MT4 Scalper: A Golden Symphony



In a world of rapid financial flows, where seconds decide the fate of capital, the MT4 scalper is not just a trading tool, but a conductor, directing a complex orchestra of market fluctuations. It's not just a program; it's a golden symphony, in which each note represents a separate trade, and the harmony represents a stable profit.



A Golden Symphony: a metaphor embodying the elegance and efficiency of the algorithm. Gold symbolizes stability, value, and wealth, while the symphony represents the complexity and harmony of the trading process, where many factors simultaneously influence the outcome. The MT4 scalper is a carefully crafted composition, where every variable is fine-tuned to achieve optimal performance.

Key Features:



A tight stop loss reduces potential losses in the event of unfavorable price movement.



Optimized for tight spreads – ideal for ECN accounts and brokers with low spreads.



Customizable risk management system – the ability to adapt parameters to individual preferences.



Automatic position size calculation – adapts the transaction volume depending on the deposit and market conditions.



Fast order execution – suitable for high-frequency trading and scalping.



An effective entry algorithm is to analyze price dynamics and liquidity before opening a position.



Adaptable to various market conditions – backtested.





General_Config="==== General setting ===="

MagicNumber=12345

Risk=1

LotSize=0.01

UseStopLoss=true

StopLoss=8

UseTakeProfit=true

TakeProfit=5600

Trail_Config="==== Trail setting ===="

Fx_Trailing=true

Tral=1

TralStart=3

MaxTrades=3

Time_Config="==== Time setting ===="

TradingHours=false

Start_Hour=1

Finish_Hour=23

Grid_Config="==== Grid setting ===="

TakeProfit_Grid=100

Use_Grid=false

Lot_Koef=1

otstup_bot=2100

OrdersLimit=10

Filter_Config="==== MT4 Filter setting ===="

Indicator_1=false

Indicator_2=false

PA_Filter=false

BBands_Filter=false

Sar_Filter=false

Macd_Filter=false

MA_Filter=false

B_Bears_Filter=false

RSI_Filter=false

nf="========== News Filter =========="

NewsFilter=false

CloseBeforeNews=false

NewsImpLow=true

NewsImpMed=true

NewsImpHigh=true

StopBeforeNews=60

StartAfterNews=60

Currencies_Check="USD"