One-Click Trade Manager for MetaTrader 5

The Close Manager Buttons EA is a powerful utility designed to give you full control of your open positions and pending orders with just one click.

Forget about manually closing trades one by one during fast market moves—this EA does it instantly, safely, and efficiently.

Key Features

Close All Trades – instantly close every open position

Close Only Buy Trades – exit only BUY positions while keeping SELL trades running

Close Only Sell Trades – exit only SELL positions while keeping BUY trades running

Close Winning Trades – lock in profits by closing only trades currently in profit

Close Losing Trades – cut losses quickly by closing only negative positions

Delete Pending Orders – cancel all unfilled orders (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop, etc.)

Scope Control – decide if buttons affect all symbols or only the current chart symbol

(New version 7.4) The panel is now movable. Simple click the small dot upper left side on the header and drag.

(New version 7.4) Alert WARNING Before CLOSING ALL TRADES.

Input Parameters

Management Scope: Close_AllSymbols or Close_CurrentSymbol - Simple and Easy set up. Just select either to manage all symbols or the current symbol.

Why Traders Use It

Saves valuable time when managing multiple trades

Reduces mistakes during high volatility

Helps lock in profits or cut losses instantly

Lightweight, reliable, and non-intrusive to your trading strategy

Future Updates

Magic Number Filter

Profit/Loss Thresholds

Trailing Close Feature

Hotkey Support

Mobile Integration

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Works on all brokers and account types.



