WikiRobo MT5
- Indicateurs
- Hossein Ahmadi Beni
- Version: 3.0
Wikirobo is a powerful indicator that automatically highlights potential entry zones as Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders across all timeframes. 📈
🌟 Highlights
-
✅ Suggested entry zones for every timeframe
-
🛡️ Clear, timeframe-specific Stop Loss levels shown on the chart for better risk management and position sizing
-
🎯 Suitable for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders—flexible for any trading style
🧭 How to Use
Instead of rushing entries, wait for price to reach the suggested zone, observe the reaction or reversal, and then enter based on your own strategy and confirmations. ⏳🔍
🛠️ Setup
Join our Telegram channel and watch the tutorial to install Wikirobo.
⚠️ You’ll need a data downloader (Expert Advisor) that’s available only in the Telegram channel.
🔗 Links & Contact
-
▶️ Video:
-
📌 Guide post: https://t.me/wikirobo/518
-
📣 Telegram channel: @wikirobo
-
🆘 Support ID: @wikionline
🧠 Reminder: Let the indicator guide you — but let your strategy decide.
Wikirobo: Smart signals. Smarter traders. 💡
📩 If you have trouble setting it up, message my Telegram account: @wikionline