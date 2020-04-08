PipsZenith Volatility Breakout Indicator
- Indicateurs
- Hozeifa M Haji
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Overview
The PipsZenith Volatility Breakout Indicator is a professional MT4 tool designed for traders who want to identify high-probability breakout zones based on volatility and recent price action. With clear visual signals, adjustable display, and safe alerts, this indicator helps you stay ahead of market moves, maximize trading opportunities, and trade with confidence.
Key Features
-
Breakout Levels Based on Volatility
-
Automatically calculates bullish and bearish breakout levels using ATR (Average True Range) for dynamic volatility-based buffers.
-
Helps you identify where price is likely to break out strongly.
-
-
Clear Visual Display
-
Bullish breakout levels shown in green, bearish in red.
-
Fully adjustable corner display — top-left, top-right, bottom-left, or bottom-right.
-
Clean labels showing exact breakout levels and ATR values for clarity.
-
-
Safe & Non-Spam Alerts
-
Pop-up alerts trigger only once per breakout.
-
Alerts reset when the price moves sufficiently away from breakout levels.
-
Optional alert feature keeps your trading stress-free.
-
-
Automatic Cleanup
-
All lines and labels are removed automatically when the indicator is removed from the chart.
-
No leftover clutter — keeps your chart neat and professional.
-
-
Customizable Inputs
-
Lookback period for recent highs/lows.
-
ATR period and multiplier to define breakout zones.
-
Adjustable font size, line width, and display corner.
-
Benefits for Traders
-
Instantly see high-probability breakout zones on any currency pair or instrument.
-
Reduce missed opportunities and catch strong market moves early.
-
Trade smarter with volatility-adjusted breakout levels.
-
Perfect for scalpers, swing traders, and breakout traders alike.
-
Fully branded PipsZenith premium design, professional and market-ready.
How It Works
-
The indicator scans the last X bars to find the highest highs and lowest lows.
-
It calculates a volatility buffer using ATR to identify breakout zones.
-
Breakout lines and labels are drawn for clear visualization.
-
Alerts notify you when the price crosses breakout levels, helping you take action immediately.
Why Choose PipsZenith Volatility Breakout Indicator
-
Clarity: Labels and lines are easy to read, fully adjustable for any chart setup.
-
Reliability: ATR-based breakout levels adapt to changing market conditions.
-
Professional: Clean design, fully branded, automatic object cleanup.
-
User-Friendly: Simple inputs, corner-adjustable display, and safe alerts.
Suitable For
-
Forex Traders
-
Gold & Silver Traders
-
Indices & Commodities Traders
-
Day Traders, Swing Traders, and Breakout Traders