Neural trendlock hybrid system

TrendLock Hybrid System is an advanced all-in-one Expert Advisor built for traders who demand precision, consistency, and adaptability in any market condition. It combines multiple trading logics into a unified hybrid framework to deliver smarter and more efficient execution.

🔹 Core Features:

Adaptive risk management that adjusts automatically to market volatility.

Detects sideways conditions and avoids low-probability setups.

Guides trade direction by identifying short-term momentum for both bullish and bearish opportunities.

Provides long-term trend confirmation and market structure validation.

Blocks trades within 10 pips of recent price action and prevents entries within 10 pips spacing , reducing duplicate trades and overexposure.

Time Session Filter – Limits trading to the most active and profitable market hours.

Hybrid Strategy Engine – Merges multiple trading approaches into one cohesive system for versatility across market phases.

Use m5 for scalping - use m15 for day trading



