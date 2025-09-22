Apocalypse BTC SCalper

From September 23rd to 25th, the initial discount price is $149! From September 26th to October 3rd, the discounted price is $199! The final price is $599!

The BTC Winner EA achieved excellent returns after its release, and more importantly, it proved its feasibility on BTC. This gave me confidence, and I decided to develop a new, more aggressive, and superior BTC EA focused on short-term trading, with more trades.

After years of tireless work, the Apocalypse BTC Scalper EA was born. DeepSeek has undoubtedly played a significant role in improving it. Its order book is approximately twice that of the BTC Winner EA, and it boasts higher profits. It's incredibly reassuring: this EA uses no grids, no martingale, no hedging, and no doubling, so you don't have to worry about your account suddenly going bankrupt. The EA only opens one position at a time and won't open any new orders until that position closes. The Bitcoin robot is also protected during major news releases. When major news is released, the robot won't open positions within 240 minutes before or 60 minutes after the news release. The New Fight feature allows you to customize any news blackout period.

Don’t worry about setting up the EA, it’s very simple. You just need to set the AutoRisk value that suits your account funds, such as 50 or 100. All other parameters are set up for you in advance. After downloading the EA, you just need to load it easily.

Live results are available on the website. After purchasing the robot, please send me a private message and I will give you access to the group where you can get support and discuss the robot. You will also receive a password to your signal account, allowing you to compare results at any time.

Real-time live signal display.

A pocalypse BTC Scalper Features:

  1. All updates are free
  2. Popular BTCUSD
  3. Trading 7 days a week, 2 days more than other currency pairs
  4. No grid, no doubling, no martingale, no hedging
  5. EA only opens one order at a time, and will open the next order after the order is closed.
  6. Installation is simple and quick, only need to change the parameter FixedLot
  7. Provide dedicated service support to assist you in installing and setting up EA
  8. All orders are protected by Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop and Breakeven
  9. A tested product developed by experienced programmers, based on a successful trading record
  10. News filtering, allowing customization of the time before and after news releases

A pocalypse BTC Scalper parameter settings:

  1. AutoRisK: Automatic Percentage Lot
  2. FixedLot: Fixed lot size
  3. Magic -: can be changed to any number less than 11 digits
  4. News Filter: Activate the news filter to block new transactions
  5. Note: You can change this to anything, this comment will be visible in the history
  6. SmartClose: Closed by default
  7. Take Profit: Default setting, no need to change
  8. Stop Loss: Default setting, no need to change
  9. Trailing Stop: Enabled by default, no need to change

How to get started:

  1. After purchasing EA, please send me   Private Message   Attach a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. To do so, go to the "Purchase" tab and take a screenshot. Once confirmed, I'll add you to the group where I and other users will be able to provide you with all the necessary assistance. You can also discuss this EA here.
  2. Turn on automated trading on your platform, add the EA to the M15 chart on BTCUSD, set the Lot that suits you based on your account balance, and you're done.
  3. The Bitcoin Robot can be used with any Forex broker and any account, but it is recommended to use a low spread account with a minimum deposit of $50 and a leverage of 1:30 to 1:1000.
  4. It is recommended to run the robot on a VPS, keep it connected 24 hours a day, and test it on a demo account before adding it to a real account.

Account Information:

  • Trading pair: BTCUSD. Please check whether your account allows trading BTCUSD.
  • Time range: M60, recommended time period
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Minimum lot size: 0.01
  • Minimum deposit: 200, this is the minimum amount
  • Account Type: Raw, Hedge, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN

Free Updates:
The current version of this robot is 1.0. We provide all the latest updates for free, and the latest version is always available directly from the MT5 platform.

Selling price:
The robot costs $699 and can be used with any Forex broker that allows BTUUSD trading.

Backtesting Instructions

To achieve realistic testing results, use the "Every tick based on real data" mode for backtesting.

Group support:

Please send me a copy   Private Message   After purchasing the EA, I'll grant you access to a group where you can get support and discuss the robot. We 'll further develop the robot based on customer and our own suggestions. If you have any interesting ideas for additional features for this EA, please contact our team. Live results can be viewed on the website.


