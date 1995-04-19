Advanced Volume Indicator
- Indicateurs
- Hozeifa M Haji
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
What is this Indicator?
The Volume Power Meter is a lightweight MT4 indicator that measures the strength of trading volume and converts it into an easy-to-read rating between 1/10 and 10/10.
Instead of showing complex histograms or volume bars, it gives traders a simple numeric score in one corner of the chart:
This helps traders quickly judge market participation and momentum without cluttering their charts.
- 1/10 = Very weak volume
- 5/10 = Average volume
- 10/10 = Extremely high volume
Features
- Simple Volume Rating: Displays volume power as a number out of 10.
- Color-Coded Levels:
- Red for weak volume (1–3)
- Yellow for moderate volume (4–6)
- Lime for strong volume (7–10)
- Corner Display: Clean and minimal text in the chart corner (you can choose position).
- Lightweight & Fast: No heavy calculations, only one text label.
- Customizable: Change font size, position, and averaging period.
Inputs / Settings
- LookbackBars → Number of candles used to calculate average volume (default: 50).
- Corner → Where to display the text (0 = Top-Left, 1 = Top-Right, 2 = Bottom-Left, 3 = Bottom-Right).
- X_Distance → Horizontal distance from the corner.
- Y_Distance → Vertical distance from the corner.
- FontSize → Size of the displayed text.
How it Works
- The indicator calculates the average tick volume of the last LookbackBars.
- It compares the current candle’s volume to that average.
- The result is scaled to 1–10:
- Average volume ≈ 5/10
- Half of average volume ≈ 2–3/10
- Twice the average volume ≈ 9–10/10
- The rating is displayed with automatic color coding.
Example Use Cases
- Scalpers can quickly see if the current market move has enough volume support.
- Breakout traders can confirm whether a breakout is happening with strong volume (8–10/10).
- Range traders can avoid weak, low-volume markets (1–3/10).
- General traders can filter trades based on market participation.