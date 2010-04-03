Mario Order Blocks

Mario Order Block Indicator Overview

The Professional Order Block Indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool that automatically identifies and displays institutional order blocks on your chart. Based on smart money concepts, this indicator helps traders identify high-probability support and resistance zones where institutional traders have placed significant orders.

Key FeaturesAutomatic Order Block Detection
  • Identifies bullish and bearish order blocks based on pivot point analysis
  • Uses sophisticated algorithms to detect institutional footprints in price action
  • Automatically processes historical data on startup for complete market context
Smart Historical Processing
  • Loads and analyzes up to 500+ historical bars on initialization
  • Intelligently filters out invalidated order blocks from historical data
  • Only displays currently valid order blocks that haven't been broken by price action
Real-Time Invalidation System
  • Bullish Order Blocks: Automatically removed when price closes below the block
  • Bearish Order Blocks: Automatically removed when price closes above the block
  • Keeps your chart clean by showing only active, unbroken order blocks
Professional Visualization
  • Customizable colors for bullish (green) and bearish (red) order blocks
  • Optional pivot point markers to show where order blocks originated
  • Clean, professional appearance that doesn't clutter your chart
  • Blocks extend dynamically as new bars form
How It WorksOrder Block Formation
  1. Pivot Detection: Identifies significant pivot highs and lows using configurable period settings
  2. Block Creation:
    • Bullish Blocks: Created at pivot lows, spanning from the low to the minimum of open/close
    • Bearish Blocks: Created at pivot highs, spanning from the maximum of open/close to the high
  3. Historical Validation: Checks all subsequent price action to ensure blocks remain valid
Invalidation Logic

Order blocks are removed from the chart when:

  • Bullish blocks: Price closes below the bottom of the block
  • Bearish blocks: Price closes above the top of the block

This ensures you only see currently relevant support and resistance levels.

Input ParametersOrder Block Settings
  • Pivot Detection Period: Controls sensitivity of pivot detection (default: 10)
  • Bullish Block Color: Customize the color of bullish order blocks
  • Bearish Block Color: Customize the color of bearish order blocks
Historical Data Settings
  • Historical Bars to Process: Number of past bars to analyze on startup (default: 500)
Visual Settings
  • Show Pivot Points: Toggle pivot point markers on/off
  • Show Order Blocks: Toggle order block rectangles on/off
Trading ApplicationsSupport and Resistance

Use order blocks as high-probability support and resistance levels for:

  • Entry points for trend continuation trades
  • Target areas for counter-trend reversals
  • Stop loss placement below/above key levels
Smart Money Analysis
  • Identify where institutional traders have placed large orders
  • Follow the "smart money" by trading in the direction of institutional flow
  • Avoid trading against strong institutional levels
Multi-Timeframe Analysis
  • Apply on multiple timeframes for comprehensive market analysis
  • Higher timeframe blocks act as stronger support/resistance
  • Lower timeframe blocks provide precise entry timing
Why Choose This Indicator?Based on institutional trading concepts used by professional traders and hedge funds Clean and Efficient
  • Automatically manages order block lifecycle
  • No manual cleanup required
  • Optimized for performance with large historical datasets
User-Friendly
  • Simple setup with intuitive parameters
  • Works immediately after installation
  • Suitable for both beginners and professional traders
Reliable Results
  • Rigorous historical validation ensures accuracy
  • Real-time invalidation keeps analysis current
  • Consistent performance across all market conditions
Compatible With
  • All currency pairs (Forex)
  • All timeframes (M1 to MN1)
  • All market sessions
  • Both trending and ranging markets
Installation & Usage
  1. Install the indicator on your MetaTrader 5 platform
  2. Apply to any chart - historical analysis begins automatically
  3. Adjust colors and settings to your preference
  4. Use the order blocks as key support/resistance levels in your trading strategy
Perfect For
  • Day traders seeking precise entry levels
  • Swing traders identifying key support/resistance zones
  • Scalpers looking for institutional footprints
  • Any trader wanting to understand smart money concepts

Transform your trading with professional-grade order block analysis. Identify where the big money is positioned and trade with the institutional flow, not against it.

Disclaimer: This indicator is for educational and analysis purposes. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose


Produits recommandés
Gino Renko
Stephane, Andr Valette
1 (1)
Indicateurs
Encore un indicateur basé sur le renko. Il retourne différentes valeurs utilisables pour un EA, et est directement affiché sur le graphique principale. Son réglage est très simple: La taille du renko Le nombre de barres prises en compte La couleur à la baisse La couleur à la hausse Les valeurs retournées: Buffer 0 : Valeur du millieu Buffer 1 : Valeur haute Buffer 2 : Value basse Buffer 3 : Direction du renko (0.0 pour la hausse; 1.0 for la baisse) Buffer 4 : Ratio du renko, par exemple, si
Renko Plus
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Indicateurs
With Renko Plus you can use the features in the Indicator functionality, just add it to the Metatrader5 chart.             The Renko chart is a type of chart, developed by the Japanese, that is constructed using price movement rather than standardized prices and time intervals like most charts. It is believed to be named after the Japanese word for bricks, "renga", as the graphic looks like a series of bricks.             A new brick is created when the price moves a specified pri
All about ICT time and price
Minh Truong Pham
Indicateurs
All about time and price by ICT. This indicator provides a comprehensive view of ICT killzones, Silver Bullet times, and ICT Macros, enhancing your trading experience.  In those time windows price either seeks liquidity or imbalances and you often find the most energetic price moves and turning points. Features: Automatic Adaptation: The ICT killzones intelligently adapt to the specific chart you are using. For Forex charts, it follows the ICT Forex times: In EST timezone: Session: Asia: 20h00-0
Envelopes Grid LLM
Sabil Yudifera
Experts
The Envelopes Grid LLM strategically leverages advanced deep learning techniques with highly parameterized neural networks to robustly model breakout trading based on precise data distribution analysis. It accurately detects and comprehensively analyzes diverse breakout patterns through optimized neural network parameters, continuously integrating the latest state-of-the-art improvements. Extensive backtesting has consistently validated its strong profit performance across multiple breakout scen
Trend Direction ADX indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicateurs
Trend Direction ADX indicator Trend Direction ADX is part of a serie of indicators used to characterize market conditions. Almost any strategy only work under certain market conditions. Therefore it is important to be able to characterize market conditions at any time: trend direction, trend strength, volatility, etc.. Trend Direction ADX is an indicator to be used to characterize trend direction: trending up trending down ranging Trend Direction ADX is based on ADX standard indicator. Tre
SMT divergence indicator
Ehsan Ashoori
Indicateurs
This SMT (Smart Money Technique) divergence indicator identifies discrepancies in price movement between two different trading symbols, helping traders detect potential market reversals. This tool compares the price action of two correlated assets, such as two currency pairs or indices, to spot divergences where one asset's price moves in the opposite direction of the other. For example, while one symbol may be making higher highs, the other might be making lower highs, signaling a divergence. T
FREE
Advanced 4xZeovo MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Ismail
Indicateurs
Advanced 4xZeovo MT5 Indicator (MetaTrader 5)   Product Description  4xZeovo is a powerful trading indicator system monitoring 24/7 financial markets. Metatrader5 tool designed to find the best buying/selling opportunities and notifies the user.    Making life easy for traders in helping with the two most difficult decisions with the use of advanced innovate trading indicators aiming to encourage users to hold the winning positions and take profit at the best times.    Equipped with a unique tra
The Trend Is Your Friend Until It Is NOT
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
1 (1)
Indicateurs
One of the most famous phrases in the trading world is "The Trend Is Your Friend". Trading following the current trend is one of the most successful ways in terms of probability. The hard part of it is to recognize when the market is trending or not. that's the role of our indicator we called The Trend Is Your Friend Until It Is Not. Apart from its big name it is really easy to use and see when the market is trending or ranging. Through a little window of 3 colors you will identify if the mark
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.07 (30)
Indicateurs
Version MT4   |  FAQ L' indicateur Owl Smart Levels est un système de trading complet au sein d'un seul indicateur qui comprend des outils d'analyse de marché populaires tels que les fractales avancées de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag qui construit la structure d'onde correcte du marché et les niveaux de Fibonacci qui marquent les niveaux exacts d'entrée. sur le marché et les endroits où prendre des bénéfices. Description détaillée de la stratégie Mode d'emploi de l'indicateur Conseiller-Assis
Trend Bands 5
Leonid Basis
Indicateurs
Bands are a form of technical analysis that traders use to plot trend lines that are two standard deviations away from the simple moving average price of a security. The goal is to help a trader know when to enter or exit a position by identifying when an asset has been overbought or oversold. This indicator will show upper and lover bands. You can change input parameters nPeriod and  nMethod to calculate those bands for each timeframe. Aqua clouds represent up or down trends.
Renko Chart
Marcin Konieczny
3.56 (9)
Indicateurs
This indicator allows to display Renko charts in the indicator window. Renko charts show only price movements that are bigger than the specified box size. It helps to eliminate noise and allows to focus on main trends. Time is not a factor here. Only price movements are taken into account. That's why Renko chart is not synchronized with the main chart it is attached to. Indicator works in two modes: CLOSE - only close prices are taken into account while building the chart HIGH_LOW - only high/l
FREE
Renko Charts Pro
Makarii Gubaydullin
Indicateurs
Filtrez les petits mouvements de prix et concentrez-vous sur la tendance générale . L'indicateur de graphique Renko vous aidera à filtrer les petits mouvements de prix pour que vous puissiez vous concentrer sur la tendance générale. Le prix doit se déplacer d'un montant spécifié pour créer un bloc Renko. Cela facilite l'identification de la direction actuelle de la tendance dans laquelle le prix se déplace. Utilitaire multifonctionnel : inclut 66+ fonctionnalités  |   Contactez-moi  si vous ave
Mathematical predictionn
Mikhail Bilan
Indicateurs
This indicator uses a mathematical calculation algorithm . This algorithm calculates the remainder between the updated model and the actual values and produces the possible progress of the graph on the graph. It is not a super prophet in trading, but it is very good for the trader when entering the market and to analyze it before entering. Applicable for all currencies. Данный индикатор использует алгоритм математических вычислений . Данный алгоритм вычисляет остаток между обновленной моделью и
Flag Pattern Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Flag Pattern Indicator for MT5 The Flag Pattern Indicator is developed to automatically identify flag patterns and visually represent their structure on the chart using blue lines. The flag pattern is among the most recognized continuation patterns in technical analysis and typically appears following strong price movements, either upward or downward.  This classic MT5 charting tool helps forecast potential price movements and identify entry points in line with the prevailing trend. «Indicator
FREE
RSI Divergence F
Andrey Dik
5 (3)
Indicateurs
A professional tool for trading - the divergence indicator between the RSI and the price, which allows you to receive a signal about a trend reversal in a timely manner or catch price pullback movements (depending on the settings). The indicator settings allow you to adjust the strength of the divergence due to the angle of the RSI peaks and the percentage change in price, which makes it possible to fine-tune the signal strength. The indicator code is optimized and is tested very quickly as par
FREE
Bollinger Bands and MACD Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Download the Bollinger Bands MACD Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Bollinger Bands MACD Indicator for MetaTrader 5 merges two widely-used technical analysis tools: the MACD oscillator and Bollinger Bands. This hybrid indicator enhances a trader’s ability to spot potential reversals and gauge the continuation of prevailing market trends. By merging volatility-based data from Bollinger Bands with momentum insights from MACD, this tool delivers clearer Buy and Sell signals during dynamic market phase
FREE
Opening Gaps and Breaker Block ICT Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Opening Gaps + Breaker Block ICT Indicator MT5 The Opening Gaps + Breaker Block ICT Indicator MT5 is a cutting-edge trading tool for MetaTrader 5, engineered to detect daily price gaps and convert them into key support and resistance levels on the chart. By default, support zones appear in gray, while resistance zones are marked in red. When the price successfully breaks through these levels, the indicator changes the color to purple, confirming the emergence of a Breaker Block .   Key Features
FREE
Trend Lines Scalper
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Indicateurs
TREND LINES Scalper Professional Indicator OVERVIEW Trend Lines Scalper is a highly accurate, advanced indicator designed specifically for professional traders looking to maximize their scalping opportunities by automatically detecting trend lines and high-probability signals. This powerful algorithm combines classic technical analysis with modern technology, automatically identifying price patterns and generating accurate, real-time signals for successful scalping trades. MAIN FEATURES
SMMA Bands Indicator
Elie Baptiste Granger
Indicateurs
The SMMA Bands indicator is an advanced volatility-based trading tool that creates 6 dynamic support and resistance levels around an envelope formed by two Smoothed Moving Averages (SMMA).  This indicator combines the reliability of SMMA trend identification with the precision of standard deviation-based volatility bands, making it suitable for both trend-following and mean-reversion strategies. Every band has its own buffer for use in EA. feel free to make suggestions and add reviews , i will
Reversal Pattern AI MT5
Stanislav Konin
Indicateurs
Reversal Pattern AI — an absolute breakthrough in the world of indicator development, combining artificial intelligence algorithms, multi-level market analysis, and classical methods of technical analysis. It not only detects reversal patterns but also evaluates market inefficiencies, generating highly accurate trading signals. Thanks to a hybrid model that uses price action analysis, Volumes, Volatility, VWAP, and Volume AVG %, the indicator easily adapts to any market conditions.              
Half ma
Artem Svistunov
Indicateurs
The Half ma arrow indicator for the MetaTrader 5 trading terminal is a simple but effective tool that gives a signal about a change in the current trend. The Half ma indicator looks like a solid dynamic line that changes color at the points where the trend changes. At these points, the indicator draws arrows of the corresponding color and direction.The Half ma arrow indicator for the MT5 terminal is not an independent source of input signals. It will be most effective to use it as a trend filte
Day Direction Scanner
Efren Hernandez Partida
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Day Direction Scanner est un indicateur qui utilise la direction du chandelier actuel sur les périodes de 1 jour, 4 heures, 1 heure, 15 minutes et 5 minutes pour déterminer la direction du marché. Lorsque tous les chandeliers convergent dans une même direction, l'indicateur indique si la journée est haussière ou baissière, ou s'il n'y a pas de direction claire. Il est utile pour se faire une idée facile de la direction du marché au cours de la journée. Fonctionnalités :   - Fonctionne sur tout
FREE
HLC bar MT5 Wyckoff
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicateurs
L'indicateur "HLC_bar_MT5 Wyckoff" pour MT5 a été créé pour faciliter l'analyse au moment de la négociation. La barre HLC a été utilisée par Richard Wyckoff et est actuellement largement utilisée dans les opérations "VSA". Wyckoff a découvert que l'utilisation de High, Low et Close rend le graphique beaucoup plus propre et plus facile à analyser. L'indicateur "HLC_bar_MT5 Wyckoff" permet : # Modifiez la largeur de la barre ; # Laissez la barre de la même couleur ; # Et mettez en évidence le bar
Alpha B3 Renko Trader
Renato Takahashi
Experts
O Alpha B3 Renko Trader  é um robô especialista para negociação no Bovespa B3  (miniíndice e minidólar) que une a análise de candlesticks do gráfico Renko (calculado internamente, sem imagens gráficas) com a estratégia Alpha B3 . O robô permite configurar, para os sinais de entrada, o tamanho do brick do gráfico Renko, bem como um número de candlesticks para análise. Além disso, você deve configurar os stops fixos, em pontos. O robô permite também a configuração de funções, tais como número de c
Renko System
Marco Montemari
Indicateurs
This indicator can be considered as a trading system. It offers a different view to see the currency pair: full timeless indicator, can be used for manual trading or for automatized trading with some expert advisor. When the price reaches a threshold a new block is created according to the set mode. The indicator beside the Renko bars, shows also 3 moving averages. Features renko mode median renko custom median renko 3 moving averages wicks datetime indicator for each block custom notification
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicateurs
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Donchian Channel DC
Renato Takahashi
Indicateurs
Donchian Channel DC is the indicator of Donchian Channels, that plots maximum and minimum values of a specific period, besides mean value line. It´s possible to configure simple period for analysis and the indicator will plot all three values. You can trade with this indicator as trend or reversal, according to each strategy. Do not let to test others indicators as soon as others expert advisors.
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
Gino Renko EA
Stephane, Andr Valette
Experts
Voici un EA basé sur l’indicateur Renko, il est utilisable avec les devises, matières premières, et le forex. Il suffit de l’associer au graphique correspondant. L’indicateur utilisé pour l’EA est disponible ici, mais il n’est pas nécéssaire pour son fonctionnement, ce sont 2 produits indépendants: https://www.mql5.com/fr/market/product/87852?source=Site +Market+MT5+Indicator+Search+Rating006%3agino+renko Personnelement je n’aime pas renko comme EA, et je n’ai pas fait de tests pour savoir qu
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Indicateurs
Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L’outil exclusif « Bomber Utility », qui accompagne automatiquement chaque opération de trading, fixe les niveaux de Stop Loss et de Take Profit, et clôture les positions selon les règles de la stratégie Des fichiers de configuration (set files) pour adapter l’indicateur à différents actifs Des set files pour configurer le Bomber Utility selon différents modes : « Risque Minimum », « Risque Équilibré » et « Stratégie d’Attente » U
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicateurs
Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec d' excellents backtests, des preuves de performance sur compte réel avec des chiffres fantastiques et des statistiques partout , mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous finissez par faire sauter votre compte ? Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel d'utilisation + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe privé ave
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicateurs
Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicateurs
FX Volume : Découvrez le Sentiment du Marché tel que perçu par un Courtier Présentation Rapide Vous souhaitez faire passer votre approche de trading au niveau supérieur ? FX Volume vous fournit, en temps réel, des informations sur la manière dont les traders particuliers et les courtiers sont positionnés—bien avant la publication de rapports retardés comme le COT. Que vous visiez des gains réguliers ou recherchiez simplement un avantage plus solide sur les marchés, FX Volume vous aide à repére
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicateurs
Zones de retournement - niveaux / Zones actives d'un acteur majeur INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 CHAQUE ACHETEUR DE CET INDICATEUR       OBTENEZ EN PLUS   GRATUITEMENT   : 3 mois       accès aux signaux de trading du service       SUPER SIGNAUX       — points d’entrée prêts à l’emploi selon l’algorithme TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mois       accès à des supports de formation avec des mises à jour régulières - immersion dans la stratégie et la croissance professionnelle. Assist
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicateurs
PUMPING STATION – Votre stratégie personnelle «tout compris» Nous vous présentons PUMPING STATION – un indicateur Forex révolutionnaire qui transformera votre façon de trader en une expérience à la fois efficace et passionnante. Ce n’est pas seulement un assistant, mais un véritable système de trading complet, doté d’algorithmes puissants pour vous aider à trader de manière plus stable. En achetant ce produit, vous recevez GRATUITEMENT : Fichiers de configuration exclusifs : pour un réglage auto
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicateurs
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Fonctions principales : Signaux d'entrée précis SANS RENDU ! Si un signal apparaît, il reste d’actualité ! Il s'agit d'une différence importante par rapport aux indicateurs de redessinage, qui peuvent fournir un signal puis le modifier, ce qui peut entraîner une perte de fonds en dépôt. Vous pouvez désormais entrer sur le marché avec plus de probabilité et de précision. Il existe également une fonction de coloration
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicateurs
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (16)
Indicateurs
Présentation de   Quantum TrendPulse   , l'outil de trading ultime qui combine la puissance de   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   et   Stochastic   dans un seul indicateur complet pour maximiser votre potentiel de trading. Conçu pour les traders qui recherchent précision et efficacité, cet indicateur vous aide à identifier les tendances du marché, les changements de dynamique et les points d'entrée et de sortie optimaux en toute confiance. Caractéristiques principales : Intégration SuperTrend :   suivez f
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Nouvelle génération de zones d'approvisionnement et de demande automatisées. Algorithme nouveau et innovant qui fonctionne sur n'importe quel graphique. Toutes les zones sont créées dynamiquement en fonction de l'action des prix du marché. DEUX TYPES D'ALERTES --> 1) QUAND LE PRIX ATTEINT UNE ZONE 2) QUAND UNE NOUVELLE ZONE SE FORME Vous n'obtenez pas un indicateur inutile de plus. Vous obtenez une stratégie de trading complète avec des résultats prouvés.     Nouvelles fonctionnalités:   
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System MT5 » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicateurs
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L’indicateur ACB Breakout Arrows fournit un signal d’entrée crucial sur le marché en détectant un modèle de rupture spécifique. Il analyse en continu le graphique à la recherche d’un momentum établi dans une direction et déclenche un signal précis juste avant le mouvement principal. Obtenez le scanner multi-actifs et multi-unités de temps ici - Scanner pour ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Fonctionnalités principales Les niveaux de Stop Loss et Take Profit sont fournis par l’indicateur. Inclut un table
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicateurs
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Indicateurs
La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons incorporé un certain nombre de caractéristiques exclusives et une nouvelle formule. Avec seulement UN graphique, vous pouvez lire la force de la devise pour 28 paires Forex ! Imaginez comment votre trading va s'améliorer parce que vous êtes capable de repérer le point de déclenchement exact d'une nouvelle tendance ou d'une opportunité de scalpi
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (10)
Indicateurs
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Automatically analyzes the chart using the "Profitunity" system of Bill Williams. The found signals are placed in a table in the corner of the screen. 2. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator indicator. Most of the system signals are recommended to be used only according t
Golden Spike Premium
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Golden Spikes Indicator Technical indicator for synthetic indices trading on M1 timeframe. Compatible with Boom/Crash indices on Deriv platform and Gain/Pain indices on Weltrade platform. send me A private  message to receive trade ASISTANT EA.. booklet guide:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1knQJqGHZSP5eQN24ndRz2ayZVCst6XhN/view?usp=sharing Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Features Uses Parabolic SAR, RSI, and Bollinger Bands analysis Three risk
Currency Strength Meter Pro for MT5
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies + Gold: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU. Gold symbol can be changed to other symbols like XAG, XAU etc. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; This indicator needs the history data of all 28 major currency
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.3 (10)
Indicateurs
Ce tableau de bord affiche les derniers   modèles harmoniques   disponibles pour les symboles sélectionnés, ce qui vous permettra de gagner du temps et d'être plus efficace /   version MT4 . Indicateur gratuit:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Colonnes de l'indicateur Symbol :   les symboles sélectionnés apparaissent Trend   :   haussière ou baissière Pattern :   type de motif (gartley, papillon, chauve-souris, crabe, requin, cypher ou ABCD) Entry:   prix d'entrée SL:   prix du stop loss TP1:   1er
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicateurs
La meilleure solution pour tout commerçant débutant ou expert ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons intégré un certain nombre de fonctionnalités propriétaires et une nouvelle formule. Avec cette mise à jour, vous pourrez afficher des zones à double horaire. Vous pourrez non seulement afficher un TF plus élevé, mais afficher les deux, le graphique TF, PLUS le TF supérieur : AFFICHAGE DES ZONES NICHÉES. Tous les traders Supply Demand vont ado
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicateurs
MetaForecast prédit et visualise l'avenir de n'importe quel marché en se basant sur les harmoniques des données de prix. Bien que le marché ne soit pas toujours prévisible, s'il y a un motif dans les prix, MetaForecast peut prédire l'avenir aussi précisément que possible. Comparé à d'autres produits similaires, MetaForecast peut générer des résultats plus précis en analysant les tendances du marché. Paramètres d'entrée Past size (Taille passée) Spécifie le nombre de barres que MetaForecast util
Kecia Footprint Orderflow
Niccolo Filippo Palombi
5 (2)
Indicateurs
if you want to test it : private message me ( MT5 demo testing doesn't work ) Designed to help traders gain a deeper understanding of the market’s true order flow dynamics . By visualizing the “ footprints ” left by candles, this indicator reveals how the delta ( the difference between buying and selling pressure ) changes during the candle formation, as well as how volume fluctuates at different price levels. These insights are essential for traders seeking to identify reversals, breakouts, and
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Berma Bands (BB) est un outil précieux pour les traders qui cherchent à identifier et à capitaliser sur les tendances du marché. En analysant la relation entre le prix et les BB, les traders peuvent déterminer si un marché est dans une phase de tendance ou de range. Visitez le [ Berma Home Blog ] pour en savoir plus. Les bandes de Berma sont composées de trois lignes distinctes : la bande de Berma supérieure, la bande de Berma moyenne et la bande de Berma inférieure. Ces lignes sont
Trend Hunter MT5
Andrey Tatarinov
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Trend Hunter est un indicateur de tendance pour travailler sur les marchés du Forex, des cryptomonnaies et des CFD. Une particularité de l'indicateur est qu'il suit la tendance avec confiance, sans changer le signal lorsque le prix dépasse légèrement la ligne de tendance. L'indicateur n'est pas redessiné; un signal d'entrée sur le marché apparaît après la fermeture de la barre. Lorsque vous suivez une tendance, l'indicateur affiche des points d'entrée supplémentaires dans la direction de la te
MACD Intraday Trend PRO
JETINVEST
5 (3)
Indicateurs
MACD Intraday Trend PRO est un indicateur développé grâce à une adaptation du MACD original créé par Gerald Appel dans les années 1960. Au fil des années de négociation, il a été observé qu'en modifiant les paramètres du MACD avec les proportions de Fibonacci, nous obtenons une meilleure présentation de la continuité des mouvements de tendance, ce qui permet de détecter plus efficacement le début et la fin d'une tendance de prix. En raison de son efficacité à détecter les tendances de prix, i
Plus de l'auteur
Shaka Laka Gold EA
Sandeep Kumar Tiwary
Experts
Specialized for GOLD Trading with Advanced VWAP Strategy Transform your Gold trading with this sophisticated dual VWAP system specifically optimized for XAUUSD markets. Key Features Dual VWAP Technology Fast VWAP (100 bars) for short-term momentum Slow VWAP (500 bars) for trend confirmation Volume-weighted precision pricing for optimal entry/exit points Intelligent Position Management Smart scaling system that adds positions on favorable retracements Automatic position reversals w
Gold Order Block Robot
Sandeep Kumar Tiwary
Experts
Gold Order Block Robot EA Professional Order Block Trading System with Advanced Risk Management Overview The Gold Order Block Robot is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for automated trading using OrderBlock methodology. This EA identifies pivot points, creates Order Blocks based on institutional trading concepts, and executes trades with comprehensive risk management features. Key Features Order Block Detection Pivot-Based Detection : Identifies swing highs/lows using configurable pivo
RamLalla Magic Trend Indicator
Sandeep Kumar Tiwary
Indicateurs
RamLalla Magic Trend Indicator Overview RamLalla Magic Trend  is a sophisticated trend-following indicator that combines the power of CCI (Commodity Channel Index) and ATR (Average True Range) to create dynamic trend lines with visual cloud formations. This indicator provides clear trend direction signals through color-coded lines and fills, making it easier for traders to identify market momentum shifts. This stands out from the standard Super Trend Indicator. Key Features The indicator uses a
ProScaler EA
Sandeep Kumar Tiwary
Experts
ScalerPro EA The Ultimate VWAP & EMA Fusion Trading System Overview ScalerPro EA is a next-generation Expert Advisor that fuses the institutional power of Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) with the reliability of Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). With dual-strategy architecture, smart position scaling, and intelligent risk controls, ScalerPro EA adapts dynamically to changing market conditions while keeping risk in check. Key Features Dual Strategy Engine VWAP Strategy → Captures momen
Force Momentum Robot
Sandeep Kumar Tiwary
Experts
Force Momentum Robot - Advanced N-Candle Momentum Strategy with Comprehensive Analytics ADVANCED CSV TRADE ANALYTICS FOR OPTIMIZATION The EA includes a sophisticated trade logging system that generates detailed CSV reports for comprehensive strategy optimization and analysis: CSV Data Fields for Strategy Optimization: Peak Performance Tracking : Real-time monitoring of peak profits and drawdowns with exact timestamps Entry/Exit Analysis : Complete trade lifecycle from open to close with preci
Inverse FairValue Gaps
Sandeep Kumar Tiwary
Indicateurs
Inverse Fair Value Gaps (FVG) Indicator Overview The Inverse Fair Value Gaps (FVG) indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool that identifies and tracks Fair Value Gaps and their subsequent inversions on your trading charts. This powerful indicator helps traders spot potential reversal opportunities by monitoring when price action invalidates existing Fair Value Gaps and creates inverse trading signals. What are Fair Value Gaps? Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) are price inefficiencies that occur wh
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis