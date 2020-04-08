Asset Fortress Signal Indicator
- Indicateurs
- Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
- Version: 1.18
- Activations: 5
Professional Trading Signal System for MetaTrader 4
Overview
Asset Fortress is a sophisticated signal indicator that combines two independent trading strategies to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The indicator provides automatic TP/SL calculations, multi-timeframe trend filtering, and comprehensive risk management tools.
Key Features
🎯 Dual Strategy System
- Strategy A (Trend Following): Uses ADX-based trend strength analysis
- Strategy B (Oscillator): Combines Stochastic and MACD for momentum signals
- Combined Star Signals (★): High-confidence signals when both strategies align
📊 Automatic TP/SL Display
- Three calculation methods: ATR-based, Fixed pips, or Combined
- Separate TP/SL levels for each strategy
- Enhanced TP/SL for combined star signals
- Risk-Reward ratio display on chart
- Manual restore button for network disconnections
🔍 Multi-Timeframe Trend Filter (MTF)
- Three detection methods:
- Moving Average vs Price
- ADX with Directional Indicators
- Price Action (Higher Highs/Lower Lows)
- Filters signals against higher timeframe trend
- Real-time trend display on chart
⏰ Advanced Time Management
- Monthly Trade Control: Enable/disable trading or limit directions by month
- Time Filter: Define specific trading hours
- Directional Blackout: Exclude specific hours for long or short signals separately
📈 Signal Quality Filters
- Volatility filter (minimum/maximum ATR-based range)
- Minimum bars between signals
- Prevent consecutive same-direction signals
- Optional stronger condition requirements
🎨 Customizable Display
- Multiple color schemes for different signal types
- Adjustable arrow and star sizes
- Optional alert notifications
- Anti-repaint mode (show signals on bar close)
Installation
- Download the .mq4 file
- Place it in: MetaTrader 4/MQL4/Indicators/
- Restart MetaTrader 4 or refresh indicators
- Drag the indicator onto your chart
- Configure parameters as needed
Parameter Guide
Strategy Selection
- UseStrategyA: Enable/disable trend-following strategy
- UseStrategyB: Enable/disable oscillator strategy
Strategy A Parameters
- A_ADX_Period: ADX calculation period (default: 14)
- A_ADX_Threshold: Minimum trend strength (default: 16.5)
Strategy B Parameters
- B_Stoch_K: Stochastic %K period (default: 2)
- B_Stoch_D: Stochastic %D period (default: 2)
- B_Stoch_Slowing: Stochastic slowing (default: 1)
- B_MACD_Fast: MACD fast EMA (default: 19)
- B_MACD_Slow: MACD slow EMA (default: 32)
- B_MACD_Signal: MACD signal period (default: 20)
TP/SL Settings
- ShowTPSL: Enable/disable TP/SL line display
- TPSL_Method:
- 0 = ATR-based calculation
- 1 = Fixed pips
- 2 = Combined (uses larger value)
- ATR_Multiplier_SL: Stop Loss distance multiplier (default: 1.5)
- ATR_Multiplier_TP_A/B/Star: Take Profit multipliers for each signal type
Monthly Trade Control
Configure trading permissions for each month:
- TRADE_BOTH_SIDES: Allow both long and short trades
- TRADE_LONG_ONLY: Only buy signals
- TRADE_SHORT_ONLY: Only sell signals
- TRADE_DISABLED: No trading this month
Time Filter
- StartTime: Trading start time (format: HH:MM)
- EndTime: Trading end time (format: HH:MM)
- Supports overnight sessions (e.g., 19:20 to 13:50 next day)
Directional Blackout
- BlackoutHours_LONG: Hours to exclude long signals (comma-separated)
- BlackoutHours_SHORT: Hours to exclude short signals (comma-separated)
- Example: "0,16" excludes hours 0 and 16
MTF Settings
- HigherTimeframe: Choose higher timeframe (H1, H4, D1, etc.)
- MTF_TrendMethod:
- 0 = Moving Average detection
- 1 = ADX/DI detection
- 2 = Price Action detection
- ShowMTFInfo: Display trend information on chart
Signal Filtering
- MinBarsBetweenSignals: Minimum distance between signals (default: 5)
- PreventConsecutiveSameDirection: Avoid repeated signals in same direction
- RequireStrongerConditions: Apply stricter entry criteria
Display Settings
- ShowOnBarClose: Anti-repaint mode (recommended: true)
- ShowAlerts: Enable popup alerts for new signals
- Customize colors for all signal types
Signal Types
📘 Strategy A Signals (Blue Arrows)
Trend-following signals based on ADX strength
- Buy: Blue up arrow below bar
- Sell: Red down arrow above bar
📗 Strategy B Signals (Green/Magenta Arrows)
Oscillator signals based on Stochastic + MACD
- Buy: Green up arrow below bar
- Sell: Magenta down arrow above bar
⭐ Combined Star Signals (Gold Stars)
Strongest signals when both strategies agree
- Buy: Gold star below bar
- Sell: Yellow star above bar
- Enhanced TP/SL levels
- Highest confidence trades
Usage Recommendations
For Day Trading
UseTimeFilter = true StartTime = "08:00" EndTime = "16:00" HigherTimeframe = PERIOD_H1 MinBarsBetweenSignals = 3-5
For Swing Trading
HigherTimeframe = PERIOD_D1 MinBarsBetweenSignals = 10-15 RequireStrongerConditions = true Focus on Combined Star Signals only
For Scalping
Use lower timeframes (M5, M15) HigherTimeframe = PERIOD_H1 MinBarsBetweenSignals = 1-2 Quick TP targets
Best Practices
- Always Use Anti-Repaint Mode: Set ShowOnBarClose = true to avoid false signals
- Combine with MTF Filter: Enable higher timeframe trend filtering for better win rate
- Focus on Star Signals: Combined signals have the highest probability
- Respect Time Filters: Avoid low-liquidity hours and major news events
- Use Proper Risk Management: Never risk more than 1-2% per trade
- Backtest First: Test on demo account before live trading
- Monitor TP/SL Lines: Use the displayed levels as guidance, adjust as needed
Performance Optimization
For Faster Execution
- Disable unused strategies
- Reduce Max_Lines_Display
- Disable ShowTPSL_Labels if not needed
For Higher Accuracy
- Enable RequireStrongerConditions
- Use MTF_TrendMethod = 1 (ADX) for trending markets
- Increase MinBarsBetweenSignals
- Focus on star signals only
For Different Market Conditions
- Trending Markets: Use Strategy A only, MTF filter enabled
- Ranging Markets: Use Strategy B only, tighter TP/SL
- High Volatility: Increase MinVolatilityPips filter
- Low Volatility: Decrease thresholds, shorter TP/SL
Troubleshooting
Issue: No Signals Appearing
Solutions:
- Check if current time is within trading hours
- Verify monthly control isn't disabling trades
- Ensure volatility is within min/max range
- Check MTF filter isn't blocking all signals
- Reduce MinBarsBetweenSignals
Issue: Too Many Signals
Solutions:
- Enable PreventConsecutiveSameDirection
- Increase MinBarsBetweenSignals
- Enable RequireStrongerConditions
- Use stricter MTF filter settings
- Focus on star signals only
Issue: TP/SL Lines Not Showing
Solutions:
- Ensure ShowTPSL = true
- Check if lines exceed Max_Lines_Display limit
- Click "Show TP/SL" button to restore lines
- Verify no connection issues
Issue: Signals Repainting
Solutions:
- Set ShowOnBarClose = true (Anti-Repaint Mode)
- Wait for bar to close before entering trade
- Use higher timeframes for more stable signals
Risk Disclaimer
⚠️ Important Notice:
This indicator is a tool for technical analysis and does not guarantee profitable trades. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
- Always use proper risk management
- Never trade with money you cannot afford to lose
- Test thoroughly on demo account first
- Combine with fundamental analysis and market conditions
- Consider using additional confirmation indicators
- Be aware of spread, commissions, and slippage
Trading forex, CFDs, and other leveraged instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Support & Updates
- Version: 1.18
- Compatible with: MetaTrader 4 (all builds)
- Last Updated: 2025
For support, questions, or feature requests, please contact through the MQL5 marketplace.
Technical Specifications
- Type: Chart Indicator
- Buffers: 6 (Buy/Sell for each strategy + Combined)
- Resources: Lightweight, minimal CPU usage
- Objects: Dynamic TP/SL lines, MTF info label, control button
- Compatibility: All currency pairs, metals, indices, and CFDs
- Timeframes: M1 to MN (all timeframes supported)
Version History
v1.18 (Current)
- Full English localization for international market
- Optimized code structure for MQL5 marketplace
- Enhanced documentation and user guide
- Improved network disconnection recovery
v1.15
- Added TP/SL manual display button
- Network disconnection recovery for TP/SL lines
- Enhanced chart redraw handling
v1.12
- Added Multi-Timeframe Trend Filter (MTF)
- Three MTF detection methods
- Real-time MTF trend display
v1.0
- Initial release
- Dual strategy system
- Basic TP/SL display
License
Copyright © 2025 Miura Asset Alliance Co., Ltd. All rights reserved.
This software is licensed for personal use only. Redistribution, resale, or sharing is prohibited without explicit written permission from the copyright holder.
Acknowledgments
Developed with professional traders for professional traders. Thank you to our beta testers and the trading community for valuable feedback.
Happy Trading! 📈