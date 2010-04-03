ZB Gold Oracle

ZB GOLD ORACLE EA v4.0 M15

IMPORTANT:

🔓This is the FULLY UNLOCKED VERSION of our ZB GOLD ORACLE EA, available here on the MQL5 Market.

🔓For MT4 version: Click Here

------

📚 Resources

🔍 Overview

The ZB GOLD ORACLE EA is a precision-engineered automated trading robot for XAUUSD (gold) on the M15 timeframe.

Developed by ZB Investment Group’s quant team, it combines smart trend detection, multi-layer risk management, and optional compounding for optimized gold trading performance.

⚙️ How It Works

  • Trend Identification: Alligator indicator tracks market direction.
  • Momentum Confirmation: Awesome Oscillator filters entries.
  • Exit Strategy: Dual moving average crossover for intelligent exits.

📈 Optional Compounding Mode

  • Increases lot size after wins, decreases after losses.
  • Fully customizable step size & safety caps.
  • Can be disabled for fixed-lot trading.

🛡 Risk Management Features

  • Smart trailing stop to secure profits.
  • Max daily loss (% or fixed amount).
  • Spread filter & equity protection triggers.

📊 Default Settings (For $1000–$3000 Accounts)

Parameter Description Default Recommended Range
Magic_Number Trade identifier 989898 Any unique 6-digit number
Entry_Amount Base lot size 0.10 0.01–0.10
Stop_Loss SL in points 2215 1900–2500
Take_Profit TP in points 3333 2900–3900

⚡ Why It Works Well on Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Filters sideways/ranging markets with the Alligator indicator.
  • Confirms strength with AO before entering trades.
  • Uses dynamic exit logic to catch long gold trends.

🚀 Getting Started

  1. Purchase and download the EA from the MQL5 Market.
  2. Attach it to a M15 XAUUSD chart.
  3. Adjust settings as needed or use defaults provided.

📧 Contact & Support

🤝 Interested in partnerships or affiliate collaboration?
We offer profit-sharing deals, signal integration, and affiliate programs for brokers and communities. Contact us!

📄 FAQ

Is this EA fully functional?
✅ Yes. This is the full Market version with no broker limitations.

Can I test it before buying?
✅ Yes. A free version with limited functionality is available via our official website.

Does it work on both MT4 and MT5?
✅ Yes. Separate versions are available for each platform.

How do I disable compounding?
Simply set the compounding input to OFF in the EA settings panel. (Default is OFF)

⚠️ Risk Warning

Trading gold (XAUUSD) is highly volatile and carries risk. Use proper risk management. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

