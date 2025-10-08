Pro Gold System Indicator

ADVANCED FUNCTIONALITIES:

Trend Score (0-100) with visual bar Intelligent signals with adjustable strength (1-10) Risk management with automatic TP/SL Audible and visual alerts Price zones with smooth filling Multi-indicator analysis (RSI, ATR, BB, EMAs)

DESIGN FEATURES

Modern Visual:

  • Smooth and well-spaced lines (EMA with 2-3px width)
  • Vibrant and professional colors (Sky Blue, Orange, Gold)
  • Modern arrows (code 233/234) for buy/sell signals
  • Configurable dark/light theme
  • Adjustable transparency for visual elements

Premium Panel:

  • Background with smooth gradient
  • Highlighted title with star emoji
  • Animated progress bar showing trend strength
  • Dynamic colors that change according to the trend
  • Real-time timestamp
  • Elegant typography (Arial Black for titles, Arial for text)

Visual Elements:

  • Support/Resistance zones with translucent filling
  • TP/SL levels with elegant dotted lines
  • Clear visual signals with emojis (Green, Red, Yellow, White)
  • Trend cloud between EMAs (optional)

Customization Settings:

  • VISUAL:
    • Modern theme (light/dark)
    • Adjustable panel position
    • Cloud transparency
    • Customizable colors for each element
    • Show/hide each component

Clean Interface:

  • No visual clutter - only essential information
  • Hierarchical organization - most important information highlighted
  • Focus on essentials - price, trend, and signals
  • Responsive layout - adapts to chart size

