AI Smart Trend EA
- Experts
- Evgeniy Kornilov
- Version: 15.44
AI-Enhanced Multi-Strategy Trading System
Revolutionary AI Trading Technology for Modern Markets
Overview:
AI Smart Trend EA represents the next generation of AI-powered trading solutions. This expert advisor combines artificial intelligence algorithms with advanced technical analysis. Our proprietary AI engine analyzes thousands of data points to identify high-probability trading opportunities with exceptional accuracy.
AI Technology Features:
-
Neural Network Analysis: Deep learning algorithms process historical and real-time market data
-
Predictive Analytics: AI models forecast potential price movements with advanced pattern recognition
-
Sentiment Analysis: Natural language processing monitors market sentiment and news impact
-
Self-Optimizing Parameters: AI continuously refines trading parameters based on performance
-
Anomaly Detection: Identifies unusual market behavior and adjusts risk accordingly
AI Trading Strategies:
-
AI Trend Prediction
-
Neural networks predict trend continuations and reversals
-
Deep learning identifies complex chart patterns invisible to human traders
-
Predictive analytics forecast breakout directions with high accuracy
-
-
Sentiment-Based Trading
-
AI analyzes news feeds, social media, and economic calendars
-
Natural language processing interprets market sentiment
-
Automated response to fundamental market drivers
-
-
Pattern Recognition AI
-
Machine learning identifies profitable candlestick patterns
-
Deep neural networks detect complex chart formations
-
Historical pattern matching with probability scoring
-
AI Risk Management:
-
Dynamic Risk Adjustment: AI modifies risk parameters based on market volatility
-
Portfolio Optimization: Machine learning allocates capital across multiple opportunities
-
Correlation Analysis: AI monitors inter-market relationships to avoid correlated risks
-
Black Swan Protection: Special algorithms detect and respond to extreme market events
Complete Parameter List:
=== STRATEGY SELECTION ===
-
StrategyType - Primary AI trading strategy: Trend Following, Reversal, Scalping, or Combined AI strategies
-
EnableMultiPosition - AI decision for multiple position management
-
MaxPositions - Maximum positions per direction (AI optimized)
-
UseMartingale - AI-controlled martingale system (use with caution)
-
MartingaleMultiplier - Lot multiplier for AI martingale calculations
=== AI TREND FOLLOWING PARAMETERS ===
-
TrendMAPeriod - Moving average period for trend analysis
-
TrendBreakoutThreshold - AI-calculated breakout detection level
-
UseADXFilter - AI filter for trend strength confirmation
-
ADX_Threshold - Minimum ADX value for valid trends
=== AI REVERSAL STRATEGY PARAMETERS ===
-
RSI_Period - AI-optimized RSI calculation period
-
RSI_Overbought/RSI_Oversold - AI-determined reversal levels
-
UseMACDConfirmation - AI confirmation using MACD divergence
-
Stochastic_K/D - AI-optimized stochastic parameters
=== AI SCALPING PARAMETERS ===
-
ScalpMAPeriod - AI-selected moving average for scalping
-
ScalpATRMultiplier - ATR-based stop loss multiplier (AI adjusted)
-
ScalpMaxSpread - Maximum spread for AI scalping operations
-
UseBollingerForScalping - AI Bollinger Bands integration
=== AI RISK MANAGEMENT ===
-
RiskPercent - AI-calculated risk percentage per trade
-
UseFixedLot - AI decision for fixed vs. dynamic lot sizing
-
MaxLotSize - AI maximum lot size limitation
-
StopLossPoints/TakeProfitPoints - AI-optimized risk/reward parameters
-
UseTrailingStop - AI-controlled trailing stop system
-
MaxDailyLossPercent - AI daily loss limitation
-
EquityMinPercent - AI equity protection threshold
=== AI MULTI-TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS ===
-
HigherTF/LowerTF - AI-selected timeframe combinations
-
UseMTFConfirmation - AI multi-timeframe confirmation system
-
MTF1/MTF2 - AI-optimized additional timeframes
=== AI SIGNAL CONFIRMATION ===
-
UseVolumeFilter - AI volume analysis confirmation
-
UseCandlePatterns - AI candlestick pattern recognition
-
UseSupportResistance - AI support/resistance level detection
-
UseTimeFilter - AI trading session optimization
=== AI ALERTS AND NOTIFICATIONS ===
-
EnableAlerts - AI-generated trading alerts
-
SendEmail/SendPush - AI alert delivery methods
System Requirements:
-
MetaTrader 5 platform
-
Minimum deposit: $100 (recommended $1,000 for optimal AI performance)
-
Recommended pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY
-
Timeframes: M5, M15, H1, H4
-
Account types: ECN, Raw Spread, Standard
-
VPS recommended for 24/7 AI operation
AI Performance Features:
-
24/7 market monitoring without emotional bias
-
Real-time strategy adaptation to changing conditions
-
Continuous learning from market feedback
-
Multi-currency pair analysis simultaneously
-
Automated news and event reaction
IMPORTANT RISK WARNING:
TRADING CARRIES SUBSTANTIAL RISK OF LOSS. This AI trading system is a tool that can assist in trading decisions but does not guarantee profits. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The AI algorithms may experience drawdowns and losing periods. Always test the system on a demo account for at least 1-2 months before using real funds. Never risk more than you can afford to lose. Consider your experience level and seek independent financial advice if necessary. The developers are not responsible for any financial losses incurred through the use of this software.
Recommended Testing Protocol:
-
Demo testing for minimum 30 days
-
Forward testing on different market conditions
-
Start with minimum risk settings
-
Gradually increase exposure as you understand system behavior
-
Monitor AI performance during high-impact news events
L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note