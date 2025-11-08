BearStrike GBPUSDx

🏆 BearStrike GBPUSD M5 – Quantitative Short Trading System

BearStrike is a precision-engineered quantitative Expert Advisor built to exploit consistent bearish movements on GBPUSD M5 through data-driven decision logic and robust multi-year testing.

Developed using advanced quantitative methods and validated across 10 years of historical data, BearStrike operates with strict risk parameters — no martingale, no grid, no hedging — ensuring transparency, control, and repeatability.

💡 Core Quant Logic

BearStrike combines volatility structure analysis, price-action regression, and adaptive signal filters to identify asymmetric short-side opportunities.
Each entry is executed at market once all quantitative conditions align, followed by algorithmic exit management designed to secure profits while protecting equity.

📊 Backtest Results (2015-2025)

  • Pair / Timeframe: GBPUSD M5

  • Initial Deposit: $10 000

  • Total Net Profit: $2 255 022

  • Win Rate: 99.18 %

  • Profit Factor: 29.39

  • Max Drawdown: 6.5 %

  • Total Trades: 1 346

  • Testing Period: 10 years of tick-data precision (Every tick, 99 % modelling quality)

(Fixed-lot setup. No martingale, no grid, no curve fitting.)

⚙️ Key Features

✅ Quantitative logic based on volatility and regression structure
✅ No Martingale, No Grid, No Hedging
✅ Optimised for GBPUSD M5 only (single-pair precision)
✅ Built-in volatility-adaptive exits: profit target, break-even shift, trailing protection
✅ Auto time filter (active London & NY sessions)
✅ Plug-and-play ready: attach, run, and monitor

🚀 Why BearStrike Performs

  • Engineered with a quantitative framework using thousands of simulations and walk-forward robustness tests.

  • Consistency derived from data, not chance.

  • Designed for institutional-grade discipline and retail-level accessibility.

  • Delivers smooth equity growth and controlled exposure even in shifting volatility regimes.

BearStrike is not a “get-rich-quick” bot — it’s a quant-driven, statistically-validated trading system focused on precision, discipline and consistency.

⚠️ Risk Disclosure

Trading carries inherent risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always test on a demo or small live account and apply risk management suited to your capital.


Mais do autor
FalconEdge GBPUSDxM5
Felipe Ignacio Sepulveda Galvez
Experts
️ FalconEdge GBPUSD M5 FalconEdge was created for traders who seek   precision and control , not luck. Built through years of quantitative testing and refinement, it captures   short-term opportunities on GBPUSD M5   with disciplined, data-driven logic. Key Highlights   Pure Short Strategy:   Optimized to trade only GBPUSD sell setups on M5, taking advantage of high-probability momentum shifts.   Quantitative Design:   Developed through multi-year historical modeling and robustness test
EuroCapital Turbo FX
Felipe Ignacio Sepulveda Galvez
Experts
EuroCapital Turbo FX – The Ultimate EURUSD Power Engine (M15 – 2015 to 2025) EuroCapital Turbo FX is not just an Expert Advisor. It is the culmination of a decade of evolution , more than 900 precisely executed market decisions , and a trading engine crafted to navigate EURUSD with the finesse of a true quantitative machine. Through ten years of shifting conditions, market cycles, economic shocks, political turbulence, volatility spikes, and unpredictable news events, this system remained stea
ADX Precision Strike
Felipe Ignacio Sepulveda Galvez
Experts
ADX Precision Strike EA – EURUSD M15 Laser-accurate short-side entries powered by directional force analysis. ADX Precision Strike is not just another Expert Advisor. It is a tactical trading engine engineered to detect the exact moment when bullish momentum collapses , delivering short positions with sniper-like precision. Built on the powerful combination of ADX, DI+/DI-, EMA zones , and TEMA-based take-profit logic , this EA enters only when the market provides an undeniable technical oppor
Filtro:
patrickdrew
2857
patrickdrew 2025.11.24 08:05 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Felipe Ignacio Sepulveda Galvez
515
Resposta do desenvolvedor Felipe Ignacio Sepulveda Galvez 2025.11.24 08:37
The website exists exclusively to complete the EA activation process. It does not require accepting any additional terms or conditions, and the extra EA is completely optional. You can simply select your EA and go directly to generate your activation code without anything else.
Based on your comment, it’s clear that you did not read the instructions properly. What you wrote does not reflect how the system or the product actually works.
It’s also unprofessional to leave a 1-star review without even testing the EA.
Katsunori Ishikawa
646
Katsunori Ishikawa 2025.11.16 12:01 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

[Excluído] 2025.11.16 05:18 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

[Excluído] 2025.11.12 15:10 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

