Arrow Trends

Arrow Trends – Clear Trade Entry Signals for MetaTrader 5

Arrow Trends is a professional arrow indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to provide trade entry signals in the direction of the prevailing trend. Whether you are scalping, day trading, or swing trading, Arrow Trends helps you identify strong opportunities.

Key Features:

  • Non-Repainting Signals: Once an arrow appears, it never disappears.

  • Trend-Focused Entries: Signals align with the dominant market direction.

  • Multi-Timeframe Ready: From 1-minute to monthly charts.

  • Flexible Alerts: On-screen arrows, sound, pop-ups, or push notifications.

  • Universal Application: Works on Forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and crypto.

Arrow Trends is ideal for traders who want straightforward entry signals. Beginners will find it easy to follow, while experienced traders can use it as a confirmation tool within broader strategies.

Stop second-guessing your entries and start trading with confidence. With Arrow Trends, you’ll know exactly when a high-probability setup appears – clear, accurate, and always aligned with the trend.


Plus de l'auteur
Equity Shield Pro
Saad Janah
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Equity Shield Pro 1.1 NEW VERSION  Equity Shield Pro 1.1 is a powerful utility EA designed to safeguard your trading account by actively monitoring and enforcing equity protection and profit management rules. Whether you’re trading personal accounts or working through proprietary firm challenges, this EA ensures strict adherence to risk and profit targets, enabling you to maintain discipline and consistency. Fully compatible with all challenge types, Equity Shield Pro 1.1 is specifically craft
