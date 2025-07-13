DeepTrader EA

DeepTrader EA is a sophisticated and versatile Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5, crafted to deliver consistent trading performance across volatile markets. Optimized for BTCUSD (Bitcoin) and XAUUSD (Gold), this EA is ideal for traders seeking to capitalize on dynamic price movements in cryptocurrencies and precious metals. With a focus on precision, risk management, and adaptability, DeepTrader EA empowers both novice and experienced traders to enhance their trading strategies.













Key Features





Dynamic Lot Sizing: Choose between fixed lot sizes or risk-based sizing, allowing you to risk a customizable percentage of your account balance per trade (e.g., 1% risk per trade).

Advanced Risk Management: Includes trailing stops, breakeven functionality, and partial profit-taking to secure gains while minimizing losses.

Customizable Trading Days: Flexible day filter to enable or disable trading on specific days, tailoring the EA to your preferred schedule.

User-Friendly Interface: Features a sleek on-chart info panel displaying real-time metrics such as total trades, profit, win rate, and trading days, with a gold-themed design for clarity.

Optimized for BTCUSD and XAUUSD: Extensively tested and recommended for Bitcoin and Gold on the M5 timeframe, ensuring robust performance in high-volatility markets.

Broker Compatibility: Works seamlessly with any MT5 broker, with lot size calculations adjusted to meet broker-specific constraints (minimum/maximum lot, step size).

Visual Feedback: On-chart visuals and progress indicators provide clear insights into the EA’s operation, enhancing transparency during live trading.





Why Choose DeepTrader EA?

DeepTrader EA combines cutting-edge automation with robust risk management, making it a powerful tool for traders looking to navigate the complexities of BTCUSD and XAUUSD markets. Its customizable parameters allow you to tailor trading behavior to your risk tolerance and market preferences, while the intuitive info panel keeps you informed at every step. Whether you're trading cryptocurrencies or precious metals, DeepTrader EA is designed to deliver consistent results with minimal manual intervention.

Recommended Settings





Platform: MetaTrader 5

Timeframe: M5 (5-minute charts)

Symbols: BTCUSD, XAUUSD

Minimum Balance: $1,000 (for risk-based sizing at 1% per trade)

Broker: Any MT5 broker with low spreads for BTCUSD and XAUUSD

Setup: Apply to M5 chart, configure risk settings (e.g., 0.5–2.0% risk per trade), and enable desired trading days.





How to Get Started





Download: Purchase or download DeepTrader EA from Vix Algo Trading or the MQL5 Marketplace.

Install: Add the EA to your MetaTrader 5 platform and apply it to an M5 chart for BTCUSD or XAUUSD.

Configure: Adjust risk settings, trading days, and other parameters to suit your trading style.

Test: Download set files at vixalgotrading.com and run a backtest in MT5’s Strategy Tester (2024-01-01 to 2025-07-09 recommended) to verify performance.

Go Live: Deploy on a demo account to confirm compatibility with your broker, then transition to live trading.

NOTE: DEFAULT SETTINGS ARE FOR BTCUSD



Support and Resources

Visit Vix Algo Trading for detailed setup guides, optimization tips, and community support. Join our community to share insights, access updates, and maximize your trading potential with DeepTrader EA.

Disclaimer

Trading financial markets, including forex and cryptocurrencies, involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance of DeepTrader EA is not indicative of future results. No representation is made that any account will achieve profits or losses similar to those shown. Always conduct thorough research, test on a demo account, and consult a financial advisor before trading. Vix Algo Trading is not liable for any losses incurred while using this EA. Ensure proper risk management and trade responsibly.