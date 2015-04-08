Close Trade Manager

Close Manager Buttons EA (MT4 Version)

One-Click Trade Manager for MetaTrader 4

This is the MT4 edition of the Close Manager Buttons EA, built for traders who want instant control over their trades in MetaTrader 4.

The features are identical to the MT5 version, making it easy to manage trades across both platforms.

Key Features

Close All Trades – instantly close every open position

Close Only Buy Trades – exit only BUY positions

Close Only Sell Trades – exit only SELL positions

Close Winning Trades – secure profits by closing only trades in profit

Close Losing Trades – quickly exit negative trades

Delete Pending Orders – cancel all unfilled orders (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop, etc.)

Scope Control – choose to affect all symbols or just the current chart’s symbol

(New version 1.6) The panel is now movable. Simple click the small dot upper left side on the header and drag.

(New version 1.6) Alert WARNING Before CLOSING ALL TRADES.

Input Parameters

Management Scope: Close_AllSymbols or Close_CurrentSymbol - Simple and Easy set up. Just select either to manage all symbols or the current symbol.

Why Traders Use It

Saves time when managing multiple trades

Reduces manual mistakes during volatile markets

Helps protect profits or limit losses instantly

Lightweight and easy to use

Future Updates

Magic Number Filter

Profit/Loss Thresholds

Trailing Close Feature

Hotkey Support

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Works on all brokers and account types.



