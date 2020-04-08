Professional Trading Signal System for MetaTrader 4

Overview

Asset Fortress Signal Indicator v1.18

Asset Fortress is a sophisticated signal indicator that combines two independent trading strategies to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The indicator provides automatic TP/SL calculations, multi-timeframe trend filtering, and comprehensive risk management tools.

Key Features

🎯 Dual Strategy System

Strategy A (Trend Following) : Uses ADX-based trend strength analysis

: Uses ADX-based trend strength analysis Strategy B (Oscillator) : Combines Stochastic and MACD for momentum signals

: Combines Stochastic and MACD for momentum signals Combined Star Signals (★): High-confidence signals when both strategies align

📊 Automatic TP/SL Display

Three calculation methods: ATR-based, Fixed pips, or Combined

Separate TP/SL levels for each strategy

Enhanced TP/SL for combined star signals

Risk-Reward ratio display on chart

Manual restore button for network disconnections

🔍 Multi-Timeframe Trend Filter (MTF)

Three detection methods: Moving Average vs Price ADX with Directional Indicators Price Action (Higher Highs/Lower Lows)

Filters signals against higher timeframe trend

Real-time trend display on chart

⏰ Advanced Time Management

Monthly Trade Control : Enable/disable trading or limit directions by month

: Enable/disable trading or limit directions by month Time Filter : Define specific trading hours

: Define specific trading hours Directional Blackout: Exclude specific hours for long or short signals separately

📈 Signal Quality Filters

Volatility filter (minimum/maximum ATR-based range)

Minimum bars between signals

Prevent consecutive same-direction signals

Optional stronger condition requirements

🎨 Customizable Display

Multiple color schemes for different signal types

Adjustable arrow and star sizes

Optional alert notifications

Anti-repaint mode (show signals on bar close)

Installation

Download the .mq4 file Place it in: MetaTrader 4/MQL4/Indicators/ Restart MetaTrader 4 or refresh indicators Drag the indicator onto your chart Configure parameters as needed

Parameter Guide

Strategy Selection

UseStrategyA : Enable/disable trend-following strategy

: Enable/disable trend-following strategy UseStrategyB: Enable/disable oscillator strategy

Strategy A Parameters

A_ADX_Period : ADX calculation period (default: 14)

: ADX calculation period (default: 14) A_ADX_Threshold: Minimum trend strength (default: 16.5)

Strategy B Parameters

B_Stoch_K : Stochastic %K period (default: 2)

: Stochastic %K period (default: 2) B_Stoch_D : Stochastic %D period (default: 2)

: Stochastic %D period (default: 2) B_Stoch_Slowing : Stochastic slowing (default: 1)

: Stochastic slowing (default: 1) B_MACD_Fast : MACD fast EMA (default: 19)

: MACD fast EMA (default: 19) B_MACD_Slow : MACD slow EMA (default: 32)

: MACD slow EMA (default: 32) B_MACD_Signal: MACD signal period (default: 20)

TP/SL Settings

ShowTPSL : Enable/disable TP/SL line display

: Enable/disable TP/SL line display TPSL_Method : 0 = ATR-based calculation 1 = Fixed pips 2 = Combined (uses larger value)

: ATR_Multiplier_SL : Stop Loss distance multiplier (default: 1.5)

: Stop Loss distance multiplier (default: 1.5) ATR_Multiplier_TP_A/B/Star: Take Profit multipliers for each signal type

Monthly Trade Control

Configure trading permissions for each month:

TRADE_BOTH_SIDES : Allow both long and short trades

: Allow both long and short trades TRADE_LONG_ONLY : Only buy signals

: Only buy signals TRADE_SHORT_ONLY : Only sell signals

: Only sell signals TRADE_DISABLED: No trading this month

Time Filter

StartTime : Trading start time (format: HH:MM)

: Trading start time (format: HH:MM) EndTime : Trading end time (format: HH:MM)

: Trading end time (format: HH:MM) Supports overnight sessions (e.g., 19:20 to 13:50 next day)

Directional Blackout

BlackoutHours_LONG : Hours to exclude long signals (comma-separated)

: Hours to exclude long signals (comma-separated) BlackoutHours_SHORT : Hours to exclude short signals (comma-separated)

: Hours to exclude short signals (comma-separated) Example: "0,16" excludes hours 0 and 16

MTF Settings

HigherTimeframe : Choose higher timeframe (H1, H4, D1, etc.)

: Choose higher timeframe (H1, H4, D1, etc.) MTF_TrendMethod : 0 = Moving Average detection 1 = ADX/DI detection 2 = Price Action detection

: ShowMTFInfo: Display trend information on chart

Signal Filtering

MinBarsBetweenSignals : Minimum distance between signals (default: 5)

: Minimum distance between signals (default: 5) PreventConsecutiveSameDirection : Avoid repeated signals in same direction

: Avoid repeated signals in same direction RequireStrongerConditions: Apply stricter entry criteria

Display Settings

ShowOnBarClose : Anti-repaint mode (recommended: true)

: Anti-repaint mode (recommended: true) ShowAlerts : Enable popup alerts for new signals

: Enable popup alerts for new signals Customize colors for all signal types

Signal Types

📘 Strategy A Signals (Blue Arrows)

Trend-following signals based on ADX strength

Buy : Blue up arrow below bar

: Blue up arrow below bar Sell: Red down arrow above bar

📗 Strategy B Signals (Green/Magenta Arrows)

Oscillator signals based on Stochastic + MACD

Buy : Green up arrow below bar

: Green up arrow below bar Sell: Magenta down arrow above bar

⭐ Combined Star Signals (Gold Stars)

Strongest signals when both strategies agree

Buy : Gold star below bar

: Gold star below bar Sell : Yellow star above bar

: Yellow star above bar Enhanced TP/SL levels

Highest confidence trades

Usage Recommendations

For Day Trading

UseTimeFilter = true StartTime = "08:00" EndTime = "16:00" HigherTimeframe = PERIOD_H1 MinBarsBetweenSignals = 3-5

For Swing Trading

HigherTimeframe = PERIOD_D1 MinBarsBetweenSignals = 10-15 RequireStrongerConditions = true Focus on Combined Star Signals only

For Scalping

Use lower timeframes (M5, M15) HigherTimeframe = PERIOD_H1 MinBarsBetweenSignals = 1-2 Quick TP targets

Best Practices

Always Use Anti-Repaint Mode: Set ShowOnBarClose = true to avoid false signals Combine with MTF Filter: Enable higher timeframe trend filtering for better win rate Focus on Star Signals: Combined signals have the highest probability Respect Time Filters: Avoid low-liquidity hours and major news events Use Proper Risk Management: Never risk more than 1-2% per trade Backtest First: Test on demo account before live trading Monitor TP/SL Lines: Use the displayed levels as guidance, adjust as needed

Performance Optimization

For Faster Execution

Disable unused strategies

Reduce Max_Lines_Display

Disable ShowTPSL_Labels if not needed

For Higher Accuracy

Enable RequireStrongerConditions

Use MTF_TrendMethod = 1 (ADX) for trending markets

Increase MinBarsBetweenSignals

Focus on star signals only

For Different Market Conditions

Trending Markets : Use Strategy A only, MTF filter enabled

: Use Strategy A only, MTF filter enabled Ranging Markets : Use Strategy B only, tighter TP/SL

: Use Strategy B only, tighter TP/SL High Volatility : Increase MinVolatilityPips filter

: Increase MinVolatilityPips filter Low Volatility: Decrease thresholds, shorter TP/SL

Troubleshooting

Issue: No Signals Appearing

Solutions:

Check if current time is within trading hours

Verify monthly control isn't disabling trades

Ensure volatility is within min/max range

Check MTF filter isn't blocking all signals

Reduce MinBarsBetweenSignals

Issue: Too Many Signals

Solutions:

Enable PreventConsecutiveSameDirection

Increase MinBarsBetweenSignals

Enable RequireStrongerConditions

Use stricter MTF filter settings

Focus on star signals only

Issue: TP/SL Lines Not Showing

Solutions:

Ensure ShowTPSL = true

Check if lines exceed Max_Lines_Display limit

Click "Show TP/SL" button to restore lines

Verify no connection issues

Issue: Signals Repainting

Solutions:

Set ShowOnBarClose = true (Anti-Repaint Mode)

Wait for bar to close before entering trade

Use higher timeframes for more stable signals

Risk Disclaimer

⚠️ Important Notice:

This indicator is a tool for technical analysis and does not guarantee profitable trades. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Always use proper risk management

Never trade with money you cannot afford to lose

Test thoroughly on demo account first

Combine with fundamental analysis and market conditions

Consider using additional confirmation indicators

Be aware of spread, commissions, and slippage

Trading forex, CFDs, and other leveraged instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Support & Updates

Version : 1.18

: 1.18 Compatible with : MetaTrader 4 (all builds)

: MetaTrader 4 (all builds) Last Updated: 2025

For support, questions, or feature requests, please contact through the MQL5 marketplace.

Technical Specifications

Type : Chart Indicator

: Chart Indicator Buffers : 6 (Buy/Sell for each strategy + Combined)

: 6 (Buy/Sell for each strategy + Combined) Resources : Lightweight, minimal CPU usage

: Lightweight, minimal CPU usage Objects : Dynamic TP/SL lines, MTF info label, control button

: Dynamic TP/SL lines, MTF info label, control button Compatibility : All currency pairs, metals, indices, and CFDs

: All currency pairs, metals, indices, and CFDs Timeframes: M1 to MN (all timeframes supported)

Version History

v1.18 (Current)

Full English localization for international market

Optimized code structure for MQL5 marketplace

Enhanced documentation and user guide

Improved network disconnection recovery

v1.15

Added TP/SL manual display button

Network disconnection recovery for TP/SL lines

Enhanced chart redraw handling

v1.12

Added Multi-Timeframe Trend Filter (MTF)

Three MTF detection methods

Real-time MTF trend display

v1.0

Initial release

Dual strategy system

Basic TP/SL display

License

Copyright © 2025 Miura Asset Alliance Co., Ltd. All rights reserved.

This software is licensed for personal use only. Redistribution, resale, or sharing is prohibited without explicit written permission from the copyright holder.

Acknowledgments

Developed with professional traders for professional traders. Thank you to our beta testers and the trading community for valuable feedback.

Happy Trading! 📈