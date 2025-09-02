TRI Visualizer Enhanced
- Indicateurs
- Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
- Version: 4.3
- Mise à jour: 2 septembre 2025
- Activations: 10
TRI Visualizer Enhanced – Thermodynamic Market Analysis
🌟 Overview
The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics.
It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked.
🔬 Innovative Mechanisms
1. Dual Calculation Engines
Classic TRI Mode
-
Formula: |Close – Open| + (High – Low)
-
Pure volatility measurement combining candlestick body and wicks
-
Simple, intuitive, and stable in any market environment
Thermodynamic TRI Mode (proprietary)
-
Price Acceleration: Measures momentum of price change via second derivative
-
Volume Rate of Change: Dynamically evaluates relative volume changes
-
Position Energy: Calculates normalized price fluctuation energy
-
Thermodynamic Coefficients: Applies thermodynamic laws of physics to market analysis
2. Advanced Smoothing System
-
SMA (Simple Moving Average): Basic noise reduction
-
EMA (Exponential Moving Average): Emphasizes recent data
-
LWMA (Linear Weighted Moving Average): Precision control with linear decay
-
Adaptive EMA: Next-generation smoothing that auto-adjusts to volatility
3. Intelligent Scaling
-
Dynamic Range Adjustment: Auto-optimizes scale based on market characteristics
-
Pair-specific Optimization: Dedicated tuning for GOLD, JPY pairs, etc.
-
Outlier Detection: Constant monitoring of data quality to ensure reliability
📊 Practical Features
Signal Generation System
-
Breakout Detection: Identifies transitions from low to high volatility
-
Reversal Prediction: Anticipates turning points after extreme volatility
-
Trend Identification: Dynamic trend analysis based on 5 periods
-
4-Stage Status: LOW → NORMAL → HIGH → VERY HIGH → EXTREME
EA Full Compatibility
mql4 sample code:
double currentTRI = iCustom(NULL, 0, "TRI_NoRepaint_EA", 10, 1, 1.0, 100.0, true, Yellow, 12, 10, 10, 20, true, 1500.0, 0.9, false, 0, 5, 0.9, true, true, true, 3, 0)[0]; // Get signal string status = GetTRIStatus(); // "LOW", "HIGH", "EXTREME", etc. int signal = GetTRISignal(); // -2 (Strong Sell), -1 (Sell), 0 (Neutral), 1 (Buy), 2 (Strong Buy) int trend = GetTRITrend(5); // -1 (Down), 0 (Flat), 1 (Up) // Trade decision example if(signal == 1 && trend == 1) { OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_BUY, ...); // Buy entry } else if(signal == -1 && trend == -1) { OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_SELL, ...); // Sell entry }
Real-time Display
-
Shows current TRI value and status directly on the chart
-
Color-coded states (Green → Yellow → Orange → Red)
-
Error monitoring: constantly displays error count and EA connection status
🎯 Application in Trading Strategies
-
Volatility Breakout Strategy
-
Entry when TRI < 20 (LOW) → TRI > 25
-
Captures moves right after quiet periods
-
Effective at avoiding false breakouts
-
Reversal Strategy
-
Prepare entry when TRI > 90 (EXTREME)
-
Targets corrections after extreme volatility
-
Enables high risk–reward setups
-
Trend-following Strategy
-
Entry when TRI > 40 and in uptrend
-
Follows trends after sufficient volatility buildup
-
Produces stable signals with fewer false moves
🛠 Customizability
Basic Parameters
-
AverageBars : TRI calculation period (Recommended: 10)
-
MinTRIValue / MaxTRIValue : Display scale range
-
ThermalMultiplier : Adjusts thermodynamic sensitivity
Thermodynamic Parameters
-
AccelPeriod : Calculation period for price acceleration
-
VolRatePeriod : Period for volume change rate
-
PosEnergyPeriod : Period for energy accumulation
-
ThermalSmoothFactor : Thermodynamic smoothing coefficient
EA Integration Options
-
UseEACompatibilityMode : Optimization mode for EAs
-
ForceCalculateEveryTick : Per-tick calculation (recommended)
-
ShowDebugInfo : Detailed log output
🔧 System Requirements
-
Platform: MetaTrader 4
-
Symbols: All currency pairs (pair-specific optimization supported)
-
Timeframes: All (M1–MN recommended)
-
EA Integration: Fully supported (dedicated function set provided)
💎 A Rare Indicator
-
Uniqueness: World’s first thermodynamic market analysis applying physical laws
-
Practicality: Perfect EA integration for system trading
-
Reliability: Robust error handling and outlier detection
-
Flexibility: 2 calculation modes × 4 smoothing methods = 8 analytical variations
-
Advancement: Equipped with next-generation algorithms like adaptive smoothing
📈 Expected Benefits
-
Improved Entry Timing: Early detection of turning points previously hard to identify
-
Reduced False Signals: High-precision signals via thermodynamic filtering
-
Enhanced Risk Management: Accurate grasp of volatility states
-
Optimized Automation: Full automation support through EA integration
TRI Visualizer Enhanced is more than just an indicator—it's a market analysis engine.
Experience a next-generation market analysis tool that fuses physics knowledge with real-world trading practice.
⚠️ Note: Due to advanced calculations, we recommend using this indicator on a sufficiently powerful VPS or PC.
