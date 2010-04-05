WARNING : You can use the Expert Advisor only on M30 Period This price of $348 is a promotional offer, the next price will be $999.

Automated EA Robot power is based on minimal risk management for all our customers. The gains sought are maximum while the risk is minimal and customizable based on the Account of the Trader. You therefore have the possibility with this expert advisor to define the risk yourself for each trading order automatically.

What's the Strategy of Automated EA Robot ?

For example, in December, on Fridays when the market is on appreciation or depreciation during the week and it is 6 p.m., sellers and buyers will have almost the same habits.

And that's when the robot will open a buy or sell positions in the forex market based on these informations :

The forex , economic and finance data history it has in its possession.

Lastest Candlestick Bar Chart configurations and Technical analysis ( Resistance level , Support level , pullback , quotes analysis , Range Rate , consolidation zone , gap , Volatility , Volume Transactions & more..)

Calculation data of several indicators like

Bollinger Bands , Ichimoku , Moving Average , Parabolic SAR , Moving Average , MACD , Momentum , Relative Strenght Index ( RSI ) , Stochastic Oscillator

This is a Grid system applicable for Futures Contracts on Mulicurrency . It can deal simultaneously on

Major Currency and Commodity pairs like EURUSD , USDCAD , USDJPY , AUDUSD , USDCHF , GBPUSD , NZDUSD , EURCAD , EURJPY , EURAUD , EURCHF , EURGBP , EURNZD , GBPJPY , GBPCHF , GBPAUD , GBPCAD , AUDJPY , AUDNZD , AUDCAD , AUDCHF , CADJPY , NZDJPY , CHFJPY , NZDCAD , CADCHF , NDZCHF , XAUUSD ( Gold ).

Crypto Symbols , Energy and Indices as BTCUSD ( Bitcoin ) , ETHUSD ( Ethereum ) , USOIL , SP500 ( S&P500 ).

This Trend Bot take for you Long and short Positions always with low Risk far from margin call but not sensitive to slippage and swap. It works independent of the fundamental data and is perfectly adapted to the bull market and bear market.





Other Features :

Money management, Automatically Contract size setting Lot No News problems, with broker quotes analysis AutoClose function with variable high TakeProfit and low StopLoss Pivot points, Support resistance level analysis High funds protect, it doesn't use systems like Martingale , Arbitrage , Hedging , Scalping , Neural Networks and others dangereous systems.

Main settings:

Server_Time_GMTOffset : Represents the time difference from GMT Time of your Broker Server

For any questions, please send me a private message.


