Footprint Charts (Sell x Buy): Visualize the battle between buyers and sellers inside each candle. Spot absorption and exhaustion levels instantly.

  • 📉 Tick Delta & CVD (Cumulative Volume Delta): Analyze the true trend strength. Use CVD divergences to catch reversals before they happen.


  • mountains Volume Profile (POC, VAH, VAL): Automatically identifies the Point of Control (POC) and Value Areas (VAH/VAL) to show where the real liquidity is sitting.

  • 〰️ Institutional VWAP: Includes Standard Deviation Bands (±2σ) to identify overbought/oversold zones respected by algorithms.

  • ⚠️ Imbalance Detection: Highlights stacked imbalances (aggressive market orders) to show strong momentum initiation.

  • 🔔 Advanced Alert System: Get notified via Push Notification, Mobile, or Screen Alert for Imbalances, Delta Spikes, and Signal changes.

  • ⚙️ Fully Customizable: Every feature (Delta, CVD, Footprint, VWAP) can be toggled ON/OFF via the settings panel. Customize it to fit your clean chart setup.

Technical Specifications:

  • Data Source: Uses Broker Tick Data (Synthetic Order Flow).

  • Buffer: Supports 10,000+ Tick Buffer for deep historical analysis.

  • Reset: Daily/Weekly/Monthly reset options for CVD and VWAP.

Why Order Flow Pro? Stop trading blind with lagging indicators. See exactly where the aggressive orders are flowing and trade with the "Smart Money."

Try Free Version:

Order Flow Standart: https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/161931 


