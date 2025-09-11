PipsZenith Currency Strength Matrix

PipsZenith — Currency Strength Matrix & Volatility

The PipsZenith Currency Strength Matrix & Volatility Indicator is a powerful and easy-to-use tool designed to transform the way you trade. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this indicator gives you clear and actionable insights into which currencies are strong, which are weak, and where the best trading opportunities are.

With this tool, you’ll always know what to trade and in which direction, so you can make smarter, faster, and more confident trading decisions.

Why You’ll Love This Indicator

  • Simple but Powerful: Even if you’re new to trading, you’ll quickly understand which currencies are gaining strength and which ones are losing ground.

  • Trade Any Market: Works perfectly on Forex pairs, gold (XAU/USD), silver (XAG/USD), and even Bitcoin (BTC/USD) — if your broker supports it.

  • Real-Time Currency Strength: Instantly see which currencies are strong or weak using a dynamic scoring system.

  • Stay Ahead of the Market: The built-in histogram tracks historical strength, helping you spot major shifts in capital flow before big moves happen.

How It Works

The indicator analyzes the relationship between two moving averages — a fast EMA (5-period) and a slow EMA (10-period) — on all selected pairs.

  • When the fast EMA is above the slow EMA, the currency is considered bullish.

  • When it’s below, the currency is considered bearish.

  • The results from all related pairs are combined to give a strength score for each currency.

The strength score ranges from very bearish (-7) to very bullish (+7), so you can quickly see where the action is:

  • +5 to +7 → Very Strong Bullish Trend

  • +1 to +4 → Bullish

  • 0 → Neutral

  • -1 to -4 → Bearish

  • -5 to -7 → Very Strong Bearish Trend

For example, if EUR has a score of +6 and USD has -5, you instantly know that EUR/USD is highly bullish.

Getting Started

After downloading the indicator, you must add the currencies you want to analyze:

  • Default setup:
    EUR,USD,CAD,GBP,JPY,AUD,CHF,NZD

To include other assets like gold, silver, or bitcoin, simply add their codes:

  • Example:
    EUR,USD,CAD,GBP,JPY,AUD,CHF,NZD,XAU,XAG,BTC

Make sure all symbols you include are supported by your broker and that the markets are open.

Why This Indicator Stands Out

  • Clarity: Easy-to-read panel with strength levels and colors.

  • Clean Design: Automatically removes objects when removed from the chart — no clutter.

  • Smart Alerts: Alerts trigger only once per update, so you won’t get flooded with notifications.

  • Customizable: Choose your favorite moving average type and adjust the parameters to fit your strategy.

  • Professional Branding: Designed with PipsZenith’s premium style to give you a polished and trustworthy trading tool.

Who Is It For

  • Day traders looking to time entries and exits perfectly.

  • Swing traders who need a clear market bias.

  • Scalpers who rely on real-time data to catch quick moves.

  • Traders who want a professional tool to boost their confidence and results.

Final Words

The PipsZenith Currency Strength Matrix & Volatility Indicator is your ultimate guide to understanding where money is flowing in the market.
It simplifies complex data into clear signals and visual strength levels, so you can focus on taking trades — not overthinking them.

Trade smarter, trade with confidence, and let PipsZenith guide you to success.


Plus de l'auteur
PipsZenith SM Swing
Hozeifa M Haji
Indicateurs
PipsZenith Smart Money Swing (SMC) Indicator v1.0 Bring Institutional Trading Power to Your MT4 Charts The PipsZenith Smart Money Swing (SMC) Indicator is a cutting-edge trading tool designed for professional traders who want to trade Smart Money Concepts (SMC) directly in MetaTrader 4. It combines market structure analysis, order block detection, liquidity mapping, and imbalance zones into a single, powerful and fully customizable indicator. This is not just another repainting arrow tool
Smart Momentum Zones
Hozeifa M Haji
Indicateurs
PipsZenith Smart Money Momentum Zones (SM-MZ) v1.0 Brand: PipsZenith Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Type: Momentum / Smart Money / Swing Zone Indicator Version: 1.0 Overview Unlock the secrets of the market with PipsZenith SM-MZ , a revolutionary momentum-based indicator inspired by Smart Money and liquidity concepts . SM-MZ detects areas where momentum accelerates near swing highs and lows—highlighting potential explosive price zones before big market moves. Perfect for traders looking to anticip
PipsZenith Trend Range Assistant
Hozeifa M Haji
Indicateurs
PipsZenith Trend Range Assistant Overview The PipsZenith Trend Range Assistant is a clean, professional MT4 indicator designed to help traders quickly identify whether the market is in a trend (bullish/bearish) or range (sideways). It removes guesswork and prevents false trades in choppy conditions by combining Moving Average slope and ADX strength filters, while also offering Heiken Ashi confirmation for smoother trading decisions. This tool is lightweight, intuitive, and built with contr
FREE
Advanced Volume Indicator
Hozeifa M Haji
Indicateurs
What is this Indicator? The   Volume Power Meter   is a lightweight MT4 indicator that measures the   strength of trading volume   and converts it into an easy-to-read   rating between 1/10 and 10/10 . Instead of showing complex histograms or volume bars, it gives traders a   simple numeric score   in one corner of the chart: 1/10 = Very weak volume 5/10 = Average volume 10/10 = Extremely high volume This helps traders quickly judge   market participation and momentum   without cluttering th
Multi function Indicator
Hozeifa M Haji
Indicateurs
PipsZenith – Spread, Time, Session & Candle Timer Indicator (v3.2) Description: Stay one step ahead in Forex trading with PipsZenith , the ultimate on-chart tool that gives you everything you need at a glance. Designed for precision traders, this indicator displays: Real-time Spread – Know the exact cost of your trades instantly. Server Time – Always stay synchronized with broker time. Day & Weekday Info – Track your trading week effortlessly. Active Trading Session – Instantly identify Tokyo,
Multi Line Alert with Buffer and Push notification
Hozeifa M Haji
Indicateurs
Multi-Line Alert with Buffer & Push Notifications (MT4 Indicator) Originally shared as a free community tool , this upgraded version is now available on the MQL Market for traders who want professional-grade alerts without sitting in front of the screen all day. With this indicator, simply place horizontal lines on your chart — the indicator will automatically track them, highlight your chosen buffer zone, and notify you the moment price approaches your level. Whether you’re trading support/r
PipsZenith Volatility Breakout Indicator
Hozeifa M Haji
Indicateurs
PipsZenith Volatility Breakout Indicator – Product Description Overview The PipsZenith Volatility Breakout Indicator is a professional MT4 tool designed for traders who want to identify high-probability breakout zones based on volatility and recent price action . With clear visual signals, adjustable display, and safe alerts, this indicator helps you stay ahead of market moves , maximize trading opportunities, and trade with confidence. Key Features Breakout Levels Based on Volatility Automatica
PipsZenith Momentum Box
Hozeifa M Haji
Indicateurs
PipsZenith Momentum Box – Complete Details Indicator Name: PipsZenith Momentum Box Version: 1.0 Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4) – ATR-based momentum detection Product Overview: The PipsZenith Momentum Box is a professional ATR-based momentum indicator designed to detect high-probability price moves in real time. It identifies strong momentum candles, highlights them visually with dynamic boxes, and projects potential Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels to give traders a clear roadmap for
