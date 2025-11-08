BearStrike GBPUSDx

🏆 BearStrike GBPUSD M5 – Quantitative Short Trading System

BearStrike is a precision-engineered quantitative Expert Advisor built to exploit consistent bearish movements on GBPUSD M5 through data-driven decision logic and robust multi-year testing.

Developed using advanced quantitative methods and validated across 10 years of historical data, BearStrike operates with strict risk parameters — no martingale, no grid, no hedging — ensuring transparency, control, and repeatability.

💡 Core Quant Logic

BearStrike combines volatility structure analysis, price-action regression, and adaptive signal filters to identify asymmetric short-side opportunities.
Each entry is executed at market once all quantitative conditions align, followed by algorithmic exit management designed to secure profits while protecting equity.

📊 Backtest Results (2015-2025)

  • Pair / Timeframe: GBPUSD M5

  • Initial Deposit: $10 000

  • Total Net Profit: $2 255 022

  • Win Rate: 99.18 %

  • Profit Factor: 29.39

  • Max Drawdown: 6.5 %

  • Total Trades: 1 346

  • Testing Period: 10 years of tick-data precision (Every tick, 99 % modelling quality)

(Fixed-lot setup. No martingale, no grid, no curve fitting.)

⚙️ Key Features

✅ Quantitative logic based on volatility and regression structure
✅ No Martingale, No Grid, No Hedging
✅ Optimised for GBPUSD M5 only (single-pair precision)
✅ Built-in volatility-adaptive exits: profit target, break-even shift, trailing protection
✅ Auto time filter (active London & NY sessions)
✅ Plug-and-play ready: attach, run, and monitor

🚀 Why BearStrike Performs

  • Engineered with a quantitative framework using thousands of simulations and walk-forward robustness tests.

  • Consistency derived from data, not chance.

  • Designed for institutional-grade discipline and retail-level accessibility.

  • Delivers smooth equity growth and controlled exposure even in shifting volatility regimes.

BearStrike is not a “get-rich-quick” bot — it’s a quant-driven, statistically-validated trading system focused on precision, discipline and consistency.

⚠️ Risk Disclosure

Trading carries inherent risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Always test on a demo or small live account and apply risk management suited to your capital.


フィルタ:
patrickdrew
2857
patrickdrew 2025.11.24 08:05 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

Felipe Ignacio Sepulveda Galvez
515
開発者からの返信 Felipe Ignacio Sepulveda Galvez 2025.11.24 08:37
The website exists exclusively to complete the EA activation process. It does not require accepting any additional terms or conditions, and the extra EA is completely optional. You can simply select your EA and go directly to generate your activation code without anything else.
Based on your comment, it’s clear that you did not read the instructions properly. What you wrote does not reflect how the system or the product actually works.
It’s also unprofessional to leave a 1-star review without even testing the EA.
Katsunori Ishikawa
646
Katsunori Ishikawa 2025.11.16 12:01 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

削除済み 2025.11.16 05:18 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

削除済み 2025.11.12 15:10 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

レビューに返信