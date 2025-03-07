Reverse Martingale EA
- Yeoh Kia Gee
1. OVERVIEW
The Reverse Martingale EA is a profit-maximizing trading system that increases lot size after winning trades while resetting to the base lot size after a losing trade. This strategy allows traders to maximize gains during winning streaks while ensuring minimal exposure during losses. Unlike the traditional Martingale strategy, which increases lot size after a losing trade (high risk), the Reverse Martingale approach compounds profits safely by reinvesting only when the market is favorable. This EA also features ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit, time filtering, and max winning streak control, making it one of the safest ways to apply Martingale principles.
2. Unique Features
ØATR-Based Stop-Loss & Take-Profit – Adapts dynamically to market conditions.
3. Trading Logic
ØRisk Management: ATR-based SL/TP dynamically adjusts risk levels. Max Trades Control prevents overexposure in the market.
📌 Best Timeframes for the EA:
✔ M30 (30 Minutes) – Ideal for short-term compounding.
✔ H1 (1 Hour) – Captures trend continuation.
✔ H4 (4 Hours) – Best for swing trading strategies.
📌 Trending Currency Pairs (Best for Breakouts): EURUSD / GBPUSD / USDJPY/ XAUUSD (Gold)