Close Button FX

Close Button Panel — Instant Trade Control, Maximum Precision

Overview:

Close Button Panel is a high-speed trade management tool for MetaTrader 4, built for traders who demand total control and instant execution. Forget the “Trade” tab — manage all your positions directly from the chart with a single click through a clean, modern floating panel.

Why Traders Choose It:

⚡ One-Click Execution: Instantly close all , profitable , losing , or Buy/Sell-specific trades.

🎯 Smart Filters: Limit actions to current symbol or Magic Number for perfect strategy isolation.

🧭 Pending Order Control: Delete Stop or Limit orders separately in one tap.

🖥️ Modern Design: Dark theme with neon highlights for perfect visibility on any setup.

⚙️ Custom Layout: Adjust panel position , font sizes , and button labels to match your workspace.

🤖 EA-Friendly: Handles manual and automated positions with equal precision.

Perfect For:

Scalpers, discretionary traders, and EA developers who need speed, clarity, and control over their open trades.

Platform Compatibility:

✔ MetaTrader 4

✔ Works on any symbol, timeframe, or account type

Main Inputs:

OnlyThisSymbol — manage only the current chart symbol

Slippage — allowed close slippage (points)

PanelX / PanelY — adjust panel position (pixels)

Font sizes — customize text and title appearance



