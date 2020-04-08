PipsZenith SM Swing

📌 PipsZenith Smart Money Swing (SMC) Indicator v1.0

🚀 Bring Institutional Trading Power to Your MT4 Charts

The PipsZenith Smart Money Swing (SMC) Indicator is a cutting-edge trading tool designed for professional traders who want to trade Smart Money Concepts (SMC) directly in MetaTrader 4.
It combines market structure analysis, order block detection, liquidity mapping, and imbalance zones into a single, powerful and fully customizable indicator.

This is not just another repainting arrow tool — this is a true institutional-style framework for traders who want accuracy, clarity, and confidence in their trading decisions.

✨ Key Features

Market Structure Detection

  • Automatic detection of swing highs/lows, BOS (Break of Structure), and CHoCH (Change of Character).

  • Non-repainting structure mapping for reliable signals.

Order Block (OB) Zones

  • Detects both bullish and bearish order blocks in real-time.

  • Drawn as customizable zones with optional alerts when price revisits them.

Liquidity Pools

  • Highlights equal highs/lows where liquidity is resting.

  • Helps identify stop hunts and sweep opportunities.

Fair Value Gaps (FVG)

  • Marks imbalance zones where price is likely to retrace.

  • Fully customizable colors, styles, and display options.

Non-Repainting Swing Signals

  • Arrows on chart when a valid SMC trade setup occurs (OB + BOS confluence).

  • Works in real-time with no back-painting.

Professional Alerts (No Annoying Popups 🚫)

  • Choose between pop-up, sound, email, or push notifications.

  • All alerts are user-controlled and can be disabled with a single click.

Full Customization

  • Change colors, zone transparencies, swing sensitivity, and alert types.

  • Adaptable to any trading style: scalping, day trading, or swing trading.

🧠 Why Smart Money Concepts?

Most retail indicators lag and confuse traders. Smart Money Concepts (SMC) are the same methods used by institutional traders:

  • Market structure → defines direction.

  • Order blocks → show where big players enter.

  • Liquidity zones → reveal stop hunts.

  • Imbalances → act as magnets for price.

The PipsZenith SMC Indicator puts all these concepts together, saving you hours of manual charting and giving you a clean, professional trading edge.

⚙️ Inputs & Customization

  • Swing Period → adjust sensitivity of highs/lows.

  • Order Block Display → on/off, color, transparency.

  • Liquidity Zones → enable/disable, thickness, color.

  • Fair Value Gaps → enable/disable, styling options.

  • Alerts → enable/disable, choose type (popup, push, sound, email).

  • Max Lookback Bars → optimize performance for your PC.

Everything is fully customizable to your preferences.

📊 Best Use Cases

  • Swing Trading on H1–H4

  • Intraday setups on M15–M30

  • Works on Forex, Gold, Indices, and Crypto

🎯 Why Choose PipsZenith SMC?

✔️ Non-repainting, reliable signals
✔️ No clutter, no confusion — clean professional charts
✔️ Designed with traders in mind: customizable & intuitive
✔️ Institutional trading framework simplified for MT4
✔️ Created by PipsZenith brand — trusted for premium tools

🔔 Important

  • This is an indicator, not an EA. It does not place trades automatically.

  • Works best with proper risk management and trading plan.

  • Supports all MT4 brokers, symbols, and account types.

🚀 Take Your Trading to the Next Level

The PipsZenith Smart Money Swing Indicator is your edge in today’s market.
No more guessing, no more repainting tools — just clear institutional levels and signals.

👉 Add it to your chart today and trade with the confidence of Smart Money!

Brand: PipsZenith
📌 Version: 1.0
📌 Platform: MetaTrader 4
📌 Category: Indicators → Smart Money Concepts


