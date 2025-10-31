Secura Multi Dashboard

# 🚀 Secura Multi Dashboard - Advanced Trading Assistant

## **Professional Multi-Indicator Analysis Platform**

Secura Multi Dashboard is a comprehensive trading assistant designed for traders who demand clarity, precision, and efficiency. This powerful EA integrates multiple technical analysis tools into a single, intuitive interface, helping you make informed trading decisions without overwhelming complexity.


### **🌟 Key Features:**


**📊 Multi-Indicator Consensus System**

- Simultaneous analysis of 5 leading technical indicators

- Intelligent voting system identifies high-probability trade setups

- Customizable alignment thresholds to match your trading style


**🎯 Advanced Pattern Recognition**

- Comprehensive candle pattern detection technology

- Real-time pattern identification with clear visual classification

- Professional-grade pattern analysis without the complexity


**⚡ One-Click Trading Execution**

- Instant market order execution

- Flexible pending order types (Stop-Limit unified system)

- Quick trade management with dedicated close/cancel buttons


**🛡️ Intelligent Risk Management**

- ATR-based stop loss calculation with adjustable multiplier

- Flexible risk percentage allocation

- Visual risk-reward ratio locking technology

- Automatic lot size calculation based on account equity


**✨ User-Friendly Interface**

- Clean, professional dashboard design

- Drag-and-drop price level adjustment

- Real-time strategy visualization

- Customizable display parameters


### **🔄 Technical Specifications:**

- **Platform:** MetaTrader 5

- **Timeframes:** All timeframes

- **Instruments:** Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities

- **Required:** Minimum deposit $100 (recommended)


### **🎨 Visual Features:**

- Professional color-coded signal system

- Real-time indicator status updates

- Interactive price level preview

- Unified trading panel with instant access


### **🛠️ Easy Configuration:**

- Pre-optimized default settings

- Straightforward input parameters

- No programming knowledge required

- Comprehensive tooltips and guidance


### **💡 Perfect For:**

- Swing traders seeking confirmation signals

- Day traders needing quick analysis

- Beginners wanting guided trading

- Professionals wanting time efficiency


### **🔒 Safety Features:**

- Magic number trade identification

- Comprehensive error handling

- Secure order execution protocols

- Stable performance across market conditions


---


**📈 Transform Your Trading Workflow**


Secura Multi Dashboard eliminates analysis paralysis by providing clear, consensus-driven signals in a visually intuitive interface. Spend less time analyzing and more time executing high-quality trades.


**⭐ Why Traders Love Secura:**

> "Finally, an EA that doesn't overcomplicate things. The consensus system keeps me out of bad trades while catching the best opportunities." - Professional Trader


> "The visual interface makes it so easy to understand what the market is doing. Perfect for both beginners and experienced traders." - Trading Educator


---


**🎯 Your All-in-One Trading Solution**


Whether you're looking for confirmation of your analysis or want a systematic approach to finding trading opportunities, Secura Multi Dashboard provides the tools you need in a clean, professional package.


**📥 Free Updates & Support**

- Regular feature enhancements

- Responsive customer support

- Continuous performance optimization


---


**⚠️ Risk Warning:** Trading financial instruments involves significant risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always test strategies in demo accounts before live trading.


**🔍 Explore the future of trading analysis today with Secura Multi Dashboard!**

Produits recommandés
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - conçu pour ouvrir des transactions ! Il s'agit d'un robot de trading qui utilise des algorithmes spéciaux innovants et avancés pour calculer ses valeurs, votre assistant dans le monde des marchés financiers. Utilisez notre ensemble d'indicateurs de la série SolarTrade Suite pour mieux choisir le moment de lancer ce robot. Découvrez nos autres produits de la série SolarTrade Suite en bas de la description. Vous souhaitez naviguer en
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
Le S&P 500 Scalper Advisor est un outil innovant conçu pour les traders souhaitant trader avec succès l'indice S&P 500. Cet indice est l'un des indicateurs les plus utilisés et les plus prestigieux du marché boursier américain, regroupant les 500 plus grandes entreprises des États-Unis. Particularités : Solutions de trading automatisées :       Le conseiller s'appuie sur des algorithmes avancés et des analyses techniques pour adapter automatiquement la stratégie aux conditions changeantes du mar
Live Price With PNL
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilitaires
INDICATEUR D'AFFICHAGE DU PRIX EN DIRECT ET DU PROFIT TOTAL PARFAIT POUR LE TRADING EN DIRECT ET LE PARTAGE D'ÉCRAN Conçu spécifiquement pour les day traders, scalpers et sessions de trading en diffusion en direct Cet indicateur professionnel fournit un affichage des prix en temps réel et un suivi complet des profits directement sur votre graphique - essentiel pour le trading haute fréquence et les diffusions de trading en direct. FONCTIONNALITÉS CLÉS AFFICHAGE DES PRIX EN TEMPS RÉEL Mises à jou
FREE
Arrow Micro Scalper MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
Arrow Micro Scalper est un indicateur conçu pour le scalping et le trading à court terme, intégré à tout graphique et instrument financier (Devises, crypto, actions, métaux). Dans son travail, elle utilise l'analyse des vagues et un filtre de direction de tendance. Recommandé pour une utilisation sur les périodes de M1 à H4. Comment travailler avec l'indicateur. L'indicateur contient 2 paramètres externes pour modifier les paramètres, les autres sont déjà configurés par défaut. Les grandes flè
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Indicateurs
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Guard Scalper
Entus Sofian
Experts
Guard Scalper EA is a Scalper Robot based on market trend analys. Guard Scalper EA will look for potential High Probability entries as trigger for entry into the market. Guard Scalper EA is good for use on pairs with low spreads such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, or USDJPY Recommendation : Please add and running  Guard Scalper   EA on low spread pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, or USDJPY on M5 timeframes. You can running on that pairs simultanuously Attention : You can start to trade with $ 300 Minimum initi
Magic Storm MT5
- Reni
5 (1)
Experts
Best Tested Pairs :-  Step Index (Also can use on other pairs which spread is lowest) How does the Magic Storm work The Magic Storm will commence only if the Initial Trade becomes a losing trade. In case the initial trade is a profitable one, or has been closed by the trader there is no need for the Magic Stormto be initiated. Let’s assume that the initial trade was a 1 lot buy trade with Recovery Zone Range Pips is 50 and Recovery Zone Exit Pips is 150 pips. The take profit for this tr
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
TradePilotmt5
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Utilitaires
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution with a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation and smart position management. Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys for fast ex
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
Utilitaires
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Experts
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 249$ seulement pour les 5 premiers acheteurs ! Signal en direct Vérifiez la performance en direct de Sonic R Pro Enhanced : Stratégie de Trading Sonic R Pro Enhanced est une version améliorée de la stratégie Sonic R, automatisant les opérations basées sur le Dragon Band (EMA 34 et EMA 89) et intégrant des algorithmes avancés pour maximiser la performance. Unités de temps : M15, M30 Paires supportées : XAUUSD,
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Utilitaires
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
AnacottTrading MultiAI BTC Edition
Oliver Jung
Experts
AnacottTrading MultiAI – The Honest Multi-Asset Trading Robot AnacottTrading MultiAI is not just another “blender EA” promising dream-like revenues with fake backtests. This is a transparent, professional trading system built on 15+ years of market experience. AnacottTrading   MultiAI  trades with discipline: Only one position at a time No Martingale, no Grid, no trade spam Full risk control for every single trade This EA uses a rolling optimization approach – always tuned to the last 3 months o
Meta2Tel
Hammed Oluwatosin Adeboye
Utilitaires
Meta2Tel: Bridging MetaTrader 5 and Telegram in Real-Time Meta2Tel is an elegant Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that creates a seamless connection between your trading platform and Telegram. This powerful utility instantly relays crucial trading information directly to your specified Telegram channels or groups. **Instant Trade Notifications**   Experience real-time awareness of your trading activity with immediate notifications whenever trades are opened, modified, or closed on your MT5 plat
Magic Grid MT5
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.14 (7)
Experts
Magic Grid MT5 is a non-indicator Expert Advisor using a grid strategy (on a hedging account). The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically (once at the beginning of the trade).   The robot can trade on any timeframe, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs,
Silver Comet
Sahil Mukhtar
Experts
Présentation de Silver Comet : L'Expert Advisor Multi-Devises Le Silver Comet est un système de trading multi-devises avancé, conçu spécifiquement pour naviguer dans l'univers volatil des symboles de l'argent. Il est conçu pour le trader averti, des comptes de détail individuels aux professionnels sérieux des PropFirms , offrant une approche puissante et à faible risque pour le trading de matières premières. Caractéristiques Clés et Spécifications des Symboles Le Silver Comet EA est une avancée
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Experts
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.31 (26)
Utilitaires
Trade Manager pour vous aider à entrer et sortir rapidement des transactions tout en calculant automatiquement votre risque. Y compris des fonctionnalités pour vous aider à éviter le sur-trading, le trading de vengeance et le trading émotionnel. Les transactions peuvent être gérées automatiquement et les mesures de performances du compte peuvent être visualisées dans un graphique. Ces fonctionnalités rendent ce panneau idéal pour tous les traders manuels et contribuent à améliorer la plateforme
Stopp Loss Manager
Gerhard Oehler
Utilitaires
The Stop Loss Manger - SL Mange With the Stop Loss Manager you can finally sleep peacefully while it effectively manages your risk in stock market trading. Simply set your individual stop loss limits and let the manager trade for you. Never worry about losses again - the Stop Loss Manager takes care of it for you! Get the ultimate support for your trading now and maximize your profits with ease. Join the community of successful traders who swear by Stop Loss Manager today. Function overview: 1.
Myfxpaddy Boom and Crash Range Detector
Joseph Wonder Obasi
Utilitaires
Boom and Crash Range Detector: Your Secret Weapon for Trading Spikes! Introducing the Boom and Crash Range Detector , a powerful tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Developed using a strategy composed and optimized with the help of a machine learning model, the system is built on vast amounts of historical data that have been analyzed to perfection. The result? A highly accurate system that identifies where those lucrative spikes are likely to occur. Here’s why this needs to
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.69 (13)
Experts
VectorPrime — Système algorithmique avec logique vectorielle multicouche VectorPrime est un système de trading autonome conçu pour une exécution structurée dans des conditions de marché multi-unités de temps. Son cœur repose sur le concept d’ analyse vectorielle , où la dynamique des prix est décomposée en impulsions directionnelles et en structures matricielles. Le système n’interprète pas le marché comme une suite de signaux isolés, mais comme un ensemble de vecteurs interconnectés formant une
Venom Us30 Scalp
Antoine Melhem
5 (7)
Experts
enom US30 Scalp – Scalping de Précision sur US30 par VENOM LABS LE ROBOT DE TRADING QUI NE FERA JAMAIS SAUTER VOTRE COMPTE SIGNAL   :   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339304 Pour les courtiers avec un fuseau horaire différent (comme Exness), veuillez définir la dernière entrée sur TRUE si votre courtier n'est pas en GMT+3. Utilisez uniquement l’unité de temps de  H1 ️ Avertissement : Des paramètres incorrects de fuseau horaire ou d’unité de temps peuvent entraîner un mauvais fonctionnemen
NeuroX Quantum Arbitrage
Giordan Cogotti
Experts
# NeuroX Quantum Arbitrage EA: Revolutionizing Automated Forex Trading ## Unleash the Power of Advanced Algorithms and Cutting-Edge Technology,  Load the preset by right-clicking on the EA on your chart, selecting "Properties," and then "Load" to import the   PRESET FILE . In the fast-paced world of forex trading, staying ahead of the curve is not just an advantage—it's a necessity. Introducing the NeuroX Quantum Arbitrage EA, a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines time-tested trading
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Net Z
Sugianto
5 (1)
Experts
NET Z uses a very well-known trend reversal technique to determine position entry with slight modifications by using virtual trade techniques and virtual pending orders so that position entry is not too early or too late. Why NETZ? NET Z does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my personal daily ro
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4 (31)
Indicateurs
Version MT4   |  FAQ L' indicateur Owl Smart Levels est un système de trading complet au sein d'un seul indicateur qui comprend des outils d'analyse de marché populaires tels que les fractales avancées de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag qui construit la structure d'onde correcte du marché et les niveaux de Fibonacci qui marquent les niveaux exacts d'entrée. sur le marché et les endroits où prendre des bénéfices. Description détaillée de la stratégie Mode d'emploi de l'indicateur Conseiller-Assis
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (196)
Utilitaires
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (47)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilitaires
Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal dont vous êtes membre (y compris les canaux privés et restreints) directement sur votre MT5.  Cet outil a été conçu en pensant à l'utilisateur et offre de nombreuses fonctionnalités nécessaires pour gérer et surveiller les trades. Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique conviviale et attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur + Démo  | Version MT4 | Version Disc
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.89 (9)
Utilitaires
EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT5
Runwise Limited
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-u
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
Utilitaires
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (41)
Utilitaires
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
Utilitaires
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
Utilitaires
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
Utilitaires
Custom Alerts AIO : Surveillez tous les marchés à la fois — sans aucune configuration Présentation Custom Alerts AIO est une solution de surveillance du marché prête à l’emploi, sans configuration nécessaire. Tous les indicateurs requis — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — sont directement intégrés. Aucun graphique n’est affiché, ce qui rend cet outil idéal pour la génération d’alertes en temps réel. Il prend en charge toutes les classes d’actifs proposées par votre courtie
Reward Multiplier MT5
Amir Atif
Utilitaires
50% off. Original price: $375 Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Guide + tips here MT4 version   here You only open the first order. When your trade
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Trading box Order Management MT5
Igor Zizek
4.97 (36)
Utilitaires
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications... Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types  - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OC
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Utilitaires
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
Utilitaires
Crypto Charting for MT5 – Intégration des graphiques cryptos dans MetaTrader 5 Présentation Crypto Charting for MT5 fournit des graphiques OHLC en temps réel via WebSocket. Il prend en charge plusieurs plateformes d’échange avec une synchronisation automatique dans MT5. Fonctionnalités Données en temps réel via WebSocket Mise à jour automatique des données historiques Synchronisation programmée après perte de connexion Compatibilité avec tous les intervalles de temps MT5 Données OHLCV complètes
Binance MT5 Crypto Trading Tool
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Outil de trading Binance pour MT5 1. Ce produit inclut un graphique en direct depuis WebSocket, un graphique historique et des mises à jour automatiques au redémarrage du terminal MT5 pour un fonctionnement fluide et sans intervention manuelle, vous permettant de trader Binance en toute fluidité. Trading, graphique en direct et données historiques disponibles pour le marché au comptant et les contrats à terme. Fonctionnalités graphiques : 1. Graphique OHLC en direct via WebSocket (WSS) 2. Mis
Remote Trade copieur
Rashed Samir
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Remote Trade Copier is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both local and remote modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT4 Version (Only Local) MT5 Version (Only Local) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system,
Gatilho Swing
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
Utilitaires
Swing Trigger - Indicateur Professionnel pour Swing Trading Indicateur avancé MT5 pour le swing trading sur timeframe H1. Identifie les points de retournement par analyse intelligente de price action. Rectangles personnalisables, lignes de référence et signaux d'entrée clairs. Design minimaliste pour des graphiques épurés. Caractéristiques: Rectangles de prix, niveaux de la veille, flèches de retournement, couleurs/styles personnalisables. Performance optimisée.
Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (10)
Utilitaires
This software has no equals in the world and represents a universal trade "console" covering trading signals, automated market entry, setting of Stop Loss and Take Profit, as well as Trailing Profit for multiple trades at the same time in a single open window. Intuitive control of the Expert Advisor in "three clicks" ensures a comprehensive use of all its functions on different computers, including tablets PCs. Interacting with additional signal indicators that mark the chart to give a real mark
UniversalEAsl
Denigo240228
Utilitaires
Советник, в первую очередь, ориентирован на помощь в ручной торговле. Так же, может сам открывать позиции.  Выставляемые советником TP и SL можно перетаскивать. Учитывает магики. Основные стратегии: 1. Базовая стратегия (MA+ATR+Patterns) Тренд: Скользящая средняя (MA) Фильтр волатильности: ATR с динамическим множителем Паттерны: Серии баров для определения разворотов Режимы: ONLY_BUY/ONLY_SELL/BOTH 2. Стратегия Боллинджера Три подрежима: Breakout - пробойные сигналы в тренде Reversal - развор
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
Utilitaires
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
AI Trading Station MT5
Andrey Barinov
Utilitaires
Wouldn't it be great if AI had a second look at your trading data — graphics, indicators, and beyond? Introducing AI Trading Station , a revolutionary utility seamlessly integrated with the MetaTrader platform. Powered by the advanced intelligence of OpenAI's ChatGPT, this complete solution covers every step of your trading journey, from data gathering to trade execution. The Complete Trading Process. Reinvented Data Gathering & Visualization: Collect and display vital market data on intuitive
Discord To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
3 (2)
Utilitaires
Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal auquel vous êtes membre ( sans avoir besoin d'un jeton de bot ou de permissions administratives ) directement vers votre MT5. Il a été conçu en gardant à l'esprit l'utilisateur tout en offrant de nombreuses fonctionnalités dont vous avez besoin Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique facile à utiliser et visuellement attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur +
CRT Pro Ultimate Scanner
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
Utilitaires
CRT Pro Trading EA Ultimate v10 - Scanner Professionnel de Motifs Aperçu Le CRT Pro Trading EA Ultimate v10 est un Expert Advisor multi-symboles avancé développé par Helios Technologies qui se spécialise dans la détection et le trading de motifs CRT (Consolidation-Manipulation-Distribution) avec alignement intelligent de tendance. Cet EA combine des concepts de trading institutionnel avec une gestion intelligente des signaux pour fournir des opportunités de trading à haute probabilité sur plus
Autogrids
Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
5 (3)
Utilitaires
AUTOGRIDS MT5 Autogrids EA is a cutting-edge trading automation tool designed to give Forex traders an unparalleled edge in the market. Built on a powerful quantitative strategy, it analyzes the frequency distribution of daily price movements, leveraging historical data to create a highly optimized operational grid. Unlike conventional grid trading systems, Autogrids EA strategically models price distributions to define precise trading intervals, ensuring optimized entry points. Whether the mar
The AInalyzer Automated AI Chart Analysis
Maurice Tusche
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Professional-Grade Chart Analysis – AI-Powered & Visually Enhanced The AInalyzer is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that leverages artificial intelligence to analyze market structures and automatically places visual objects directly on your charts. Instead of spending hours manually examining charts, you'll get a clear overview of support levels, resistance zones, trend structures, and potential trading opportunities in no time – all logically presented, visually marked, and available at you
Best Renko Chart Generator
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
5 (1)
Utilitaires
This is the Best Renko chart generator ever in the market you can set the box sizes based on ATR or Fixed Size: 1. Fixed Box Size 2. Current ATR Size 3. ATR size of the Chart Start Time. also you can set the Renko chart cut of date and time to start as reference of creating renko charts. you need to attach to a symbol chart that want the renko chart of it, then immediately a new chart will be opened which is based on renko, you can use this generated chart and attach your EA to trade on or you e
MT5 Trendline Trading ATM
Mohammad Reza Anari
Utilitaires
Trade with Confidence Using the Trendline Trading ATM (Advanced Trade Management)! Master entries, exits, and risk management with the powerful tools of the MetaTrader Trendline Trading ATM. This expert advisor equips you with a comprehensive suite of tools to trade consistently smarter, not harder.  Take control of your trading risk and drawdown, capture profitable entries, and let your winners run.  This innovative Trade Entry/Exit and Risk Management utility empowers you to:   Precision Entr
Plus de l'auteur
Advanced Neural Breakout
KINGSLEY IFEANYI IWUFRED
Experts
**Neural Breakout - AI-Powered Portfolio Manager**   ** Turn Your MT5 Terminal into a Self-Learning Trading Hub. Manage Multiple Forex Pairs with Institutional-Grade Risk Management from a Single Chart.**   Tired of EAs that overpromise and underdeliver? Neural Breakout isn't just another robot; it's a sophisticated trading system engineered for traders who demand **adaptability, transparency, and uncompromising risk control.**   GET SETFILES HERE:  https://tinyurl.com/3vkms93z   WHY TRAD
Secura Gold
KINGSLEY IFEANYI IWUFRED
Experts
Secura Gold 2.1: AI-Powered Adaptive Trading System The Evolution of Gold Trading is Here Secura Gold 2.1 represents a quantum leap in automated trading technology. This isn't just another EA - it's   7 expert systems in one , powered by a self-learning neural network that continuously adapts to market conditions. What Makes Secura Gold 2.1 Revolutionary? Multi-Strategy AI Brain Unlike single-strategy EAs, Secura Gold employs   7 distinct trading methodologies   that work in concert: AI Neur
Secura Reversal
KINGSLEY IFEANYI IWUFRED
Experts
Secura Reversal EA – Catch market reversals with precision! RSI + Volume + ATR-based money management, with built-in Break-Even protection. Safe, smart, and ready-to-trade out of the box. Recommended for forex major pairs. contact me for set files Secura Reversal is an Expert Advisor designed to identify potential reversal points in the market using a combination of RSI, Volume, and ATR filters. It provides flexible money management, including fixed lot or risk-based lot sizing, and includes
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis