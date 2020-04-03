Secura Tactical

Secura Tactical EA - Version 1.0

Smart Trend Following with Pullback Entries

Secura Tactical is a professional trading system that identifies strong trends and enters on strategic pullbacks to moving averages. The EA waits for price to retrace to key levels before entering, maximizing your profit potential while managing risk.

How It Works:

  • Identifies trending markets using dual moving averages and ADX indicator
  • Enters trades when price pulls back to the moving average and bounces
  • Places stop loss at recent swing points for optimal protection
  • Features intelligent trailing stop that locks in profits as the trend continues

Key Features:

  • Fully automated trend following strategy
  • Built-in trend strength filter to avoid choppy markets
  • Customizable moving average periods and ADX threshold
  • Smart trailing stop management
  • Works on any timeframe (recommended: M15, H1)
  • Suitable for major forex pairs

Best For: Traders who prefer to follow trends and enter on pullbacks rather than chasing breakouts. The EA patiently waits for the right setup, ensuring quality entries over quantity.

Easy Setup: Simply attach to your chart, adjust the settings to your preference, and let Secura Tactical do the rest. No complex configuration needed.


