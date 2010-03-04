SuperTrend EA Pro MT5

SUPER TREND EA for Meta Trader 5 – Trade Smarter, Any Timeframe, Any Market

Unlock the full potential of automated trading with SUPER TREND EA for MT5, a professional Expert Advisor built for precision, flexibility, and intelligent risk management. Perfect for Forex, Gold, indices, and cryptocurrencies, this EA adapts to any timeframe—from ultra-fast scalping on M1 to long-term swing trading on D1. Whether you trade intraday moves or position trends, the SUPER TREND EA provides reliable signals, advanced money management, and full customization to match your trading style.

Why Choose SUPER TREND EA (MT5)?

Multi-Timeframe Flexibility

Works seamlessly across all MT5 chart timeframes, from scalping to swing trading.

Three-Line Super Trend Signals

Detect trend direction with three dynamic, customizable lines. Adjust periods, thickness, and colors for maximum clarity.

Smart Risk Management

Trailing Stop : Locks in profits as the market moves in your favor.

Equity-Based Stop Loss : Dynamically adjusts based on account balance.

ATR-Based Stop Loss : Optimizes exits by measuring volatility.

Risk-Based or Fixed Lot Sizing: Trade by percentage risk or use consistent fixed lots.

Fully Customizable Inputs

Personalize every parameter: trend filters, risk settings, visual options, and alerts.

Optimized for Any Market

Trade Forex pairs, Gold, indices, and major cryptocurrencies with confidence.

The SUPER TREND EA for MT5 is more than just an Expert Advisor—it’s a complete trading solution. It simplifies trend detection, automates execution, and protects your capital with built-in money management. Designed for both beginners and experienced traders, this EA ensures disciplined, professional trading without emotional decision-making.

Take your MT5 trading to the next level—trade smarter, protect your profits, and adapt to any market condition with the SUPER TREND EA.