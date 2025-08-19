Ora Trade Manager Dashbord
- Utilitaires
- Galauda Kandalage Buddika Prasad Athukorala
- Version: 2.2
- Activations: 5
🔹 Overview
ORA Trade Manager 2 MT5 is a powerful manual trade management dashboard designed for MetaTrader 5. It provides traders with quick and efficient control over their open positions, allowing them to modify SL/TP, set breakeven, and close trades with just one click. This EA is not an automated trading system—it’s a manual trade assistant that helps traders manage multiple positions efficiently without manually adjusting each one.
🔹 Key Features
✅ One-Click Trade Management Modify Stop Loss (SL) for all Buy/Sell trades Modify Take Profit (TP) for all Buy/Sell trades Set Breakeven (BE) for all trades Close all trades, only profitable trades, or only losing trades
✅ Customizable Dashboard Choose which buttons to display (SL/TP/BE/Close options) Adjustable position on the chart (top-right, top-left, etc.) Clean, user-friendly interface
✅ Works with Any Trading Strategy Compatible with all symbols (Forex, Stocks, Crypto, etc.) No conflicts with other EAs or indicators
✅ Lightweight & Efficient No unnecessary calculations—only executes when you click a button Does not slow down your MT5 terminal
🔹 How It Works
(Step-by-Step) Attach to Chart Simply drag and drop the EA onto your MT5 chart. Customize Dashboard (Optional) Enable/disable buttons via input parameters. Adjust the dashboard position (top-right, top-left, etc.). Manage Trades with One Click Enter SL/TP values in the input fields. Click buttons to: Set SL for all Buy/Sell trades Set TP for all Buy/Sell trades Move all trades to Breakeven (BE) Close all trades, only profitable trades, or only losing trades
🔹 Why Use ORA Trade Manager 2 MT5?
✔ Saves Time – No need to manually adjust each trade.
✔ Reduces Errors – Avoid mistakes in fast-moving markets.
✔ Improves Discipline – Helps enforce risk management rules.
✔ Works with Any Broker – No restrictions on trading conditions.
🔹 Who Is This EA For?
Manual traders who want faster trade management Scalpers & day traders who need quick SL/TP adjustments Swing traders managing multiple positions Hedging strategies requiring fast trade closures
🔹 Final Thoughts
ORA Trade Manager 2 MT5 is a must-have tool for traders who want full control over their positions without the hassle of manual adjustments. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this dashboard will streamline your trading process and help you trade more efficiently.
🚀 Try it today and take your trade management to the next level!
L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note
I’m really glad you found it useful. great idea—we’ll definitely consider including that in the next update to make it even more powerful for you. Your suggestions mean a lot to us. 🚀